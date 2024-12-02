Klopp built this team, bought these players and a lot of them are here because of his stature, his charisma and his sheer will to win.



It takes immense self-belief, but also dignity and understanding to take the best bits of what Klopp left, identify the improvements and build on them. Slot deserves immense credit for not making it all about him, for understanding what was working and for not scrapping everything and starting again just because he has an ego and wants to "mould the team in his image".



No one would have blamed him for ripping things up and starting again, for demanding a whole new set of players or lowering expectations and talk about "projects". Instead, he has tweaked the style, increased our game intelligence, improved the team individually and collectively and has gotten the respect of players who have won league titles, European cups and World cups.



That takes some doing. Great job so far, long may it continue