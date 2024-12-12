LFCTV GO is free for a month if you can get it in Canada and you can watch the game back or the highlights



Ali made 3 very good saves in the first half, but as Arne said, we were slow - the first was a double save and their lad ran from his own half unchallenged, there were another couple of chances were we just did not react quck enough around our own box, we were so slow to close them down and they just walked through us. And fuck this XG bollocks, (I bet the Forest winner wasn't high XG?), because we could have been 2 or 3 down by half time (we should have been 1 up early though if Gomez doesn't head straight at the keeper), so I can see why he was pissed.



It what I want from a manager, always striving for perfection. You'll never get it, but so long as the effort is there, that's all we can ask.



Arne said this, he basically said their position doesn't reflect their quality. Again its why he's pissed, as good sides like these are hard to score against, so you have to ensure they don't score.



Whats it now, 600 mins without conceding in the CL? Ridiculous stat that



So your point is they had 3 decent chances, all of which a competent keeper should be saving the shots from. Their best 2 chances had a post shot xG of 22% (meaning that a professional goalie should be making the save 78% of time). Using some pretty basic maths, looking at their 4 shots on target as having psXG of 0.22, 0.22, 0.02 and 0.1 - then thats gives us an average professional keeper should be making all 4 saves 53.7% of the time - and I hope you will agree Allison is much, much better than "average". If you look at ours, we had 3 shots on target, with psXG of 0.366, 0.17 and 0.14 - so you'd expect their keeper if they were "average" to not conceed 45.7% of the time - i.e. our chances were basically as good as theirs to go in ahead.Yes, that is missing a couple of chances from both sides which were off target or blocked notable a 0.12 xG shot from 17 yards from Bryan Gil, the 0.08 xG from Robbo, and Nunez's "header".The only actual chance that you'd say they were unlucky from was the chance for Blind who then airkicked from the cross - but given his history of never scoring, it was not a big surprise that he didn't connect