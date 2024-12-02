« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 04:23:42 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:06:10 pm
Maybe latterly.

When we won the CL in 18/19, this is the team that got us knocked out of the League Cup:

Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Shaqiri, Mane, Sturridge

Subs: Henderson, Firmino, Salah

Yes, I think Klopp took to the youth players more in his last two seasons. Maybe when he ended up trusting them when we had that injury crisis, and then continued to play them.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 05:00:59 pm
He knew.

He had a legit offer from Spurs last season but he knew that if he continued with his trajectory something better would come along. Many other managers in his spot would have said yes, but he knew. He knew that he could manage a top club.

So Liverpool comes along and he almost instantly said yes because he knew. I would bet you that he watched us last season and thought if this group is a just a little bit tighter and more compact, a tad bit more composed you could win everything with this lot. He knew. All that we are seeing right now, all that we are going crazy about at the moment - he knew way before us.

He just fucking knew.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 05:12:51 pm
What I love about it is that I had literally never heard of him. I mean not even vaguely heard his name in passing (because if i had I'd definitely have remembered it as it's quite a memorable name) until it was mentioned here some time in spring.

And yet he's this good.

I don't claim to be all that informed about the football world these days as I only watch Liverpool and don't read the media or social media or any football sites. But still, it's great to know that there are absolute bosses out there whom you've never heard of.

It's the manager this time; but in a few months time it might be some player I've never heard of, who comes in and takes us to an even higher level
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 05:13:13 pm
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/slots-the-perfect-match-how-analytical-arne-is-lighting-up-liverpool-k9nqw9cfn

Quote
Slots the perfect match  how analytical Arne is lighting up Liverpool
Dutchman inherited solid foundations from Jürgen Klopp but club are no longer playing basketball football and look far more solid at the back as they take stranglehold of the title race

new

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Monday December 02 2024, 5.00pm, The Times

Trent Alexander-Arnold tells a story which offers a glimpse into Arne Slots attention to detail and desire to drive the standards that are propelling Liverpool onwards and upwards.

There should be no surprise it centres on the training pitch and focuses on passing drills. Liverpools players are instructed to always play the ball to the back foot of their team-mate and woe betide anyone who errs.

If it doesnt go to the back foot, then the session stops and youre asked, Why are you passing it to that foot when it should be his back foot? It is that detailed, the right back explained. The managers a perfectionist and so as players you have to be too. We all agree that perfection doesnt exist, but we want to be as close to perfection as possible. Thats what we strive for.

So far, so good. Sundays dismantling of Manchester City took Slots record to: P20; W18; D1; L1. Top of the Premier League table, top of the Champions League and with the quarter-finals of the League Cup to come. His win rate is a ridiculous 90 per cent.

On the surface, that record is not too dissimilar from the first 20 results of last season, when Jürgen Klopp oversaw 14 wins, four draws and two defeats, of which one was the controversial 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur when a VAR malfunction prompted a good goal to be disallowed.

But for that cock-up, Liverpool might have been top of the table, just as they were in Europe, albeit the Europa League, and they also had a quarter-final of the League Cup to come. Yet, at the same time, it all feels very different and the underlying numbers back that up. The matches resembled basketball games 12 months ago, with Liverpool trailing in half of those games for a combined total of 362 minutes. They kept only six clean sheets.

There was a physical and emotional burn that came with that and was perhaps one of the reasons why that form was unsustainable in the final furlong of the campaign.

This term, they have been behind in six games for a total of 154 minutes. There have been 11 clean sheets and the control they have exuded has never been more obvious than over the past week when, for passages during the headline victories over Real Madrid and City, vaunted rivals could do nothing but chase shadows.

Indeed, in 13 of Liverpools 20 games, their opponents xG (expected goals) has been less than one. Exclude the penalties Real and Southampton won, and missed, and it rises to 15. The highest xG was 1.38 against Aston Villa when they kept a clean sheet.

Slot will humbly suggest he has not changed much and it is true that he has benefited from firm foundations. Klopp wanted to bequeath a squad that was ready to push on and he also quickly endorsed Slot as the man to eke out that improvement.

However, the tweaks Slot and his coaching staff, headed by Sipke Hulshoff and including John Heitinga and Aaron Briggs, have applied are not to be overlooked.

Virgil van Dijk is entrusted with starting attacks, rather than simply nullifying those of the opponent; Alexander-Arnold no longer inverts at every opportunity but is more selective, as shown when releasing Mohamed Salah with a ball over the top for Liverpools first goal against City.

Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konaté, Curtis Jones and Luis Díaz have all taken forward steps and, collectively, the rewards are clear.

Liverpool have taken ten points from four matches in their mini-league with the rest of the big six (City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham), where they collected 12 from ten games in 2023-24. They have already won more games against their perceived rivals compared to last season, three versus two.

