Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 02:47:20 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:10:21 am
I know it's a Slot thread, but we love to dump on the guy.
I love that man. He had his quirks(even Arteta wants to be him), but he almost won us a title if it wasn't for the cheating.
I'm talking about shrinking in front of Real Madrid
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 02:49:48 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:45:36 pm
I recall some posters wanting Ancelotti over Slot, thinking those who advocated for Arne over the Italian were 'mad'.

Well last night proved it once and for all. All Ancelotti can do is win with an XI of elite players. Take a couple of elite players out from any one of his fantasy XIs and he falls apart.

He's nothing but a cheerleader for the most brilliant but egotistical players on the planet.

His record is unassailable, but he would never have been a good fit here. Its not our way to bring in the most successful manager or player around. We make our own legends round here.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:47:20 pm
I'm talking about shrinking in front of Real Madrid

Yeah that was .. not cool.. at all. "Unacceptable" isn't even the word.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 03:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 02:43:36 pm
The contrast with United is stark again. What philosophy can you have that you give a contract extension to Ten Hag to implement, and then ditch him for someone who plays a totally different style and system?
Yep.. and that's why I've been very vocal about this since the summer.
To me, it seems that Sir Jamboree overrode Murtough and he was only occupying a position in name. One of those "redundant workers" he so hates.. but e wasn't fired until Ashworth came along, and the position was then a bit more more specialised(DoF, instead of SD).

My argument was that if they really had faith in this new system, they would've had a replacement a few hours after deciding to replace Ten Hag in April/May, since any DoF/SD worth his salt would've had a readily-available database with suitable, high-performing candidates available that conforms to "their philosophy", and with up-to-date statistics about them.

Also, Amorim wouldn't have been the candidate, since it's a whole new overhaul.

They took the piss, and prolly still are since Jimbo would be all over that. He just can't help himself, he's a fan - and the worst kind: A fan with power, at the club he supports!
As I said a few weeks ago- he's just a sad, wannabe Christian Purslow.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 03:07:04 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:45:36 pm
I recall some posters wanting Ancelotti over Slot, thinking those who advocated for Arne over the Italian were 'mad'.

Well last night proved it once and for all. All Ancelotti can do is win with an XI of elite players. Take a couple of elite players out from any one of his fantasy XIs and he falls apart.

He's nothing but a cheerleader for the most brilliant but egotistical players on the planet.

I got laughed out of here during our recruitment period for saying this about Ancelotti. His record, in league football, is bordering on poor for the level he's operated at throughout his career.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 03:08:45 pm »
Saw a clip of Robbo last night talking about learning new ideas from Slot after many years of his career.  Also said Slot and his team work really hard on details and change the instructions from game to game, opponent to opponent.

Interesting Slot also seems to mention a lot how other teams set up in multiple ways that can change between games or even during games. He seems to work very hard into the details and patterns of ourselves and opponents. Get the impression we might see our playing style(s) evolve even more over time.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 03:09:34 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:52:40 pm
Yeah that was .. not cool.. at all. "Unacceptable" isn't even the word.

Completely agree. Games against Real Madrid *always* matter.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:00:39 pm
Yep.. and that's why I've been very vocal about this since the summer.
To me, it seems that Sir Jamboree overrode Murtough and he was only occupying a position in name. One of those "redundant workers" he so hates.. but e wasn't fired until Ashworth came along, and the position was then a bit more more specialised(DoF, instead of SD).

My argument was that if they really had faith in this new system, they would've had a replacement a few hours after deciding to replace Ten Hag in April/May, since any DoF/SD worth his salt would've had a readily-available database with suitable, high-performing candidates available that conforms to "their philosophy", and with up-to-date statistics about them.

Also, Amorim wouldn't have been the candidate, since it's a whole new overhaul.

They took the piss, and prolly still are since Jimbo would be all over that. He just can't help himself, he's a fan - and the worst kind: A fan with power, at the club he supports!
As I said a few weeks ago- he's just a sad, wannabe Christian Purslow.

