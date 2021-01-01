Slot spot on in his post-match interview regarding the "Champions win the ugly games" cliché. Yes, they do, but to me that refers to a team that generally wins relatively comfortably and then isn't fazed in a game when things aren't going their way. Not a team that's constantly giving itself headaches and still managing to pull a rabbit out of the hat, which I think was the case for us occasionally last season.
I would say this season we haven't been doing that as much. Not really. Southampton was that, Brighton kinda was that, and to a lesser degree tonight was that. But in Brighton and tonight the first half was poor but managed, and the second half was largely us showing how better we are overall by lapping them in the end and dominating.
He is right to be unhappy with tonight's performance but I wouldn't personally say that's us this season. If Slot thinks that though then great, he should be a perfectionist striving for better and better