Arne Slot

Samie
Yesterday at 12:15:54 am
Arne Slot on social life in Liverpool:

They say it is not easy for players and the technical staff to walk around there quietly or have a bite to eat. I don't do that often anyway, but not here at all. No problem. I often get a meal from the club, eat it at home and watch football on television.

The life of a manager is not always as exciting as it seems.  [AD.nl]
the_red_pill
Yesterday at 12:56:10 pm
From an unlikely source.
(I'm so used to Scouse, Londonese sounds so funny ;D )

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_RuhXKjj5LE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_RuhXKjj5LE</a>
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 01:08:11 pm
What's he staring down at every second? Does he need a script or cheat sheet just to state his opinion?
the_red_pill
Yesterday at 01:13:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:08:11 pm
What's he staring down at every second? Does he need a script or cheat sheet just to state his opinion?
Aw fink 'is readin from a script, innit? ;D
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 01:19:46 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:13:10 pm
Aw fink 'is readin from a script, innit? ;D
:D

E's 'avin a giraffe, mate. Any geezer wot can't chat for twenny minits to camra wivaat a script is a facking loser, blud
the_red_pill
Yesterday at 02:29:20 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:19:46 pm
:D

E's 'avin a giraffe, mate. Any geezer wot can't chat for twenny minits to camra wivaat a script is a facking loser, blud
I know it's juvenile, but I find it so funny. ;D
danm77
Today at 12:17:24 am
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-14224151/Jurgen-Klopps-role-Liverpool-Ferraris-Arne-Slot-SIMON-JORDAN.html

Quote

Don't ignore Jurgen Klopp's role in Liverpool's rise... he filled his garage with Ferraris then handed Arne Slot the keys, writes SIMON JORDAN

Liverpools impressive rise to the Premier League summit is a reflection on the tremendous work Jurgen Klopp did during his stint at Anfield before leaving

By SIMON JORDAN
PUBLISHED: 21:00 EST, 24 December 2024 |

Ive always felt that building a business should be judged on how well it runs when youre not there. If its over-reliant on one individual and performs badly without them, it cant be construed as successful.

In that context, Liverpools impressive rise to the Premier League summit is as much a reflection on the tremendous work Jurgen Klopp did during his stint at Anfield as those who are there now.

Thats no slight on the current manager. This is still Klopps team but with Arne Slots polish. Its a combination you do see ending up with Liverpool as champions in May.

Klopp was already one of the best managers of the Premier League era. Hes now shown himself great enough to have left a legacy which his successor has been able to capitalise on immediately.

When Manchester United and Arsenal lost their legendary leaders  Mr. Ferguson and Arsene Wenger  the baton wasnt handed over in the same way, for different reasons and circumstances.

In contrast, Klopp has given Slot the chance to run the best last leg any relay runner could imagine. As a result, Liverpool are moving forward at a pace few would have predicted. They are winning in the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, everything!

Klopps final campaign ended as a bit of a damp squib; after having thrillingly won the League Cup against Chelsea with kids, the big prizes then went to Manchester City and Real Madrid.

However, despite any pessimism which might have been hinted at, the departing manager hadnt left a collection of Minis in the garage for Slot, but Ferraris.

Liverpool didnt need to make any summer signings because of what Klopp and the recruitment team did in 2022 and 2023, bringing in Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

It's left an embarrassment of riches for Slot to choose from  the best gift any manager could be given.

Even if the jury is still out on Nunez, Liverpool had established a very formidable forward line and depth all over the pitch; a very strong squad. And Slot has had the acumen to point it all in the right direction.

He certainly inherited a better situation than Klopp did when he arrived following an innocuous last season under Brendan Rodgers in 2015. Then, through his charisma and skill, he super-charged Liverpool again by bringing in a new profile of player and establishing a connection with the fanbase that harked back to the days of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

Slot has seen the opportunity given to him at Liverpool and taken full advantage. Hes been sensible and tweaked some of the edges off Klopps rock and roll to make the team more sophisticated. There is less freneticism about them if that's the right description!

Neither could anybody have legislated for Manchester Citys form falling off a cliff or Arsenal being less consistent than expected. Its created a perfect storm for Liverpool.

Being top of the league by four points and a game in hand, with Leicester City at home today (Boxing Day), they have got this momentum which makes it feel like nothing can derail them - not even the noise over contract talks with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dyke and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool keep rolling on and my suspicion is Salah and van Dijk will decide to stay, and they will win the title. All the stars are aligning.

United and Arsenal fans might ask why their transition was much harder. United was a poisoned chalice for David Moyes, partly because they lost the intellectual capital, not only in the dug-out with Ferguson leaving but also in the boardroom when the highly-influential David Gill departed as CEO as well.

Arsenal had reduced both transfer spend and wages over time to facilitate the new stadium which meant theyd become a participation club rather than actively challenging for the biggest trophies.

The ownership model at Liverpool has been better prepared and the way clubs are run has changed even in the last decade; there is more substance, expansive thinking and detailed data across all departments.

They also had Klopp, who was considerably younger than either Ferguson and Wenger when he left, and was able to hand over a squad of players still entering or at their peak.

Klopp doesnt strike me as the type who will have spent Christmas basking in other peoples achievements. But even though hes no longer on Merseyside, this season is definitely partly his achievement. For Liverpool, he is the gift that keeps on giving.



newterp
Today at 01:48:28 am
Can't believe Klopp paid Simon Jordan to write that article.

Sheesh!
Clint Eastwood
Today at 04:24:20 am
Slot would be the first to say that he's been handed a down a good squad, and he's made this point from his first interview. In fact, he was calmer and more confident with the squad than most of the fanbase were. However, he's still exceeded expectations and I don't think that just any manager could come in and get a similar tune out of the players. He's added some control to our style of play while preserving some aspects of what the squad were already good at and familiar with. He's improved individuals with the notable successes being Gravenberch and Jones.

For sure, Klopp set the foundations and set the standards during his time here, but you cannot take anything away from Slot. He's done an excellent job on and off the pitch.
Re: Arne Slot
Today at 06:24:41 am
This proliferation of Daily Fail articles being posted does not augar well for the new year; even if this one happens to be complimentary, it's still tabloid trash and a crime against journalism
PaulF
Today at 11:23:32 am
Still feels premature to be saying the title is ours.   (The 'article' rather than anyone else).  We've had bigger leads at Christmas, though I don't feel city are going to turn it around fast enough to catch up.
Big question has to be if we can keep Salah fit or if we can cope should he have to miss games.