I wouldn't touch him with a bargepole.

Even discounting his league record, he quite obviously did not fit the model that FSG and the DoF want. It's literally a scattergun, haphazard Man Utd style appointment if we went for him, that is indicative of a club with no clear plan, style or long term model.

It's actually worrying that so many fans would think he would have been a suitable appointment for us given the nature of how we operate. The ignorance is staggering.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm »
Was flicking through the "next manager" thread from back in April to see if any people were suggesting Slot and fucking hell, some of the posts when it broke that he was our first choice are hilarious.

Won't name names as that wouldn't be fair given none of us could have expected it to start the way it has.. but to the surprise of few, so many of these posters still continue to post in the same way on other subjects.

And these were just over 5 pages!

Quote
Slot over Ancelotti what a mad shout hahaha

Quote
LOL you are crazy youd rather Slot than a CL winning manager? Thats just copium, look at Ten Hag and Utd, the Eredivisie should be avoided like the fucking plague but we havent learnt from Utds mistakes on that.

Hopefully this is just a decoy. Otherwise its very uninspiring.

Quote
Yep ending up with Slot and Amorim is reminiscent of choosing between Rodgers and Martinez.

Quote
We can all see there's a move by FSG towards data driven football. They've wanted it since the first day they arrived. It's obvious from all the appointments that were put in place before they started looking for a head coach.

So what exactly are our choices? No big name, or even medium name will want the job if they're restricted to just training the players every day and leaving the player recruitment up to the spreadsheets. So a Slot or Brendan Rodgers 2.0 is all it's going to be.

Quote
What an absolutely fuckng limp dick this news is.

It honestly better be a wind up.

Can't be arsed with all the overly positive people either, I swear you could hire some league 2 manager and some would still be bleating about 'give him a chance', 'get behind the manager'.

It is a ridiculous risk of someone that poor in terms of achievements and experience.

Will make Moyes and Souness look like world class appointments, and yes before anyone starts crying I'll of course be getting behind the manager, still doesn't mean I can't be thoroughly surprised and disappointed to be taking such a huge and in my opinion stupid risk.

Quote
why dont we go for Jose.

Quote
Feels like we are deciding to be a top 4 challenger *at best*, just like when we hired Rodgers. This hipster data driven approach is all well and good, but aura is also something that has to be under consideration.

Quote
I'm going to look on the bright side, because in no way is Slot good enough to mix it with Guardiola and Arteta next season. If in all very likelihood, he looks out of his depth come the middle of the season, we can then make another move for Alonso.

Quote
Weird on here the way everyone is now pretending they think its a good appointment, like they did with Amorim. Odd group think.

Cant wait for Arne Slot to get on the phone to a big signing when were up against big competition to sign them. Im sure theyll be running to Blackpool.

Quote
I was uneasy about De Zerbi but after this appointment, I wouldn't even mind him.

At least with De Zerbi there is the unknown and the potential for his blueprint to explode under a better group of players.

I'm also convinced Nagelsmann or Emery would not have signed new contracts if we showed our interest. We quite clearly haven't taken a liking to either of them.

Strange. I mean how is this our replacement for Klopp.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 03:43:58 pm »
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 03:47:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:37:03 pm
Was flicking through the "next manager" thread from back in April to see if any people were suggesting Slot and fucking hell, some of the posts when it broke that he was our first choice are hilarious.

Won't name names as that wouldn't be fair given none of us could have expected it to start the way it has.. but to the surprise of few, so many of these posters still continue to post in the same way on other subjects.

And these were just over 5 pages!

Morons just can't help themselves. They have to advertise their moronic tendencies in public, even when under no compulsion to do so.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 03:53:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:37:03 pm
Was flicking through the "next manager" thread from back in April to see if any people were suggesting Slot and fucking hell, some of the posts when it broke that he was our first choice are hilarious.

