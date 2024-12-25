« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 491135 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,940
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6240 on: December 25, 2024, 12:15:54 am »
Quote
Arne Slot on social life in Liverpool:

They say it is not easy for players and the technical staff to walk around there quietly or have a bite to eat. I don't do that often anyway, but not here at all. No problem. I often get a meal from the club, eat it at home and watch football on television.

The life of a manager is not always as exciting as it seems.  [AD.nl]
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,381
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6241 on: December 25, 2024, 12:56:10 pm »
From an unlikely source.
(I'm so used to Scouse, Londonese sounds so funny ;D )

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_RuhXKjj5LE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_RuhXKjj5LE</a>
« Last Edit: December 25, 2024, 12:58:41 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6242 on: December 25, 2024, 01:08:11 pm »
What's he staring down at every second? Does he need a script or cheat sheet just to state his opinion?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,381
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6243 on: December 25, 2024, 01:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 25, 2024, 01:08:11 pm
What's he staring down at every second? Does he need a script or cheat sheet just to state his opinion?
Aw fink 'is readin from a script, innit? ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6244 on: December 25, 2024, 01:19:46 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 25, 2024, 01:13:10 pm
Aw fink 'is readin from a script, innit? ;D
:D

E's 'avin a giraffe, mate. Any geezer wot can't chat for twenny minits to camra wivaat a script is a facking loser, blud
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,381
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6245 on: December 25, 2024, 02:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 25, 2024, 01:19:46 pm
:D

E's 'avin a giraffe, mate. Any geezer wot can't chat for twenny minits to camra wivaat a script is a facking loser, blud
I know it's juvenile, but I find it so funny. ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline danm77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 12:17:24 am »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-14224151/Jurgen-Klopps-role-Liverpool-Ferraris-Arne-Slot-SIMON-JORDAN.html

Quote

Don't ignore Jurgen Klopp's role in Liverpool's rise... he filled his garage with Ferraris then handed Arne Slot the keys, writes SIMON JORDAN

Liverpools impressive rise to the Premier League summit is a reflection on the tremendous work Jurgen Klopp did during his stint at Anfield before leaving

By SIMON JORDAN
PUBLISHED: 21:00 EST, 24 December 2024 |

Ive always felt that building a business should be judged on how well it runs when youre not there. If its over-reliant on one individual and performs badly without them, it cant be construed as successful.

In that context, Liverpools impressive rise to the Premier League summit is as much a reflection on the tremendous work Jurgen Klopp did during his stint at Anfield as those who are there now.

Thats no slight on the current manager. This is still Klopps team but with Arne Slots polish. Its a combination you do see ending up with Liverpool as champions in May.

Klopp was already one of the best managers of the Premier League era. Hes now shown himself great enough to have left a legacy which his successor has been able to capitalise on immediately.

When Manchester United and Arsenal lost their legendary leaders  Mr. Ferguson and Arsene Wenger  the baton wasnt handed over in the same way, for different reasons and circumstances.

In contrast, Klopp has given Slot the chance to run the best last leg any relay runner could imagine. As a result, Liverpool are moving forward at a pace few would have predicted. They are winning in the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, everything!

Klopps final campaign ended as a bit of a damp squib; after having thrillingly won the League Cup against Chelsea with kids, the big prizes then went to Manchester City and Real Madrid.

However, despite any pessimism which might have been hinted at, the departing manager hadnt left a collection of Minis in the garage for Slot, but Ferraris.

Liverpool didnt need to make any summer signings because of what Klopp and the recruitment team did in 2022 and 2023, bringing in Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

It's left an embarrassment of riches for Slot to choose from  the best gift any manager could be given.

Even if the jury is still out on Nunez, Liverpool had established a very formidable forward line and depth all over the pitch; a very strong squad. And Slot has had the acumen to point it all in the right direction.

He certainly inherited a better situation than Klopp did when he arrived following an innocuous last season under Brendan Rodgers in 2015. Then, through his charisma and skill, he super-charged Liverpool again by bringing in a new profile of player and establishing a connection with the fanbase that harked back to the days of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

Slot has seen the opportunity given to him at Liverpool and taken full advantage. Hes been sensible and tweaked some of the edges off Klopps rock and roll to make the team more sophisticated. There is less freneticism about them if that's the right description!

Neither could anybody have legislated for Manchester Citys form falling off a cliff or Arsenal being less consistent than expected. Its created a perfect storm for Liverpool.

Being top of the league by four points and a game in hand, with Leicester City at home today (Boxing Day), they have got this momentum which makes it feel like nothing can derail them - not even the noise over contract talks with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dyke and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool keep rolling on and my suspicion is Salah and van Dijk will decide to stay, and they will win the title. All the stars are aligning.

