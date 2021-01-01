Dunno, its not something we are used to. I get that everyone does it on rare occasions, even Klopp, but Slot has done it a few times in half a season. You would expect a manager would let the squad know behind the scenes if he wasnt happy with a performance, not the whole world.



It's laying down the challenge to his players and ensuring that everyone knows he's done it, so they can't hide.Personally love the fact that he's being very clear what he expects from them to the outside World and like has been said, he's not named individuals and it's not as if he's drawn attention to something that no-one else could see or has talked about. Marco Silva must have watched that last night after taking copious amounts of notes and thinking "I've got them here!" then heard Arne come out with that and think "fuck"He wasn't completely scathing either - his observations were measured and - let's face it - totally correct and you have to also be pretty sure that everyone knows he was going to do it, so fair play to him.