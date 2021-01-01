« previous next »
Yesterday at 12:06:54 am
Quote from: tubby on December  4, 2024, 10:44:12 pm
How many threads are you planning to post this in?

His point is correct though
Yesterday at 01:04:34 am
Tough position cause he needs to rotate but at the same time, he doesnt exactly have many options, especially in defence.
Yesterday at 06:53:51 am
All part of the learning experience, always need a few reality checks especially for fans, were right at the start of Slotball.

I thought the Quansah at right back didnt work especially with Robbo at left back, we basically had no passing options out wide so everything went through the middle where their press was set to go at us, hence the continual turn overs.

Saying that Newcastle are a good team as others have said Arsenal lost and cheaty drew there, a point is a good result all things considered, no more injuries and players coming back from injury.
Yesterday at 07:07:30 am
The big positive to take from last night from me is the way we changed the game in the second half and made it a proper contest. Slot gets huge credit for that. The team selection was pragmatic, dictated by limited options in certain positions. Trent changed the game when he came on but its clear he couldnt have played the full 90. Its not really fair to say Slot made a mistake.

Away to Newcastle is a tough fixture. It feels disappointing to drop points in the way we did, having taken the lead, but its not a terrible result when you look at the bigger picture.
Yesterday at 07:15:11 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 07:07:30 am
The big positive to take from last night from me is the way we changed the game in the second half and made it a proper contest. Slot gets huge credit for that. The team selection was pragmatic, dictated by limited options in certain positions. Trent changed the game when he came on but its clear he couldnt have played the full 90. Its not really fair to say Slot made a mistake.

Away to Newcastle is a tough fixture. It feels disappointing to drop points in the way we did, having taken the lead, but its not a terrible result when you look at the bigger picture.

Were going to see more of these little experiments as Slot tries new ideas, some will work like Gravenberch as a pivot, some wont like Quansah as a right back.
Yesterday at 07:46:34 am
Quote from: Samie on December  4, 2024, 10:46:54 pm
Draft thread?
I read that as daft thread and was thinking - could be any thread really 😁
Yesterday at 07:51:28 am
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 07:15:11 am
Were going to see more of these little experiments as Slot tries new ideas, some will work like Gravenberch as a pivot, some wont like Quansah as a right back.

Exactly. We always knew this was going to be a transitional season. Were massively overachieving so far, this result is simply more like what we were expecting back in August.

Slot will have learned a lot from last night.
Yesterday at 07:57:56 am
I dunno why the sudden fear after last night's match. That match thread was... wow!
That was the most viral I've seen a match thread for quite a while. So bad it had to be locked, cause it had a quite "vicious", bitter flavour to it...
For what... I really dunno. A draw away to a team that beat Chelsea and Arsenal- two of our current rivals? Feck me!

"It was the manner in how we lost the lead.."
Well boo-fucking-hoo! It happens! We're not the only team trying to win games.

Anyway, this run, ending in West Ham, is our last truly tough run of tough piled-up fixtures. Yes we have some pile-ups in the 2nd, but they're not that tough.
The story that our 2nd half fixture list is tough, is a myth. That's wishful thinking form the delusional Arsenal crowd, which gets recycled by our lot. (We have JUST 2 PL fixtures in March for instance. A measly TWO! Liverpool vs Southampton, Aston Villa vs Liverpool)

Go and have a look at our 2nd half fixture list- stop listening to the Arsenal dipshits, then tell me if that isn't one of the sweetest 2nd half fixture lists we've had in a long time. All big games far dispersed from each other, and only really 3/4 big aways - Chelsea, City, Villa, Brentford, I think.
All "months" apart.

Think about it... we're basically near the end of our toughest set of fixtures for the season. We have a very enviable 2nd-half fixture-list for most title challengers.

I think we can all agree that Slot is a bit good, and we had a wonderful response to Sunday's hangover and an understandably lethargic first half display. The man has the ability to get players to perform better in the midst of a game, and he has proven himself capable of winning tactical strategies.
Yesterday at 08:54:22 am
^^^

Kind of agree until we get near the end. You cant tell me a set of

Spurs (H)
Chelsea (A)
Arsenal (H)
Brighton (A)

are nicely spread out big games. These are matches 34-37 barring any rearranged games. That will be a tough spell. Obviously the flip side to that is the nice run you mention before hand and hopefully we can out the foot down there.
Yesterday at 08:57:35 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 08:54:22 am
^^^

Kind of agree until we get near the end. You cant tell me a set of

Spurs (H)
Chelsea (A)
Arsenal (H)
Brighton (A)

are nicely spread out big games. These are matches 34-37 barring any rearranged games. That will be a tough spell. Obviously the flip side to that is the nice run you mention before hand and hopefully we can out the foot down there.

