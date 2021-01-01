« previous next »
Arne Slot

Ray K

Re: Arne Slot
@LewisSteele_
Strong quotes from Arne Slot after the match. Really did not like the performance.

Im far from pleased about the performance tonight.
What wasnt I pleased about? I wasnt pleased with a lot. If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football and knows how to bring the ball out from the back like some of the teams weve played recently such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.
But if you are waiting a few seconds to press them then this team can cause you a lot of problems. I almost feel sorry for them as they deserve so much more.

***
Yep. That's my manager.
newterp

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
Slot spot on in his post-match interview regarding the "Champions win the ugly games" cliché. Yes, they do, but to me that refers to a team that generally wins relatively comfortably and then isn't fazed in a game when things aren't going their way. Not a team that's constantly giving itself headaches and still managing to pull a rabbit out of the hat, which I think was the case for us occasionally last season.

That's last season.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
Slot spot on in his post-match interview regarding the "Champions win the ugly games" cliché. Yes, they do, but to me that refers to a team that generally wins relatively comfortably and then isn't fazed in a game when things aren't going their way. Not a team that's constantly giving itself headaches and still managing to pull a rabbit out of the hat, which I think was the case for us occasionally last season.

I would say this season we haven't been doing that as much. Not really. Southampton was that, Brighton kinda was that, and to a lesser degree tonight was that. But in Brighton and tonight the first half was poor but managed, and the second half was largely us showing how better we are overall by lapping them in the end and dominating.

He is right to be unhappy with tonight's performance but I wouldn't personally say that's us this season. If Slot thinks that though then great, he should be a perfectionist striving for better and better
End Product

Re: Arne Slot
His has clicked the we need to be better in the next game team talk option on footie manager .
StevoHimself

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm
I would say this season we haven't been doing that as much. Not really. Southampton was that, Brighton kinda was that, and to a lesser degree tonight was that. But in Brighton and tonight the first half was poor but managed, and the second half was largely us showing how better we are overall by lapping them in the end and dominating.

He is right to be unhappy with tonight's performance but I wouldn't personally say that's us this season. If Slot thinks that though then great, he should be a perfectionist striving for better and better

Oh yeah, to be clear, I wasn't implying that'd been us this season. We've generally won games without too much fuss this season.
StL-Dono

Re: Arne Slot
In case anyone hasn't seen, here's his post-match presser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMoNRfYeGYc

Love that he has such high standards.  :)
killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
Never a big fan about criticising our own performance in public.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
In case anyone hasn't seen, here's his post-match presser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMoNRfYeGYc

Love that he has such high standards.  :)

First time I've seen him really annoyed with our performances. I Imagine there will be some strong words in the team meetings over the next few days and hopefully a response on the pitch against Fulham.
mikey_LFC

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm
Never a big fan about criticising our own performance in public.

Best to do it when we win and dont concede though.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm
Never a big fan about criticising our own performance in public.

As long as individual players are not picked out then don't see the issue in saying what we did poorly and need to improve on for the next game.
Bobinhood

Re: Arne Slot
Naa this is good. Its a free hit. imo both teams knew we could go up infinite gears and no one invested much emotion on the game. So everything he said is true except when we let that guy shoot he put it out for a throw in on the far side.  ;D Trading rushes would be no problem.  so the game played out very well physically for us. perfectly basically. so now he's snapping the mental aspect of it back into line. so on the weekend, we will be at it for real. Its kinda brilliant really because its a good time to do it and what hes saying is true.The players will snap too.
killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm
As long as individual players are not picked out then don't see the issue in saying what we did poorly and need to improve on for the next game.

Dunno, its not something we are used to. I get that everyone does it on rare occasions, even Klopp, but Slot has done it a few times in half a season. You would expect a manager would let the squad know behind the scenes if he wasnt happy with a performance, not the whole world.
smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
We all saw it was a mediocre performance, would we take him seriously if he came out and praised the players like Ten Hag used to do after every shocking United performance?