Won't name names as that wouldn't be fair given none of us could have expected it to start the way it has.. but to the surprise of few, so many of these posters still continue to post in the same way on other subjects.

And these were just over 5 pages!

Yet despite all these daft, blind takes we still have a big portion of posters seemingly so confident in their dismissal of the owners decision making. Know-it-all blowhards intent on screaming the loudest about stuff theyre broadly guessing about.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 03:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:53:15 pm
Yet despite all these daft, blind takes we still have a big portion of posters seemingly so confident in their dismissal of the owners decision making. Know-it-all blowhards intent on screaming the loudest about stuff theyre broadly guessing about.

Yep. No notion of thinking... eeeek I got that one a bit wrong, maybe I'll wait until after-the-fact next time before I shit the bed.

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 03:57:53 pm »
Disappointed you didn't put my quote up. Thought it was some of my finest work if I do say so myself.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
Wow. Those are comical to read.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 04:26:51 pm »
Not me. I knew he was special a while ago.

Quote from: Agent99 on October 26, 2016, 06:01:58 pm
I know Jurgen has only been with us for a year but if he ever left (hope he stays forever) there's a fella at SC Cambuur we should keep an eye on called Arne Slot. Assistant Manager at the moment but I've just got a feeling about him.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 04:29:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:56:16 pm
Yep. No notion of thinking... eeeek I got that one a bit wrong, maybe I'll wait until after-the-fact next time before I shit the bed.



I remember someone being firmly on the Amorim train. I am waiting for him to go eeek I got that one a bit wrong, I'll wait until after-the-fact next time before I shit the bed.

No names obviously.


Just go through them...

Ancelotti - old, has been accused of not actually doing much coaching, and isn't going to leave Real Madrid unless he's sacked.
Xavi - has Barcelona well off the pace in La Liga and apparently wants a break.
Simeone - plays shit on a stick football that would get him hounded out of Anfield within 90 minutes.
Michel - employed by City Football Group so isn't going to happen.
Inazghi - would be the best option but inexperienced and speaks no English.
Piolo - journeyman who fails more than he succeeds.
Allegri - never managed outside of Italy and other than managing Juventus when they had a monopoly on the league has had no success.
De Rossi - only just started managing and wouldn't leave Roma as a player let alone as a manager.

So who are you taking? Which of those would be better or more exciting than Amorim?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:26:51 pm
Not me. I knew he was special a while ago.

:lmao

Love it. :wellin

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 04:58:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:07:04 pm
I got laughed out of here during our recruitment period for saying this about Ancelotti. His record, in league football, is bordering on poor for the level he's operated at throughout his career.

As you should. The man has won 5 Champions Leagues, league titles in 4 countries and domestic cups in 3. You don't do that just by being "nothing but a cheerleader for the most brilliant but egotistical players on the planet".
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:29:48 pm
I remember someone being firmly on the Amorim train.

To be fair, I think quite a few of us were. Albeit admittedly with a lot of torturous attempts to rationalise how it would work with his preference for a 3-4-3 formation.

And that was before most of us had even heard of Slot, if we're all being perfectly honest.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 05:00:35 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:34:15 pm
What does this have to do with anything? Most fans are humble enough to accept they don't know what our squad needed, either for manger or as a player. Alonso was an emotional choice without much thought as to whether he was a good fit for our current squad.

Despite that there are a bunch of c*nts posters who still bang on about us needing a six despite the fact that Gravenberch has been bossing the whole of Europe this season.What do you mean? "in sporting terms". It's a bit vague. For the good of our club it was best we beat RM last night. Neither you or I were at Anfield last night, but I baulk at the idea that any competitive game for LFC is in any way irrelevant. Think about the fans, the squad and the support staff. Look at the manager's selection. The game was massively important and sets us up perfectly for the visit of Abu Dhabi on Sunday. In "sporting terms" winning comprehensively is hugely important for our club to achieve that it wants to achieve this year.

I just don't understand your mentality.