Slots arrival from Feyenoord is proving everything Liverpools sporting director, Richard Hughes, hoped it would be and the impact of the head coach is something of which Van Dijk is fully appreciative.

I think the step from, with all respect, the Dutch league to the Premier League is a big one obviously in terms of being a player, but for a manager it is exactly the same, the Liverpool captain said. He has come in and done very well so far. He, in my opinion, inherited a very good squad, not only as football players, but as human beings  guys who will go to war for each other.

It was always going to be difficult to replace Jürgen for everything he did for us, as players and for the club. But he has come in, done it his own way, together with the staff, and started working and making sure we have the quality to improve and win games.

But he makes sure we keep working, are not satisfied, and focus on what is ahead of us next. You see the patterns we try to do. You see we can change in games, or at half-time, and its obviously a big credit to him.

I think the club decided this could be the perfect match for the group here. He made one addition in terms of Federico [Chiesa], but apart from that the group has been very tight, and over the years we have worked together and been through so much that they thought this could be a good match on and off the pitch.

We have the players to play how he wants to play, but still we have to execute it well. We still have things to improve. In games we have struggled sometimes, but we have found a way, found answers to difficult moments, and that is key to winning games.

Slot is an analyst to his core. Supporters who sit near the dugout at Anfield have noticed he will turn around after significant moments in games and shout clip. That is an instruction for the analysts to get a replay of the move, which will then form the part of the half-time analysis, or the strategy moving forward.

To aid this, Roderick van der Ham joined Liverpool from Feyenoord last month as first-team tactical analyst and is someone Slot will lean on heavily.

The approach is proving pliable. Liverpool will play long balls when necessary. Indeed, their long-ball rate against Pep Guardiolas side was 15 per cent, a joint-high this season alongside the 2-1 win over Chelsea. Their next highest was the 2-2 draw at Arsenal and in all three games Liverpool played the same number of long passes (61).

That Slots side have played the most long balls in what would outwardly be perceived as their three most difficult assignments this season is interesting. That might have been to mitigate the press of the other team and try to take advantage of the fact they often leave defenders man-to-man or with just one player spare.

It could also be to utilise the running power of Liverpools midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai and Gravenberch each made seven ball recoveries against City, picking up loose/second balls, which are key for transition. In comparison, Ilkay Gündogan and Rico Lewis made seven between them. Still, it is only the first week in December and Liverpool topped the table in the first week of April last season.

It feels solid, Van Dijk said. It feels that we are making good steps. I want to be there at the end of the season, thats the aim, and in order to be there we have to focus on whats ahead of us and not think about whats there in January or February. Now its Newcastle and [its about] doing everything in my power, and our power, to be ready for a big one there as well.

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 05:15:04 pm
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 05:17:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:15:04 pm
Fucking FSG mouthpieces just putting out puff pieces to detract from their major fuck ups on the contracts.
Right?

Please use the correct vernacular, FSG shills.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 05:20:58 pm
I like the idea of passing to your team mates' back foot, to put the opposition on the back foot...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 05:31:00 pm
On the subject of Real, how fucking good must it have felt to Bradley to stick Mbappe on his arse? Best player in the world? Fucking have that - bang
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 06:07:05 pm
I'm fascinated by this guy. I can't stop watching his interviews. He's like a random dutch Da that has turned up has just casually breezed the best record of any new manager
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 06:09:28 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 03:04:23 pm
Are you honestly suggesting in our biggest game of the season, at home to the European Champions, we should have rested players because there was the off chance some fat little fucker would injure one of our CBs? How deep would you have gone with the squad, Gomez and Quansah at CB or Nallo and Pinnington?
yes. yes, he is.  and he can't stfu about it. 

plus in the game thread he was blaming Ibou for allowing himself to get injured.  I'm serious. he wouldn't stfu about that either.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 06:13:47 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 03:04:23 pm
Are you honestly suggesting in our biggest game of the season, at home to the European Champions, we should have rested players because there was the off chance some fat little fucker would injure one of our CBs? How deep would you have gone with the squad, Gomez and Quansah at CB or Nallo and Pinnington?
Yup, the team to face Madrid was just fine, the only other change wouldve been at LB but with Kostas out we couldn't make it. It was not a must win, but we still wanted to win. Ŵe made changes to keep the energy but we don't quite have enough 1st teamers to make further changes due to the injuries.

Jurgen hardly ever threw kids in until he was forced into it. We had 3 Academy grads who started with more on the bench.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 06:23:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:46:48 pm
and also we can just rest on the ball for a couple of minutes to give our bodies and minds a short break before we go again.

could work that way for the players as well perhaps.
A slight difference from last year which felt a bit hectic at times (not a dig at Klopp who laid the foundation for Slot).

