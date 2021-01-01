« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 499539 times)

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6360 on: Today at 07:40:59 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 07:35:56 pm
He never had a choice because we were never interested in him.

He was a decoy while the Slot negotiations were ongoing. Man Utd got the booby prize.

Yeah it was a shit joke 😉
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 07:42:35 pm »
Haha Menitoned Forest again.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 07:42:54 pm »
He's still so pissed off about that Forrest game
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,813
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 07:44:18 pm »
Next stop Madrid or Barca if he keeps this up

Barca must be his dream job what with him being bald

Edit. Sorry, I meant Dutch
Logged

Online spinaltapped

  • Flesh tuxedo?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Rico Suavez
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 07:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 07:14:04 pm
I don't think he'll be remembered for that Forest loss come the end of the season
But he will remember, he seems the perfectionist type.

He will leave us with a bronze statue out front after 10 league wins in a row and during his goodbye speech still remind us of that loss.

Such a classy genius, I love hearing him speak about the game, even when he doesn't have much good to say about how we played. He just seems to be able to break down play and tactics so well, a true student of the game. Seems more like a professor than your typical football manager in some respects.

Edit: Just saw he mentioned the Forest match again in the post match. What a lad.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:47:45 pm by spinaltapped »
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,140
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 07:46:45 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 07:14:23 pm
how can a manager this good have flown so far under the radar?
I'd never even heard of him. I only saw Feyenoord once, and that was because they trounced Ajax 5-0 so I checked out the highlights. I didn't know who their manager was. Obviously, people who watch European football should maybe have had him on their radar. Especially those in the game whose job it is to identify upcoming quality coaches / managers.

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,927
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 07:46:54 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 07:24:45 pm
And to think people thought he was a stop gap until Alonso became available
Slot seems to be a stop-gap option. The gap from 2019/20 I mean...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,987
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 07:47:02 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:42:35 pm
Haha Menitoned Forest again.

Team: Boss when can we celebrate the title..
Slot: Lads sit down and lets go through how we lost at home to Forest..
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,140
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 07:47:56 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:42:54 pm
He's still so pissed off about that Forrest game
And the Forest game.  ;)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,973
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 07:48:26 pm »
It's his only loss all of 2024 so no wonder he's pissed
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,976
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 07:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 07:14:04 pm
I don't think he'll be remembered for that Forest loss come the end of the season
I cant look beyond it, to be completely honest with you.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 07:50:15 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 07:48:26 pm
It's his only loss all of 2024 so no wonder he's pissed
:lmao :lmao :lmao

We've signed an actual monster.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,140
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 07:52:14 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 07:48:26 pm
It's his only loss all of 2024 so no wonder he's pissed
He's going to want us to rip their heads off in the away game.  :)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 07:54:02 pm »
Huge credit to Slot for the job he has done so far. Remarkable given the lack of incomings. Huge credit to Jurgen for the squad he left behind. Succeeding a very successful and iconic manager is fraught with danger. Obviously someone has to. It's to Slot's credit he had broad enough shoulders to take the challenge on. Fingers crossed we see this through to a memorable May.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 07:56:20 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 07:14:23 pm
how can a manager this good have flown so far under the radar?

A name that made us go 'who'?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,998
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 08:08:29 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot on his 2024:

 Only one loss, and that was Nottingham Forest.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,528
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 08:08:56 pm »
The guy is brilliant such a hard job to replace our beloved Klopp. But Arne has done it and in his own different way
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 08:09:36 pm »
I'd hate to owe this fucker a tenner
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 08:10:28 pm »
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 08:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:10:28 pm
We play Forest away soon.

Wouldn't be surprised if Arne's already planning his revenge.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,528
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6380 on: Today at 08:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:08:29 pm


I like it still pisses him off. Winner mentality
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6381 on: Today at 08:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 08:09:36 pm
I'd hate to owe this fucker a tenner
🤣

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,792
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6382 on: Today at 08:19:28 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 07:14:23 pm
how can a manager this good have flown so far under the radar?

He didn't. Lots of people knew about them, including Spurs, who basically had an agreement with him last season and then he backed out. Boy, did we get lucky!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 