On the Slot thing I was joining a conversation about whether anyone was saying we should look at him. It was mentioned that a few posters had said hed be a good person to get in. And so I was making the point, in a slightly tongue in cheek, lets not take ourselves too seriously way, that if people were astute enough to suggest him, given how outstanding hes been, that was a great call and fair play to those people. I certainly wasnt criticising people who didnt suggest him, I was all in on the Alonso train, probably for sentimental reasons. On this one I dont understand your issue and suspect youve totally misunderstood me, I wasnt doubling down on anything.

As for the importance of last nights result, which has nothing to do with the, who called Slot for us stuff, I spoke a little flippantly and fair enough for not understanding. I dont think it mattered very much either way for actually winning the CL. So in comparison to Sunday, which matters a lot for winning the PL (both in terms of killing off City and keeping ahead of Arsenal), it was pretty irrelevant. Im extremely down on the new format and my bias against it probably led to me being overly negative about the game last night. I enjoyed it a lot though and it was great to finally beat them.

Not sure what Ive done to upset you but I hope this clears up any misunderstanding!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 05:17:33 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 05:00:06 pm
To be fair, I think quite a few of us were. Albeit admittedly with a lot of torturous attempts to rationalise how it would work with his preference for a 3-4-3 formation.

And that was before most of us had even heard of Slot, if we're all being perfectly honest.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing!

Yeah. I thought we needed someone more experienced because an inexperienced Coach might sink or swim. Slot up to now has won the olympic swimming medley. Shows what I know.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm »
Is it strange to have a pre-match conference for a Sunday game on a Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the previous game?

Wonder if there is a big announcement expected later on in the week...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 05:23:27 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 05:20:47 pm
Is it strange to have a pre-match conference for a Sunday game on a Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the previous game?

Wonder if there is a big announcement expected later on in the week...

Probably more likely that Slot wants to spend time with his family who are over from the Netherlands.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 05:26:58 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 05:20:47 pm
Is it strange to have a pre-match conference for a Sunday game on a Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the previous game?

Wonder if there is a big announcement expected later on in the week...
it's Thursday mate.  :)
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 05:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:29:48 pm
I remember someone being firmly on the Amorim train. I am waiting for him to go eeek I got that one a bit wrong, I'll wait until after-the-fact next time before I shit the bed.

No names obviously.


Just go through them...

Ancelotti - old, has been accused of not actually doing much coaching, and isn't going to leave Real Madrid unless he's sacked.
Xavi - has Barcelona well off the pace in La Liga and apparently wants a break.
Simeone - plays shit on a stick football that would get him hounded out of Anfield within 90 minutes.
Michel - employed by City Football Group so isn't going to happen.
Inazghi - would be the best option but inexperienced and speaks no English.
Piolo - journeyman who fails more than he succeeds.
Allegri - never managed outside of Italy and other than managing Juventus when they had a monopoly on the league has had no success.
De Rossi - only just started managing and wouldn't leave Roma as a player let alone as a manager.

So who are you taking? Which of those would be better or more exciting than Amorim?

Why wouldn't I have been on the Amorim train? How dare I be positive about who we thought was our main target at the time.. god damn me! Amorim would have been a better appointment than all of those names listed; that's neither wrong nor does it involve any bed shitting.

Now.. do you still think Slot is comparable to Roberto Martinez?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:57:34 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 05:53:17 pm »
I think Rossi took it the hardest. Hasn;t been seen on here since the Xabi said he wasn't interested.  ;D
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5387 on: Today at 05:56:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:48:23 pm
Why wouldn't I have been on the Amorim train? How dare I be positive about who we thought was our main target at the time.. god damn me! Amorim would have been a better appointment than all of those names listed; that's neither wrong nor does it involve any bed shitting.

Do you still think Slot is comparable to Roberto Martinez?

Fuck me how many times are you going to edit your post. :lmao.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5388 on: Today at 06:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:56:21 pm
Fuck me how many times are you going to edit your post. :lmao.

