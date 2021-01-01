'Tukrish' these days, thanks very much...
Trent Alexander-Arnold on Slot:The tactics are mind-blowing
If I'm honest, I don't think anyone would have said we'd be as good as we are. Looking back to the first few days of meeting him, it's not that much of a surprise to me now because of how in-depth and in detail he is.
Sounds like Trent is tapping him up...
Think it says a lot how highly everyone speaks of him, it's always extremely high praise. And it's nice to have it backed up by the results so far. We've got the right man!
Maybe Im reading too much into it but it feels really big coming from Trent in particular.
Just to be clear, you mean "big" in a positive, "big deal" sort of way?Inclined to agree with that perspective...
Yeah, though it still needs the club to do the important bit. Id work for Slot for 50p and a pound of grapes but
Im not Trent.