United and Arsenal fans might ask why their transition was much harder. United was a poisoned chalice for David Moyes, partly because they lost the intellectual capital, not only in the dug-out with Ferguson leaving but also in the boardroom when the highly-influential David Gill departed as CEO as well.

Arsenal had reduced both transfer spend and wages over time to facilitate the new stadium which meant theyd become a participation club rather than actively challenging for the biggest trophies.

The ownership model at Liverpool has been better prepared and the way clubs are run has changed even in the last decade; there is more substance, expansive thinking and detailed data across all departments.

They also had Klopp, who was considerably younger than either Ferguson and Wenger when he left, and was able to hand over a squad of players still entering or at their peak.

Klopp doesnt strike me as the type who will have spent Christmas basking in other peoples achievements. But even though hes no longer on Merseyside, this season is definitely partly his achievement. For Liverpool, he is the gift that keeps on giving.



Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,763
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 01:48:28 am »
Can't believe Klopp paid Simon Jordan to write that article.

Sheesh!
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,860
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 04:24:20 am »
Slot would be the first to say that he's been handed a down a good squad, and he's made this point from his first interview. In fact, he was calmer and more confident with the squad than most of the fanbase were. However, he's still exceeded expectations and I don't think that just any manager could come in and get a similar tune out of the players. He's added some control to our style of play while preserving some aspects of what the squad were already good at and familiar with. He's improved individuals with the notable successes being Gravenberch and Jones.

For sure, Klopp set the foundations and set the standards during his time here, but you cannot take anything away from Slot. He's done an excellent job on and off the pitch.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 06:24:41 am »
This proliferation of Daily Fail articles being posted does not augar well for the new year; even if this one happens to be complimentary, it's still tabloid trash and a crime against journalism
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,698
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 11:23:32 am »
Still feels premature to be saying the title is ours.   (The 'article' rather than anyone else).  We've had bigger leads at Christmas, though I don't feel city are going to turn it around fast enough to catch up.
Big question has to be if we can keep Salah fit or if we can cope should he have to miss games.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,455
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 11:46:42 am »
Twat of an article...written by an absolute c*nt..in a sweaty ringpiece of a newspapaer
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Ebenezer-viva

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 11:49:48 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:46:42 am
Twat of an article...written by an absolute c*nt..in a sweaty ringpiece of a newspapaer

Got the treble up there  :wave
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,202
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:46:42 am
Twat of an article...written by an absolute c*nt..in a sweaty ringpiece of a newspapaer
Didn't bother reading the article because of your last two points
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,940
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 09:54:59 pm »
Fuck off this Arsenal corner gimmick baldy.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6255 on: Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm »
How'm I doing, boss?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,455
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:54:59 pm
Fuck off this Arsenal corner gimmick baldy.
Our set-piece coach forgotten we ain't a basketball team like they are.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6257 on: Yesterday at 10:02:12 pm »
I'm going fecking bald if he wins us no20.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6258 on: Yesterday at 10:04:16 pm »
Wild that we went from crossing at every opportunity 1st half to actually trying to play in and around the box in the 2nd.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,426
  • ....mmm
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6259 on: Yesterday at 10:06:26 pm »
Easiest half time talk of his time here, stop crossing it you c*nts ;D
Logged
:D

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6260 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:06:26 pm
Easiest half time talk of his time here, stop crossing it you c*nts ;D

He's a bit of a genius but everyone in the half time thread coulda done his job at half time today.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6261 on: Yesterday at 10:11:15 pm »
I think Slot is a fantastic coach. Love Jurgen he built it. Slot is a tactical master. Changed it second half. Less crosses. Was brilliant against Spurs too. Oh and against Fulham when down a man very innovative having Gravenberch in at CB and then  stepping into midfield
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,455
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6262 on: Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm »
There was a great thread once on Rawk about dumb football. That is almost completely eliminated from our game since Slot took over (not that there was much of it under Klopp)

We're running away with the league, best attack, second best defence.

Best coach in the world.

Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6263 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:06:26 pm
Easiest half time talk of his time here, stop crossing it you c*nts ;D
I believe he said "Who the fuck do you lads think you are? Moyes's Man Utd?"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6264 on: Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm »
Really happy but we really need to sort our defense a bit. Return to how we where in the first few games. We are starting games like last year. Being behind and then coming back
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,484
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6265 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm
Really happy but we really need to sort our defense a bit. Return to how we where in the first few games. We are starting games like last year. Being behind and then coming back

Slot just pointed out we were giving up chances in the early games and we were getting away with it. Think we all forget this. He said he's looking at chances across the whole game and was happy they only had two all game.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6266 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm »
Another win.
Logged

Offline muszka

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6267 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm
Really happy but we really need to sort our defense a bit. Return to how we where in the first few games. We are starting games like last year. Being behind and then coming back

We could really use an extra defender next month to give Gomez and VVD a rest in FA Cup (should be easy win), League Cup (I don't think anybody cares that much about it when we're fighting for bigger things) and CL (top2 is secured).

