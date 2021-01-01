I dunno why the sudden fear after last night's match. That match thread was... wow!

That was the most viral I've seen a match thread for quite a while. So bad it had to be locked, cause it had a quite "vicious", bitter flavour to it...

For what... I really dunno. A draw away to a team that beat Chelsea and Arsenal- two of our current rivals? Feck me!



"It was the manner in how we lost the lead.."

Well boo-fucking-hoo! It happens! We're not the only team trying to win games.



Anyway, this run, ending in West Ham, is our last truly tough run of tough piled-up fixtures . Yes we have some pile-ups in the 2nd, but they're not that tough.

The story that our 2nd half fixture list is tough, is a myth. That's wishful thinking form the delusional Arsenal crowd, which gets recycled by our lot. ( We have JUST 2 PL fixtures in March for instance. A measly TWO! Liverpool vs Southampton, Aston Villa vs Liverpool )



Go and have a look at our 2nd half fixture list- stop listening to the Arsenal dipshits, then tell me if that isn't one of the sweetest 2nd half fixture lists we've had in a long time. All big games far dispersed from each other, and only really 3/4 big aways - Chelsea, City, Villa, Brentford, I think.

All "months" apart.



Think about it... we're basically near the end of our toughest set of fixtures for the season. We have a very enviable 2nd-half fixture-list for most title challengers.



I think we can all agree that Slot is a bit good, and we had a wonderful response to Sunday's hangover and an understandably lethargic first half display. The man has the ability to get players to perform better in the midst of a game, and he has proven himself capable of winning tactical strategies.