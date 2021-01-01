« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 12:44:03 pm
 :wellin ARNEEEEEEEE SLOT NA NA NA NAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 01:01:45 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:32:36 pm
Im good with the fact Arne seems to have skipped several stages and just gone for the dont give a fuck stage already with the press  ;D

It saves a lot of hassle!

Hes king of the world, you all bow before him. I love it.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 01:03:21 pm
Liverpool Boss LAUGHS At Man City's 115 Charges  But Where's the Fair Play in That?!
By Martin Samuel

Just waiting for that sweaty walrus's outrage.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 01:37:32 pm
What a bald bastard.  :D
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 01:37:41 pm
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 01:46:55 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:03:21 pm
Liverpool Boss LAUGHS At Man City's 115 Charges  But Where's the Fair Play in That?!
By Martin Samuel

Just waiting for that sweaty walrus's outrage.

He got £25,000 worth of pies to eat first
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 01:53:31 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 01:46:55 pm
He got £25,000 worth of pies to eat first

Otherwise known as a "snack..."
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 01:53:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:37:32 pm
What a bald bastard.  :D
Bald, bold and ribald ;)
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5648 on: Yesterday at 01:54:20 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:37:41 pm
Shots Slots fired
That's what the City fans will hope for  ;D
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5649 on: Yesterday at 01:56:32 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:03:21 pm
Liverpool Boss LAUGHS At Man City's 115 Charges  But Where's the Fair Play in That?!
By Martin Samuel

Just waiting for that sweaty walrus's outrage.

No doubt that prick will be out with a seething, Man City defending, PSR bashing article in no time.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 01:57:26 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:03:21 pm
Liverpool Boss LAUGHS At Man City's 115 Charges  But Where's the Fair Play in That?!
By Martin Samuel

Just waiting for that sweaty walrus's outrage.

Can someone put Samuel out of his misery please? What a pathetic character.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 02:00:50 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 01:57:26 pm
Can someone put Samuel out of his misery please? What a pathetic character.

Just take 1 look (if you can) at him Jill. He ain`t got long. His veins are basically pate.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 02:01:48 pm
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 02:05:22 pm
Just seen his comments  ;D Absolutely destroyed 115 FC in a very witty way.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 02:19:32 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:54:20 pm
That's what the City fans will hope for  ;D
Haha- didn't even realise! ;D
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5655 on: Yesterday at 02:21:53 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:03:21 pm
Liverpool Boss LAUGHS At Man City's 115 Charges  But Where's the Fair Play in That?!
By Martin Samuel

Just waiting for that sweaty walrus's outrage.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5656 on: Yesterday at 02:29:33 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 01:57:26 pm
Can someone put Samuel out of his misery please? What a pathetic character.
He's as slimy a character as you could find, can't talk or dress properly.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5657 on: Yesterday at 02:32:44 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 02:29:33 pm
He's as slimy a character as you could find, can't talk or dress properly.

Nor think or write properly.

A vile, odious man.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5658 on: Yesterday at 02:37:58 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:26:50 am
Anywhere online I can watch it back?

Are you talking about the City game? If so: https://ok.ru/video/8876743985895
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5659 on: Yesterday at 02:39:37 pm
Farley has pulled out a cracker here. Love the Pep head scratch near the end  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDu0mtS_q10
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5660 on: Yesterday at 03:02:16 pm
Quote from: mattD on December  2, 2024, 08:59:34 pm
Maybe one of the finest defensive displays I've seen from us in years, dare I say since the Rafa days (e.g. Juventus away in 2005)?

I was just thinking about that very match. Twenty minutes of aggressive attacking football, go 2-0 up, shut up shop for the rest of the first leg and the whole of the 2nd leg.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5661 on: Yesterday at 03:08:10 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:03:21 pm
Liverpool Boss LAUGHS At Man City's 115 Charges  But Where's the Fair Play in That?!
By Martin Samuel

Just waiting for that sweaty walrus's outrage.
Has to finish his pint of gravy first
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5662 on: Yesterday at 06:11:28 pm
Arne draws attention to the emperors invisible clothes.

Beautifully done Arne. We've finally gone on the attack.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5663 on: Yesterday at 06:26:55 pm
I love him already.

That was a clever joke. He drew attention away from Salah's comments, and the inference that he's leaving, to City and the charges, but it was delivered lightheartedly and clearly as a joke.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5664 on: Yesterday at 06:30:43 pm
Blue Loons haven't taken the comment so well.  ;D
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5665 on: Yesterday at 06:32:19 pm
Are we not chanting his name wrong? Isn't it Arnur not Arnie?
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5666 on: Yesterday at 06:38:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:30:43 pm
Blue Loons haven't taken the comment so well.  ;D

 8)
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5667 on: Yesterday at 06:41:08 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 06:32:19 pm
Are we not chanting his name wrong? Isn't it Arnur not Arnie?
I've always said 'Arnur' as you phrase it, never Arnie. I imagine everyone else has as well.

If you're saying Arnie you're doing it wrong
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5668 on: Yesterday at 06:51:25 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:41:08 pm
I've always said 'Arnur' as you phrase it, never Arnie. I imagine everyone else has as well.

If you're saying Arnie you're doing it wrong
100% correct.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5669 on: Yesterday at 07:14:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:30:43 pm
Blue Loons haven't taken the comment so well.  ;D
Jolly good.
Im sure theyll be defending their rights to free speech over the tragedy chanting too.

Edit: Just had a quick look, Fuckinghell theyre disgusting arent they?
They know there is no way their tin pot club has gone from complete no-marks to the biggest club on the planet in just a few short years without cheating. It is simply not possible. Yet they are more concerned with someone making a joke about it than the damage their club has done to the sport.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5670 on: Yesterday at 07:50:04 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:14:52 pm
Jolly good.
Im sure theyll be defending their rights to free speech over the tragedy chanting too.

But but but, I thought it was 'all banter?
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5671 on: Yesterday at 07:53:27 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:11:28 pm
Arne draws attention to the emperors invisible clothes.

Beautifully done Arne. We've finally gone on the attack.

It was beautifully done. All the more remarkable in that it could not have been rehearsed.

Also it's amazing what you can say if your eye has a twinkle.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5672 on: Yesterday at 08:37:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:30:43 pm
Blue Loons haven't taken the comment so well.  ;D

All 3 of them must be furious!

HOORAY!
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5673 on: Yesterday at 08:49:22 pm
Maybe they can finally move on from Kopparbergate now Arne has lobbed that at them.

Love it.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5674 on: Yesterday at 08:56:22 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 08:49:22 pm
Maybe they can finally move on from Kopparbergate now Arne has lobbed that at them.

Love it.
;D Nice one centurion!
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5675 on: Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 06:32:19 pm
Are we not chanting his name wrong? Isn't it Arnur not Arnie?

Didn't hear anyone chanting it wrong, but it might depend where you were.

And yeah, 'Arnie' is wrong.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5676 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm
Quote from: StuffedAndTrussedByrdz on Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm
Didn't hear anyone chanting it wrong, but it might depend where you were.

And yeah, 'Arnie' is wrong.

Sounds more like Arnay or Arnee when I have been the match! Anyway we can blame Klopp for the chant!
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5677 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm
https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldBuzz/status/1864014847773442559

He's realised we're mad obsessed with LFC here.   ;D
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5678 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm
https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldBuzz/status/1864014847773442559

He's realised we're mad obsessed with LFC here.   ;D
smiling with his wife saying Wat zei hij verdomme?
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5679 on: Today at 01:46:48 am
Justv seen the presser. PARP

Them dutchies eh? Lol haha thats boss