And those games will be also be a good a time for Nunez to find his form as Slot's patience with him is probably getting thinner and he probably won't start in PL with Jota back and Gapko playing great.

Logged

Offline Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6268 on: Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm »
Delivering far beyond expectations. I hope he can fix goals from our 9 because then we will be unstoppable imo.
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6269 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm »
It's funny hearing all the same people who said we would be fighting for top 4 at best now saying "of course they're top, Slot was given an unbelievable squad".
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,940
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6270 on: Yesterday at 11:12:35 pm »
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6271 on: Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm »
As different as he is to Klopp there's a similarity in the way they deliver points. It's not by using the most technically brilliant English but it's so pointed and he takes control of every interview. 
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,962
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6272 on: Today at 12:24:43 am »
If we beat West Ham and Utd then weve pretty much got one hand on the trophy. Not expecting Arsenal to beat Brentford and Brighton away back to back but fair play if they do. Losing Saka is massive for them.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,017
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6273 on: Today at 12:29:05 am »
I love how hes always in the ear of the 4th official and isnt shy about giving them shit, simply because you know how relieved they where when Kloppo left, only to learn soon enough, that the new man is a gobby fucker too, just not scary looking  ;D
Logged

Offline Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,302
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6274 on: Today at 12:39:52 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:24:43 am
If we beat West Ham and Utd then weve pretty much got one hand on the trophy. Not expecting Arsenal to beat Brentford and Brighton away back to back but fair play if they do. Losing Saka is massive for them.
Its December! The gap is likely to be six points tomorrow and our game in hand is a tricky one. Six points really isnt that much.

Its a brilliant position to be in, but were not even at the halfway point and so much can change in such a short space of time. City were ahead of us at the beginning of November. Theyre now 14 points behind.

Regardless, when Klopp announced his departure at the start of the year I never dreamed his replacement would have us looking this strong at the end of it.
Logged

Offline Korbflechter

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6275 on: Today at 12:53:21 am »
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 12:39:52 am
Its December! The gap is likely to be six points tomorrow and our game in hand is a tricky one. Six points really isnt that much.

Its a brilliant position to be in, but were not even at the halfway point and so much can change in such a short space of time. City were ahead of us at the beginning of November. Theyre now 14 points behind.

Regardless, when Klopp announced his departure at the start of the year I never dreamed his replacement would have us looking this strong at the end of it.

So true! And what a year this has been. Can't put into words how much I was hoping for Xabi to succeed Klopp back then. But to be fair to myself, was ready to give Arne his chance anyway. Never would have expected what happened since then, we've reached way more than anyone could have hoped for even from Alonso (including an outrageously stunning performance against his very side). The amount of amazing decisions being made by the club for almost a decade now is becoming borderline ridiculous.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6276 on: Today at 02:06:52 am »
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 12:39:52 am
Regardless, when Klopp announced his departure at the start of the year I never dreamed his replacement would have us looking this strong at the end of it.

It's quite incredible when you put it like that. World came crashing down at the start of this year with the Klopp announcement, now it feels as if we've known Arne for ever. An incredible appointment that the owners have to be commended on.

It's not as if it was a straightforward decision either. But the club really did their homework on this guy. Seeing the absolute clown show at Old Trafford compared to this, and it's a wonder how anyone can criticise FSG. No they're not perfect but owners rarely are, so be careful what you wish for.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6277 on: Today at 02:52:36 am »
Funny that our rivals have been praying the depature of Klopp for years and hope for a downfall followed by. Then turned out the successor is as good. They must be extremely disappointed now.
Logged
Believer

Offline abs-ibs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6278 on: Today at 03:28:12 am »
Arne seems like a wonderful calm thinker. He doesn't seem flustered and just gets on with the job. I hope we win everything this year. Do something no other club has done with Arne's first year in charge.

Yes he was left with a great squad, but his tweaks have improved us no end. I can't wait to see where we end up come May.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6279 on: Today at 03:40:52 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:24:43 am
If we beat West Ham and Utd then weve pretty much got one hand on the trophy. Not expecting Arsenal to beat Brentford and Brighton away back to back but fair play if they do. Losing Saka is massive for them.
Way, way too early for that imo. If we reach GW 30 and are still 6 pts ahead then you can think about having one hand on the trophy but it's too early atm.

That being said, this season looks to be a bit more, normal? So far we have been brilliant but everyone under us has lost a lot of points and does not look capable of going on a crazy run.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 