I dont think hell be wasting time giving the players the hairdryer treatment either - I see his style as being more pragmatic: looking at the specific problems and telling them exactly what they need to do better next time.




Samie

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
Dunno, its not something we are used to. I get that everyone does it on rare occasions, even Klopp, but Slot has done it a few times in half a season. You would expect a manager would let the squad know behind the scenes if he wasnt happy with a performance, not the whole world.

That's Klopp, this is Slot. Stop comparing what we had  to what we have now.
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
Dunno, its not something we are used to. I get that everyone does it on rare occasions, even Klopp, but Slot has done it a few times in half a season. You would expect a manager would let the squad know behind the scenes if he wasnt happy with a performance, not the whole world.
I'm fairly sure he told the players before he did that interview/s.
farawayred

Re: Arne Slot
I see no issue with calling a spade a spade as long as players feel protected (no fingers pointed in a particular way). Which is what Slot did, IMHO.
Carra-ton

Re: Arne Slot
That is the Dutch part. He will never shy away from saying the direct things. That is the uncompromising nature of the way. He will be a bit too direct for the British taste.
Garlic Red

Re: Arne Slot
Hes only just stopped talking about the Forest result. Two iffy performances in a row deserve to be called out. This is a team that still has everything to prove, Im glad he keeps reminding them.
Fromola

Re: Arne Slot
Good to set standards, but has he seen the schedule?.you can't not rotate and expect City/Madrid level every few days, it's just not possible. Especially later in season.

We'd done the hard yards already before last night so I presumed the lower intensity as more by design.
spider-neil

Re: Arne Slot
Slot clearly doesnt like when his keeper is busy. With games every 3-4 days its difficult to see how much time he actually has to coach the players rather than just putting them through recovery sessions.
DangerScouse

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm
As long as individual players are not picked out then don't see the issue in saying what we did poorly and need to improve on for the next game.

Which Slot did initially but seems to have refrained since, thankfully.

What a fucking job he's doing!
MD1990

Re: Arne Slot
his press conferences are so refreshing
doesnt call out individual players but clearly states what he is unhappy about rather than the generic answers we usually get.
na fir dearg

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
Dunno, its not something we are used to. I get that everyone does it on rare occasions, even Klopp, but Slot has done it a few times in half a season. You would expect a manager would let the squad know behind the scenes if he wasnt happy with a performance, not the whole world.

He's letting everyone know that he believes the team can play even better and he's not happy, he's saying what the target is without explicitly stating it
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Arne Slot
I don't mind him being critical of overall performances. If I were the opposition for trophies I'd possibly be a little demoralised by it. Here's a team deservedly top of the Champions League table and the Premier League table, yet the manager knows he can get far more out of his team and is showing just how high his standards are.

From an opposition point of view, they could easily be thinking, bloody hell, imagine what they'll be like when they're playing to his standards consistently. At the moment it's like running an athletics race and being blown off the track by an opponent, only for that opponent to say afterwards that they were carrying a hamstring injury and should be better next time. Just that comment helps demoralise you for that next race.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:01:54 am
Good to set standards, but has he seen the schedule?

I'm going to say yes.
elkun

Re: Arne Slot
Im Dutch myself, and I actually appreciate this type of communication. Hes direct and says it like it is. Even Salah mentioned in an interview that he liked it. We were really bad yesterday, and Im glad he pointed it out instead of pretending we played well. It raises the standards and serves as a wake-up call for the players because, against a different opponent, wed probably have been trailing by halftime.
Ray K

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:41 am
I'm going to say yes.
Johnny passes him a note during the 2nd half. It just says 'Fulham home Saturday'. Arne falls off his chair in shock.
smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:41 am
I'm going to say yes.

Typical of this place - people always making rash speculations without any evidence.
AndyMuller

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:17:16 am
Johnny passes him a note during the 2nd half. It just says 'Fulham home Saturday'. Arne falls off his chair in shock.