Loving this new deflection tactic you have going on. Much better than your other shit... keep it up!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5389 on: Today at 06:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:26:51 pm
Not me. I knew he was special a while ago.

haha
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5390 on: Today at 06:09:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:01:07 pm
Loving this new deflection tactic you have going on. Much better than your other shit... keep it up!

What was it 5 or 6 edits.

The best bit was when you moaned about me digging up what you had posted. After you had spent an age searching for dirt on other people. :lmao
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5391 on: Today at 06:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:09:59 pm
What was it 5 or 6 edits.

The best bit was when you moaned about me digging up what you had posted. After you had spent an age searching for dirt on other people. :lmao

You could potentially learn a thing or two about re-reading what you write.

Second part is not what happened at all. Wrong again I'm afraid.

"The best bit" - another classic.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5392 on: Today at 06:30:16 pm »
Some interesting hot takes there. Slot being compared to Martinez is my favourite.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5393 on: Today at 06:32:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:12:37 pm
You could potentially learn a thing or two about re-reading what you write.

Second part is not what happened at all. Wrong again I'm afraid.

"The best bit" - another classic.

After a fantastic night at Anfield when we put Madrid to the sword and have had a fantastic start to the season. Your first reaction is not to enjoy the win but to spend an age looking for dirt on posters who dared to have an opinion. The funniest part is that you justified your 'Amorim post' by stating it was fine to defend him because you thought he was our main target at the time.

I stated that ending up with a shortlist of Rodgers and Martinez was similar to ending up with Slot and Amorim. That is factually correct. All four were highly talented young coaches unproven at our level. My opinion was that we needed a more experienced Coach. Up to now, it looks like I was massively wrong and that Slot has been an inspired choice.

So what. I was wrong and held my hands up. I have admitted that and praised FSG and the recruitment team.

That is a hundred times better than not giving an opinion and then hounding posters who are brave enough to give an opinion. There is a nasty mob mentality on here in which a group of posters seize on an opinion and then ridicule it. You end up with endless 'in-jokes' and ridicule. At times it resembles a playground.

As I said in another thread. That is why we have lost exceptional posters like Welshred and Pop. Posters who were brave enough to give an opinion.   
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5394 on: Today at 06:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:30:16 pm
Some interesting hot takes there. Slot being compared to Martinez is my favourite.

Exhibit A.

Point proven.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5395 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:53:17 pm
I think Rossi took it the hardest. Hasn;t been seen on here since the Xabi said he wasn't interested.  ;D
Serves him right, the biff. Some of his posts were hilarious ;D


(Seriously, though, hope all is well with you Rossi)
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5396 on: Today at 06:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:32:25 pm
After a fantastic night at Anfield when we put Madrid to the sword and have had a fantastic start to the season. Your first reaction is not to enjoy the win but to spend an age looking for dirt on posters who dared to have an opinion. The funniest part is that you justified your 'Amorim post' by stating it was fine to defend him because you thought he was our main target at the time.


Ahh close, but wrong again I'm afraid. Here was my first reaction:

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
What a team!

If I was looking to find dirt on posters I would have used their names. You're the one that randomly outed yourself.

The last part of your post is incredibly ironic given the number of top quality posters who literally refuse to engage on the main board now because of you.

And of course the accusation of bullying - yet another common Eeyore-ism.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5397 on: Today at 06:43:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:38:36 pm
Ahh close, but wrong again I'm afraid. Here was my first reaction:

If I was looking to find dirt on posters I would have used their names. You're the one that randomly outed yourself.

The last part of your post is incredibly ironic given the number of top quality posters who literally refuse to engage on the main board now because of you.

And of course the accusation of bullying - yet another common Eeyore-ism.

Then maybe we should draw a line in the sand and treat each other's posts in a more inquisitorial manner rather than being so adversarial all the time.

I am up for it.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5398 on: Today at 06:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:32:25 pm
Up to now, it looks like I was massively wrong and that Slot has been an inspired choice.
 

 ;D
