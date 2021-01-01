He's excellent, although the attention seeking titles annoy me. Not every game involves one team DESTROYING the other. The old Tifo boys, now part of the Athletic are good too, although Jon McKenzie keeps implying Slot is getting away with it a bit. A take that I'm not loving.
Yeah I agree about the attention-seeking titles. Normally I tend to make a point of NOT watching vids that do that. But I make an exception in this case.
I know that, like everyone else, FourFourTwo are out to court Liverpool fan views because we are legion, but allied to that mercenary cynicism they have the good sense to have a presenter who is likeable, engaging, funny and not up himself, as well as being informative and interesting. Which is rare to the point of absence elsewhere.