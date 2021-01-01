Slot would be the first to say that he's been handed a down a good squad, and he's made this point from his first interview. In fact, he was calmer and more confident with the squad than most of the fanbase were. However, he's still exceeded expectations and I don't think that just any manager could come in and get a similar tune out of the players. He's added some control to our style of play while preserving some aspects of what the squad were already good at and familiar with. He's improved individuals with the notable successes being Gravenberch and Jones.



For sure, Klopp set the foundations and set the standards during his time here, but you cannot take anything away from Slot. He's done an excellent job on and off the pitch.