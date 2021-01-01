I don't think he'll be remembered for that Forest loss come the end of the season



But he will remember, he seems the perfectionist type.He will leave us with a bronze statue out front after 10 league wins in a row and during his goodbye speech still remind us of that loss.Such a classy genius, I love hearing him speak about the game, even when he doesn't have much good to say about how we played. He just seems to be able to break down play and tactics so well, a true student of the game. Seems more like a professor than your typical football manager in some respects.Edit: Just saw he mentioned the Forest match again in the post match. What a lad.