We have really improved when it comes to dictating the tempo. In addition to saving legs, we concede fewer goals. If we keep a clean sheet, we win 9 times out of 10 given our firepower.

So far, we've kept clean sheets against City, Madrid and United away. That's massive.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5572 on: Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:23:04 pm

So far, we've kept clean sheets against City, Madrid and United away. That's massive.
And Leverkusan.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5573 on: Yesterday at 07:54:55 pm
I find it bemusing to read that there are some with the opinion that we should not have gone full strength against Madrid. I seem to recall that such a cowardly surrender against the same opponent pretty much derailed Brendan Rodgers career here, as the belief left the supporters and the team.

Referencing the Joyce article posted above, I thought the first thirty minutes against Abu Dhabi were mesmerising. The press was ferocious and when the ball was won, the immediate, incisive passing patterns were a thing of beauty. Almost everything drove into space, sometimes via a very tight channel, and to a player who then swept the ball on towards goal or a sprinting colleague. City players left for dead all over the pitch. Gorgeous football, followed by a second half rope-a-dope style defensive masterclass.

Our players must be thrilled - executing like that against a Guardiola team must instil immense confidence in themselves and Arne.
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5574 on: Yesterday at 08:18:05 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm
And Leverkusan.
Not a clean sheet, but why does everybody forget about AC Milan?
Total dominance- like with Real and City, but at the San Siro.... and they beat City 3-2 AWAY...
They also beat Real 3-1, AWAY
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:22:11 pm by the_red_pill
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5575 on: Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 07:54:55 pm
I find it bemusing to read that there are some with the opinion that we should not have gone full strength against Madrid. I seem to recall that such a cowardly surrender against the same opponent pretty much derailed Brendan Rodgers career here, as the belief left the supporters and the team.

Referencing the Joyce article posted above, I thought the first thirty minutes against Abu Dhabi were mesmerising. The press was ferocious and when the ball was won, the immediate, incisive passing patterns were a thing of beauty. Almost everything drove into space, sometimes via a very tight channel, and to a player who then swept the ball on towards goal or a sprinting colleague. City players left for dead all over the pitch. Gorgeous football, followed by a second half rope-a-dope style defensive masterclass.

Our players must be thrilled - executing like that against a Guardiola team must instil immense confidence in themselves and Arne.

It was like an Italian style display of defence in the second half. This wasn't brave, backs against the wall defending, it was just comfortable, highly organised and composed defending, letting them have the ball and refusing to let them do anything with it.

Maybe one of the finest defensive displays I've seen from us in years, dare I say since the Rafa days (e.g. Juventus away in 2005)?
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5576 on: Yesterday at 09:10:56 pm
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Yesterday at 06:07:05 pm
I'm fascinated by this guy. I can't stop watching his interviews. He's like a random dutch Da that has turned up has just casually breezed the best record of any new manager

Unbelievably I read that only one man has picked up more points than Arne in their first 13 games in charge. and that man is

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!

Can that be true? Feels mad. I know he took over and did well thanks to an easy run but did he really do that well. Im sure they were stuck in 6th that whole time.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5577 on: Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm
Klopp built this team, bought these players and a lot of them are here because of his stature, his charisma and his sheer will to win.

It takes immense self-belief, but also dignity and understanding to take the best bits of what Klopp left, identify the improvements and build on them. Slot deserves immense credit for not making it all about him, for understanding what was working and for not scrapping everything and starting again just because he has an ego and wants to "mould the team in his image".

No one would have blamed him for ripping things up and starting again, for demanding a whole new set of players or lowering expectations and talk about "projects". Instead, he has tweaked the style, increased our game intelligence, improved the team individually and collectively and has gotten the respect of players who have won league titles, European cups and World cups.

That takes some doing. Great job so far, long may it continue
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5578 on: Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm
Klopp built this team, bought these players and a lot of them are here because of his stature, his charisma and his sheer will to win.

It takes immense self-belief, but also dignity and understanding to take the best bits of what Klopp left, identify the improvements and build on them. Slot deserves immense credit for not making it all about him, for understanding what was working and for not scrapping everything and starting again just because he has an ego and wants to "mould the team in his image".

No one would have blamed him for ripping things up and starting again, for demanding a whole new set of players or lowering expectations and talk about "projects". Instead, he has tweaked the style, increased our game intelligence, improved the team individually and collectively and has gotten the respect of players who have won league titles, European cups and World cups.

That takes some doing. Great job so far, long may it continue

one of Klopp's greatest attributes - for me - was his enormous emotional intelligence, a fundamental for which is a healthy (in-check) ego.

