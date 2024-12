It's Slot's job to be angry and disappointed when we don't play particularly well. Just from a fan point of view it's not like its a fluke to be 6 out of 6 in the CL and top of the Prem, so I'm pretty confident him and the team will get it right.



And even if there was element of fortune i think it still points to the quality of the team and winning mentality that we can have a bad night European away and still come away with the win...