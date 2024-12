Arne’s pressers are a bit compulsive viewing. He has a cool and easy way about him and seems to have the press guys eating out of his hands. He’s a funny guy, when he wants to be and sometimes you aren't quite sure if he’s going to drop in an expletive, clanger or an inappropriate saying. This is especially funny when he (often) checks if he is using the correct English word.

He just seems to smile through it all while clearly speaking his mind and pushing his ideas and views.