Arne seems to share that characteristic.  in interviews even when a question tees him up to pat himself on the back he deftly draws attention away from himself.  great to see.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5579 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
^
I'd definitely agree with that.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5580 on: Yesterday at 09:40:35 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm
one of Klopp's greatest attributes - for me - was his enormous emotional intelligence, a fundamental for which is a healthy (in-check) ego.

Arne seems to share that characteristic.  in interviews even when a question tees him up to pat himself on the back he deftly draws attention away from himself.  great to see.

I think Arne's ego is fed by winning and not by being the architect or innovator.  It takes a big person to be able to step in for a legend and not immediately try to recreate the team in his own image.  To me, that's been his greatest strength.  His humility but also relentless drive for winning football.  I'm sold. 
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5581 on: Yesterday at 09:45:12 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 03:04:23 pm
Are you honestly suggesting in our biggest game of the season, at home to the European Champions, we should have rested players because there was the off chance some fat little fucker would injure one of our CBs? How deep would you have gone with the squad, Gomez and Quansah at CB or Nallo and Pinnington?



Like I said, I hadn't paid attention. Lineup was fine. Only after the game, noting Simikas's absence, Bradley's fragility, Trent's return had me realising the depth of the issue in defence. So if someone had analysed these things before it, it would've been useful, if we could've approached it some other way.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5582 on: Yesterday at 09:46:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:09:28 pm
yes. yes, he is.  and he can't stfu about it. 

plus in the game thread he was blaming Ibou for allowing himself to get injured.  I'm serious. he wouldn't stfu about that either.

People can judge for themselves who was civil in the exchange and who's dragging it out, telling tales now.
Logged

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5583 on: Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm
one of Klopp's greatest attributes - for me - was his enormous emotional intelligence, a fundamental for which is a healthy (in-check) ego.

Arne seems to share that characteristic.  in interviews even when a question tees him up to pat himself on the back he deftly draws attention away from himself.  great to see.

Again, FSG have done their character assessments of the man, full credit to them (just imagine, there were some fans vouching for Mourinho, god forbid).

I know there's a big reliance on data but they also look at the psychology of the guy to see if he fits, similar to the profiling they do for new signings. I bet they couldn't believe their luck with Slot.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5584 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
Still can't forget what he said to Trent before taking charge of his first pre-season game. "From now on, I want us to win every game."

I thought it was your standard coach-talk, but it seems more serious now.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5585 on: Yesterday at 09:54:41 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 09:46:27 pm
People can judge for themselves who was civil in the exchange and who's dragging it out, telling tales now.
telling tales?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5586 on: Yesterday at 10:37:00 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:18:05 pm
Not a clean sheet, but why does everybody forget about AC Milan?
Total dominance- like with Real and City, but at the San Siro.... and they beat City 3-2 AWAY...
They also beat Real 3-1, AWAY
Oh I agree definitely. Was an eye-opening performance from us, esp after going behind so early.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5587 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:37:00 pm
Oh I agree definitely. Was an eye-opening performance from us, esp after going behind so early.
Amazing that we were so sloppy at the start of that match and it was no surprise we conceded early.

Tightened up a bit in the CL since then didn't we? ;D
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5588 on: Today at 12:30:43 am
Just posted in the Mo thread how hea running less this year, which got me wondering if this is generally the case with the rest of the team?

Given the number of games a year now, will tactics be refined to adapt to long seasons? Have we seen the end of 'running stats' as an indicator of the most effective teams.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5589 on: Today at 12:35:03 am
He's been here for some time has he not. During that time not a word out of place, not a slip up on the pitch either. Even Forest looks more acceptable than it was at the time when we thought we'd lost to a relegation club rather than the team 1 point behind City and would be joint 2nd but for the slip up against Newcastle.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5590 on: Today at 01:54:52 am
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 07:54:55 pm
I find it bemusing to read that there are some with the opinion that we should not have gone full strength against Madrid. I seem to recall that such a cowardly surrender against the same opponent pretty much derailed Brendan Rodgers career here, as the belief left the supporters and the team.

I dont think that was a bad call from Rogers. The first team around that time were absolutely stinking the place out and were in awful form, and got a hammering by Madrid at Anfield. The team he played in Madrid actually put a shift in and did pretty well. The team sheet wasnt pretty on paper but Gerrard, Sterling etc deserved to be dropped for that game.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5591 on: Today at 02:12:48 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:03 am
He's been here for some time has he not. During that time not a word out of place, not a slip up on the pitch either. Even Forest looks more acceptable than it was at the time when we thought we'd lost to a relegation club rather than the team 1 point behind City and would be joint 2nd but for the slip up against Newcastle.
Amazing by Forest so far - and it's already 1/3rd of the season done. If it wasn't for Newcastle... they'd have been 4th- level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal.
Had the drawn, they would've been level with City and Brighton.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
