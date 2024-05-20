As a young'n I can remember crying when it was announced Shanks was retired, was devastated.
How could Bob ever live up to the boss.
50 Years later and its happening again
. . . . . . . . . . . "Meet the new Boss, Same as the Old Boss"
Every one of us should be thankful we support the Best Club in the World.
Big Highs
Terrible, terrible lows.
Around the world, every Colour Creed and Persuasion, for 90 mins on a game day We are Brothers in Arms.
Our Players do us proud.
Our Fans do us Proud.
Manager ain't too bad either.
Get Up Get on Up, its just the Slot Machine.