Its easy to look at a run of games in several months time and think it will be a problem. But as you get closer, all sorts of things can happen. Spurs and Brighton for example may be in different places form wise and frankly if we are going for a league title, we should be capable of beating Brighton. Then two of those games you mention is at home.

Yesterday at 09:04:12 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 08:54:22 am
^^^

Kind of agree until we get near the end. You cant tell me a set of

Spurs (H)
Chelsea (A)
Arsenal (H)
Brighton (A)

are nicely spread out big games. These are matches 34-37 barring any rearranged games. That will be a tough spell. Obviously the flip side to that is the nice run you mention before hand and hopefully we can out the foot down there.

4 lovely teams to give us guard of honours those Nick, good point well made.
Yesterday at 09:06:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:57:35 am
Its easy to look at a run of games in several months time and think it will be a problem. But as you get closer, all sorts of things can happen. Spurs and Brighton for example may be in different places form wise and frankly if we are going for a league title, we should be capable of beating Brighton. Then two of those games you mention is at home.



Again, fair. And I nearly didnt include Spurs at home in that mix because frankly that shouldnt be a concern, although it was back in 21/22.

And youre right about Brighton, in seasons gone by they have normally fallen away by then. And its not an intimidating place to go even if they play good stuff. An Everton or United away at that stage would be worse.

So Ive talked myself round, all good!
Yesterday at 09:18:11 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:06:03 am
Again, fair. And I nearly didnt include Spurs at home in that mix because frankly that shouldnt be a concern, although it was back in 21/22.

And youre right about Brighton, in seasons gone by they have normally fallen away by then. And its not an intimidating place to go even if they play good stuff. An Everton or United away at that stage would be worse.

So Ive talked myself round, all good!

Not that I'd want to talk you around again, but in the worst case (by which I mean the best case :)), that run of games may well be FA Cup semi, CL semi, Chelsea, CL semi, Arsenal, Spurs (rearranged), FA Cup final, all within three weeks.
Yesterday at 09:24:56 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:04:34 am
Tough position cause he needs to rotate but at the same time, he doesnt exactly have many options, especially in defence.

Agree completely with this, he's doing the best he can, once again injuries are starting to fuck us over
Yesterday at 09:32:51 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 08:54:22 am
^^^

Kind of agree until we get near the end. You cant tell me a set of

Spurs (H)
Chelsea (A)
Arsenal (H)
Brighton (A)

are nicely spread out big games. These are matches 34-37 barring any rearranged games. That will be a tough spell. Obviously the flip side to that is the nice run you mention before hand and hopefully we can out the foot down there.
Well... we can't have them all.
There is also the other side of the coin... before that Arsenal also have some tough runs- more in 2's and 3's.

That's about it. We're setup to coast in the 2nd half before the final month, and the squad can see plenty of rotation.

As KH and Dreax pointed out, the league table will look different by then.
Yesterday at 01:24:20 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 09:04:12 am
4 lovely teams to give us guard of honours those Nick, good point well made.

Guards of honour...  ;)
Yesterday at 02:03:06 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 07:15:11 am
Were going to see more of these little experiments as Slot tries new ideas, some will work like Gravenberch as a pivot, some wont like Quansah as a right back.

Yes. People forget that these are early days in the Slot era. Still lots of tinkering and tweaking to go.
Yesterday at 02:06:34 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 01:24:20 pm
Guards of honour...  ;)
O don't you fucking starts :P
Yesterday at 02:14:50 pm
Yesterday at 02:17:20 pm
The big Slot test was how we would come back into a game after being clearly on the backfoot, as we were in the first half yesterday. We were by far the better team in the second half, despite conceding. Like Klopp did time and again, Slot completely changed the complexion of the game at half time.
Yesterday at 02:18:26 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 02:17:20 pm
The big Slot test was how we would come back into a game after being clearly on the backfoot, as we were in the first half yesterday. We were by far the better team in the second half, despite conceding. Like Klopp did time and again, Slot completely changed the complexion of the game at half time.
We showed huge bottle to come back twice.
Yesterday at 02:23:42 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 09:24:56 am
Agree completely with this, he's doing the best he can, once again injuries are starting to fuck us over
imagine last night with both Conor and Tsimi available, or one of them and Ibou.
Yesterday at 02:39:13 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:03:06 pm
Yes. People forget that these are early days in the Slot era. Still lots of tinkering and tweaking to go.