 :lmao
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 12:29:49 am
I'm fairly sure he told the players before he did that interview/s.

He even joked about it with the players. He said in the conference "I said before as a joke it was good of the players to give Ali a warm up with so many saves"
emitime

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 09:07:07 am
I don't mind him being critical of overall performances. If I were the opposition for trophies I'd possibly be a little demoralised by it. Here's a team deservedly top of the Champions League table and the Premier League table, yet the manager knows he can get far more out of his team and is showing just how high his standards are.

From an opposition point of view, they could easily be thinking, bloody hell, imagine what they'll be like when they're playing to his standards consistently. At the moment it's like running an athletics race and being blown off the track by an opponent, only for that opponent to say afterwards that they were carrying a hamstring injury and should be better next time. Just that comment helps demoralise you for that next race.

While I believe him on the whole, I wonder whether it was also a bit of a lie. Like he wanted the players to go out and give 90% to rest their legs a little bit while getting back into rhythm.

But he can't really come out and say "We deliberately half arsed it".

Still tells the rest of the world we can and will do better though.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:17:16 am
Johnny passes him a note during the 2nd half. It just says 'Fulham home Saturday'. Arne falls off his chair in shock.

Will be awkward when he finds out we're playing on Boxing Day whilst tucking into his turkey.
Fromola

Re: Arne Slot
I think after his first couple of seasons Klopp realised you can't sustain the intensity in an English season. And now you've got more CL games, more international tournaments.
Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm
Never a big fan about criticising our own performance in public.

Singling out individual players always looks bad. Criticising the team feels very different to me.
PaulKS

Re: Arne Slot
Don't even think we were that bad to be fair last night

Nowhere near our best, but never really had to be - an away game in Europe is difficult and thought we just got the job done without ever really having to go for it

There's no way he laid into the players after that privately - I agree he was maybe overly criticising in the pressers afterwards to help set some standards publically
crewlove

Re: Arne Slot
I think yesterday we were relatively bad. We had off games or moments this season but at least we were compact and not leaking chances. Yesterday we definitely weren't compact in first half and were leaking chances. Not surprised Arne was disappointed.
KalantaScouser

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:32:28 am
I think yesterday we were relatively bad. We had off games or moments this season but at least we were compact and not leaking chances. Yesterday we definitely weren't compact in first half and were leaking chances. Not surprised Arne was disappointed.

That feels a bit overblown. We dominated in every aspect (shots on, shots off, corners, possession, passes, XG etc). The chances we were leaking were pretty much pot shots from outside the area, or angle where they were unlikely to cause too much trouble.
crewlove

Re: Arne Slot
I could have specified more - second half and especially after the penalty it become relatively calm. But first half I am not surprised Arne may not be happy due to things I've mentioned in my previous post.
KalantaScouser

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:41:11 am
I could have specified more - second half and especially after the penalty it become relatively calm. But first half I am not surprised Arne may not be happy due to things I've mentioned in my previous post.

Yeah, I mean we weren't particularly great and it felt a bit disjointed. Certainly nowhere near our top level, but I dont recall feeling particularly worried at any point.
Kennys from heaven

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
Dunno, its not something we are used to. I get that everyone does it on rare occasions, even Klopp, but Slot has done it a few times in half a season. You would expect a manager would let the squad know behind the scenes if he wasnt happy with a performance, not the whole world.
It's laying down the challenge to his players and ensuring that everyone knows he's done it, so they can't hide.

Personally love the fact that he's being very clear what he expects from them to the outside World and like has been said, he's not named individuals and it's not as if he's drawn attention to something that no-one else could see or has talked about. Marco Silva must have watched that last night after taking copious amounts of notes and thinking "I've got them here!" then heard Arne come out with that and think "fuck"

He wasn't completely scathing either - his observations were measured and - let's face it - totally correct and you have to also be pretty sure that everyone knows he was going to do it, so fair play to him.
