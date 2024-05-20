I'm nowhere near as knowledgeable as others on here in terms of the tactical side of the game, but for Salah's second today it's a move I feel like I've seen a lot from us this season. Two players making the same run into the same space, and then one peels off. We had a chance in the first half where the same thing happened. Salah's at Arsenal is another one that springs to mind where two players were going for the same ball, then Salah darted off in the other direction into space.



Anyone more clued up than me reckon this is something deliberate, a by-product of the way we're playing? Or is it just that we have so many bodies up there attacking, or even just something Mo likes to do seeing as he's been involved in all of those examples.