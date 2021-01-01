What does this have to do with anything? Most fans are humble enough to accept they don't know what our squad needed, either for manger or as a player. Alonso was an emotional choice without much thought as to whether he was a good fit for our current squad.



Despite that there are a bunch of c*nts posters who still bang on about us needing a six despite the fact that Gravenberch has been bossing the whole of Europe this season.What do you mean? "in sporting terms". It's a bit vague. For the good of our club it was best we beat RM last night. Neither you or I were at Anfield last night, but I baulk at the idea that any competitive game for LFC is in any way irrelevant. Think about the fans, the squad and the support staff. Look at the manager's selection. The game was massively important and sets us up perfectly for the visit of Abu Dhabi on Sunday. In "sporting terms" winning comprehensively is hugely important for our club to achieve that it wants to achieve this year.



I just don't understand your mentality.



On the Slot thing I was joining a conversation about whether anyone was saying we should look at him. It was mentioned that a few posters had said hed be a good person to get in. And so I was making the point, in a slightly tongue in cheek, lets not take ourselves too seriously way, that if people were astute enough to suggest him, given how outstanding hes been, that was a great call and fair play to those people. I certainly wasnt criticising people who didnt suggest him, I was all in on the Alonso train, probably for sentimental reasons. On this one I dont understand your issue and suspect youve totally misunderstood me, I wasnt doubling down on anything.As for the importance of last nights result, which has nothing to do with the, who called Slot for us stuff, I spoke a little flippantly and fair enough for not understanding. I dont think it mattered very much either way for actually winning the CL. So in comparison to Sunday, which matters a lot for winning the PL (both in terms of killing off City and keeping ahead of Arsenal), it was pretty irrelevant. Im extremely down on the new format and my bias against it probably led to me being overly negative about the game last night. I enjoyed it a lot though and it was great to finally beat them.Not sure what Ive done to upset you but I hope this clears up any misunderstanding!