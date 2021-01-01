« previous next »
The people mentioning him should really be quoting their own posts in this thread and receiving the acclaim. Come on lads, don't be shy, blow your own trumpets.

You are getting shit for this, but I'm pretty sure no-one did. Just did a forum search for "arne slot" and even "slot" with an age range past the announcement he was our first choice. Doesn't come up at all in any relevant context at all (does come up for a transfer forum from 2007 though!) I think, unless I am shit at searching (which is a real possibility), that no-one did put him forward.
any chance Al and LCH could get a room somewhere?
Al and LCH go to a hotel to get a room where they can continue their discussion

Attendent: Gentlemen, we have two rooms free, No. 6 or No. 8, which would you like?

Aaaaargh!
You are getting shit for this, but I'm pretty sure no-one did. Just did a forum search for "arne slot" and even "slot" with an age range past the announcement he was our first choice. Doesn't come up at all in any relevant context at all (does come up for a transfer forum from 2007 though!) I think, unless I am shit at searching (which is a real possibility), that no-one did put him forward.

Isn't that the point? No-one was strongly suggesting Slot as our next manager, yet FSG and the "suits" saw in him the perfect guy to take over from Klopp, so when people are frothing at the mouth over a missed transfer target or a contract renewal not going their way, maybe think back to that decision, like the one to appoint Klopp and think maybe just maybe they do generally know what they are doing, despite the mistakes over time.
You are getting shit for this, but I'm pretty sure no-one did. Just did a forum search for "arne slot" and even "slot" with an age range past the announcement he was our first choice. Doesn't come up at all in any relevant context at all (does come up for a transfer forum from 2007 though!) I think, unless I am shit at searching (which is a real possibility), that no-one did put him forward.
He was defo mentioned because I don't read any other football media, nor social media, and I had never heard of him until he was mentioned here during the manager search period. I would not have read it anywhere else.
Isn't that the point? No-one was strongly suggesting Slot as our next manager, yet FSG and the "suits" saw in him the perfect guy to take over from Klopp, so when people are frothing at the mouth over a missed transfer target or a contract renewal not going their way, maybe think back to that decision, like the one to appoint Klopp and think maybe just maybe they do generally know what they are doing, despite the mistakes over time.

That might be your point, but I am not sure the rest is a necessary corollary (though I admit it is quite tenable). It should give everyone a bit more cause to believe in the data gang though!
He was defo mentioned because I don't read any other football media, nor social media, and I had never heard of him until he was mentioned here during the manager search period. I would not have read it anywhere else.

Then teach me how to use the search function better Sensei (evidenced by providing such posts!)
Then teach me how to use the search function better Sensei (evidenced by providing such posts!)
Heh, I don't think I've ever used the search function, so I'm afraid I can't help. :D
Al and LCH go to a hotel to get a room where they can continue their discussion

Attendent: Gentlemen, we have two rooms free, No. 6 or No. 8, which would you like?

Aaaaargh!

Al and LCH go to a hotel to get a room where they can continue their discussion

Attendent: Gentlemen, we have two rooms free, No. 6 or No. 8, which would you like?

Aaaaargh!

As long as it's not 6 and 9.
Al is a cheap bastard, he'll want to go to a hostel.
Al is a cheap bastard, he'll want to go to a hostel.

You never complained last time.
You never complained last time.
so Samie likes to be watched, eh?
Good analysis from FourFourTwo again:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EDf5hfhtcSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EDf5hfhtcSQ</a>
I think FSG and the recruitment team have done an excellent job.

This place is full of FSG shills these days  >:(
Good analysis from FourFourTwo again:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EDf5hfhtcSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EDf5hfhtcSQ</a>
Really good. I do like Adam Clery, the only one of those YouTube tactics guys I have any time for, and the only one I will make a point of watching.
Really good. I do like Adam Clery, the only one of those YouTube tactics guys I have any time for, and the only one I will make a point of watching.

He's excellent, although the attention seeking titles annoy me. Not every game involves one team DESTROYING the other. The old Tifo boys, now part of the Athletic are good too, although Jon McKenzie keeps implying Slot is getting away with it a bit. A take that I'm not loving.
He's excellent, although the attention seeking titles annoy me. Not every game involves one team DESTROYING the other. The old Tifo boys, now part of the Athletic are good too, although Jon McKenzie keeps implying Slot is getting away with it a bit. A take that I'm not loving.
Yeah I agree about the attention-seeking titles. Normally I tend to make a point of NOT watching vids that do that. But I make an exception in this case.

I know that, like everyone else, FourFourTwo are out to court Liverpool fan views because we are legion, but allied to that mercenary cynicism they have the good sense to have a presenter who is likeable, engaging, funny and not up himself, as well as being informative and interesting. Which is rare to the point of absence elsewhere.
Clery is really good at both the analytics and the presentation - and is very likeable (i.e. not up his own arse).

It'd be great to have him give a 1-2 minute analysis at HT of big games.

I think Rossi took it the hardest. Hasn;t been seen on here since the Xabi said he wasn't interested.  ;D
Mickey Edwards doesn't get neatly enough credit on here for that.
Yeah I agree about the attention-seeking titles. Normally I tend to make a point of NOT watching vids that do that. But I make an exception in this case.

I know that, like everyone else, FourFourTwo are out to court Liverpool fan views because we are legion, but allied to that mercenary cynicism they have the good sense to have a presenter who is likeable, engaging, funny and not up himself, as well as being informative and interesting. Which is rare to the point of absence elsewhere.

Yeah totally agree, well worth putting up with the hyperbolic titles. He's one of the examples that show the best analysis comes from professional analysts, rather than former players.
I think Rossi took it the hardest. Hasn;t been seen on here since the Xabi said he wasn't interested.  ;D

Is that true?! Maybe theres another reason so wont call it a hissy fit just yet, but thats a bit sad.
You are getting shit for this, but I'm pretty sure no-one did. Just did a forum search for "arne slot" and even "slot" with an age range past the announcement he was our first choice. Doesn't come up at all in any relevant context at all (does come up for a transfer forum from 2007 though!) I think, unless I am shit at searching (which is a real possibility), that no-one did put him forward.

Yeah from Zero Zero and I think he misunderstood the point I was making/ hadnt been tracking the discussion. Assuming people did mention him it was clearly a good call, thats all! And theyd b within their rights to do a little, told you hed be good right about now. Obviously the club did brilliantly to bring him in too.
