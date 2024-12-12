« previous next »
Quote from: SamLad on December 12, 2024, 01:31:04 pm
Jurgen!

Jurgen is Shanks!
Slot could be Paisley..
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December 12, 2024, 04:51:22 pm
Jurgen is Shanks!
Slot could be Paisley..

Is the right answer.

Is Trent Kenny though?
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 12, 2024, 05:32:07 pm
Is the right answer.

Is Trent Kenny though?
Surely the 'new Kenny' would have to be a player whom Slot buys, if he's the 'new Paisely'?

Something to look forward to...!
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 11, 2024, 01:58:05 pm
LFCTV GO is free for a month if you can get it in Canada and you can watch the game back or the highlights

Ali made 3 very good saves in the first half, but as Arne said, we were slow - the first was a double save and their lad ran from his own half unchallenged, there were another couple of chances were we just did not react quck enough around our own box, we were so slow to close them down and they just walked through us. And fuck this XG bollocks, (I bet the Forest winner wasn't high XG?), because we could have been 2 or 3 down by half time (we should have been 1 up early though if Gomez doesn't head straight at the keeper), so I can see why he was pissed.

It what I want from a manager, always striving for perfection. You'll never get it, but so long as the effort is there, that's all we can ask.

Arne said this, he basically said their position doesn't reflect their quality. Again its why he's pissed, as good sides like these are hard to score against, so you have to ensure they don't score.

Whats it now, 600 mins without conceding in the CL? Ridiculous stat that

So your point is they had 3 decent chances, all of which a competent keeper should be saving the shots from.  Their best 2 chances had a post shot xG of  22% (meaning that a professional goalie should be making the save 78% of time).  Using some pretty basic maths, looking at their 4 shots on target as having psXG of 0.22, 0.22, 0.02 and 0.1 - then thats gives us an average professional keeper should be making all 4 saves 53.7% of the time - and I hope you will agree Allison is much, much better than "average".  If you look at ours, we had 3 shots on target, with psXG of 0.366, 0.17 and 0.14 - so you'd expect their keeper if they were "average" to not conceed 45.7% of the time - i.e. our chances were basically as good as theirs to go in ahead.

Yes, that is missing a couple of chances from both sides which were off target or blocked notable a 0.12 xG shot from 17 yards from Bryan Gil, the 0.08 xG from Robbo, and Nunez's "header".

The only actual chance that you'd say they were unlucky from was the chance for Blind who then airkicked from the cross - but given his history of never scoring, it was not a big surprise that he didn't connect
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 12, 2024, 06:16:47 pm
So your point is they had 3 decent chances, all of which a competent keeper should be saving the shots from.  Their best 2 chances had a post shot xG of  22% (meaning that a professional goalie should be making the save 78% of time).  Using some pretty basic maths, looking at their 4 shots on target as having psXG of 0.22, 0.22, 0.02 and 0.1 - then thats gives us an average professional keeper should be making all 4 saves 53.7% of the time - and I hope you will agree Allison is much, much better than "average".  If you look at ours, we had 3 shots on target, with psXG of 0.366, 0.17 and 0.14 - so you'd expect their keeper if they were "average" to not conceed 45.7% of the time - i.e. our chances were basically as good as theirs to go in ahead.

Yes, that is missing a couple of chances from both sides which were off target or blocked notable a 0.12 xG shot from 17 yards from Bryan Gil, the 0.08 xG from Robbo, and Nunez's "header".

The only actual chance that you'd say they were unlucky from was the chance for Blind who then airkicked from the cross - but given his history of never scoring, it was not a big surprise that he didn't connect

It would appear that Rob's point is "It's what I want from a manager, always striving for perfection."

Seems more than reasonably clear...
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 12, 2024, 06:37:07 pm
It would appear that Rob's point is "It what I want from a manager, always striving for perfection."

Seems more than reasonably clear...

He's too busy analysisng stats to actually read what I posted ;D
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 12, 2024, 06:16:47 pm
So your point is they had 3 decent chances, all of which a competent keeper should be saving the shots from.  Their best 2 chances had a post shot xG of  22% (meaning that a professional goalie should be making the save 78% of time).  Using some pretty basic maths, looking at their 4 shots on target as having psXG of 0.22, 0.22, 0.02 and 0.1 - then thats gives us an average professional keeper should be making all 4 saves 53.7% of the time - and I hope you will agree Allison is much, much better than "average".  If you look at ours, we had 3 shots on target, with psXG of 0.366, 0.17 and 0.14 - so you'd expect their keeper if they were "average" to not conceed 45.7% of the time - i.e. our chances were basically as good as theirs to go in ahead.

Yes, that is missing a couple of chances from both sides which were off target or blocked notable a 0.12 xG shot from 17 yards from Bryan Gil, the 0.08 xG from Robbo, and Nunez's "header".

The only actual chance that you'd say they were unlucky from was the chance for Blind who then airkicked from the cross - but given his history of never scoring, it was not a big surprise that he didn't connect

If there is a 1 in 4 chance you'll score each time and a 47% they'll get the lot, then how do we know that in the 3 chances they had, these weren't the times that they actually do score? Arne's issue was that they got the 3 chances due to us being too slow - he's not arsed about the stats nerds XG, he's arsed that they got in that position in the first place.

Footy is played by humans, with human flaws, not by computers.
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 12, 2024, 06:16:47 pm
The only actual chance that you'd say they were unlucky from was the chance for Blind who then airkicked from the cross - but given his history of never scoring, it was not a big surprise that he didn't connect

You must have missed him smashing one in the top corner against us in 2015 at Old Trafford.
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 12, 2024, 04:03:29 pm
Leading off with The Tackle... ;D
and turns from black and white to colour just as Conor smashes into Mbappe 😁
"Did your boss help you with that?" :lmao
Dare I say it, I like Arne as much as i like Jurgen. He's a bloody good head coach.
so much for the good times -- he's just got Manager of the Month.
Quality comment on Nunez today. Love the way he picked two games to ram home how he values work rate as much as scoring.
Oh bollocks, did he win that? We're doomed!
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 03:59:23 pm
Oh bollocks, did he win that? We're doomed!

Only if he decides to field himself as a 6... Arne should tell Arne that he's really an 8...
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:26:42 pm


All that money in football, and he wins a box of pringles.
Quote from: StuffedAndTrussedByrdz on Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm
All that money in football, and he wins a box of pringles.

;D
Shows how busy he is because the stubble is showing through there. Give it two years and he will have a full head of hair.
Quote from: StuffedAndTrussedByrdz on Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm
All that money in football, and he wins a box of pringles.

It's a giant scented candle. Banana and plum.
He wins a tube of tennis balls?
