@LewisSteele_

Strong quotes from Arne Slot after the match. Really did not like the performance.



Im far from pleased about the performance tonight.

What wasnt I pleased about? I wasnt pleased with a lot. If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football and knows how to bring the ball out from the back like some of the teams weve played recently such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.

But if you are waiting a few seconds to press them then this team can cause you a lot of problems. I almost feel sorry for them as they deserve so much more.



***

Yep. That's my manager.