And the fact that he's working with an inherited squad. Even if his style is quite close to Klopp's, there are a few areas where the existing players aren't a perfect fit for his system.
Yesterday at 04:30:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:23:42 pm
imagine last night with both Conor and Tsimi available, or one of them and Ibou.
This is it, it what world can you cover for both 2nd choice FBs being injured and your 1st choice RB just back from a muscle injury that could re-appear under too much load? We have 2 players per position, can't do much if you lose both, plus a CB.
Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm
P21 W18 D2 L1 GF49 GA15

Insane. Onwards.
Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 04:30:47 pm
This is it, it what world can you cover for both 2nd choice FBs being injured and your 1st choice RB just back from a muscle injury that could re-appear under too much load? We have 2 players per position, can't do much if you lose both, plus a CB.
And even with infinite funds, what top RB would take the role as backup to Trent?
Its the same reason why City dont have a quality backup for Rodri
Yesterday at 10:35:58 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 08:54:22 am
^^^

Kind of agree until we get near the end. You cant tell me a set of

Spurs (H)
Chelsea (A)
Arsenal (H)
Brighton (A)

are nicely spread out big games. These are matches 34-37 barring any rearranged games. That will be a tough spell. Obviously the flip side to that is the nice run you mention before hand and hopefully we can out the foot down there.
I noticed that run when the fixtures first came out, and over the last 7-8 seasons I've always looked at the last 6 games for us and City, knowing they could be decisive in a title race.

Hopefully we're in a position where we don't have to win all of them, as I can see us going deep in at least 3 competitions and possibly having a proper go at the quadruple again.

Arne has his first experience of festive fixture congestion coming up, and the games come thick and fast when the FA cup starts in January. He's used to a 2-week winter break in the Eredevisie, so it'll be interesting to see how he adjusts the team. I'm hoping we get opportunities to rest players in the CL, plus we'll have rotation options in the cups against Southampton and Accrington, so Arne will have to use as much of the squad as possible in the next 6 weeks, to keep key players as fresh as we can for a big push in the second half of the season.

Nice problems to have though.
Yesterday at 10:42:07 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 02:06:34 pm
O don't you fucking starts :P

One of my favourite carols.
Today at 12:16:50 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 08:54:22 am
^^^

Kind of agree until we get near the end. You cant tell me a set of

Spurs (H)
Chelsea (A)
Arsenal (H)
Brighton (A)

are nicely spread out big games. These are matches 34-37 barring any rearranged games. That will be a tough spell. Obviously the flip side to that is the nice run you mention before hand and hopefully we can out the foot down there.
Well beat Arsenal 5-0 like in 64 to confirm the title
Today at 12:17:03 am
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/amazon-prime-arne-slot-liverpool-newcastle-referee-andy-madley-0spbwl93f

Quote

Amazon Prime apologises to Arne Slot over misleading referee visit
Broadcaster admits claim by presenter Dan Walker that Liverpool head coach went to Andy Madleys dressing room at half-time of Newcastle draw was wrong

Paul Joyce, Northern football correspondent
Thursday December 05 2024, 6.00pm, The Times

Amazon Prime has apologised to Arne Slot and Liverpool after wrongly implying that the Dutchman sought to influence the performance of referee Andy Madley at half-time of Wednesdays draw with Newcastle United.

During the broadcasters coverage of the 3-3 draw at St James Park, presenter Dan Walker implied that Slot, the Liverpool head coach, had spoken to the match official in his dressing room during the interval, when Liverpool were trailing 1-0.

The suggestion was that Slot was raising concerns over the performance of Madley, who had booked three Liverpool players in the opening 45 minutes including Alexis Mac Allister.

When the matter was subsequently put to Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, he said: I dont think Ill go there. I think thats a can of worms. I tend to focus on my team.

However, it has been confirmed that Slot did not in fact enter the referees room and that he merely spoke to Madley in the tunnel in what was described as a normal way.

Amazon Prime blamed the mistake on a production misunderstanding and contacted Slot and Liverpool to express their regret. The apology has been accepted and Liverpool believe the matter to now be closed.

Managers are allowed to speak to referees 30 minutes after matches with that grace period allowing the emotions of games to subside.

Should a manager look to go in before then, the referee has the option of exercising their discretion over whether they are acting in a balanced manner.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, will now miss Saturdays Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park through suspension.

Ibrahima Konaté, Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota are all absent, but summer signing Federico Chiesa could be named in the squad after playing, and scoring, for the under-21s in midweek.


Today at 06:15:03 am
He's absolutely brilliant isn't he? The simplicity and clarity of his communication really shines through which is why we see him influencing games so quickly. FSG have played a blinder getting him before he goes supernova, now back him with what he needs so he doesn't burn out.
Today at 06:51:03 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:42:07 pm
One of my favourite carols.

:D

Hark the agents Turkish sings, glory to our Egyptian king..
