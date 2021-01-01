With our club's back room set up, I always had faith in them to pick us a decent manager. And knowing Klopp was leaving his successor with an incredible squad (sorry to our transfer-obsessed fans) with at least a couple of years playing experience together, it was clear the new manager couldn't be left in a better position.



But Slot has exceeded expectations and then some. What a guy! He also seems to have a lot of different strings to his bow. Even better, we've still got plenty of room for improvement.



Its a testament to their methods. Weve seen for the last few years how a data led approach to transfers has enabled us to get incredible value in the transfer market. This is arguably the first time (under current ownership) weve been in a position to recruit a new manager without also needing to do major changes to the playing squad. Weve been able to look at the players we have, the wealth of talent available on the pitch and match them up with the best possible fit in terms of tactics.Even so, nobody could have seriously believed it was going to go this well, especially after a summer window where we barely did anything.I think people overlooked the quality of the players we had here. Comparisons to Ferguson leaving Man United were always way off the mark, he left behind a squad of aging prima donnas who had somehow won the league, Klopp left us with the strongest squad weve ever had, and one of the youngest in the league. Picking up players like Gravenberch, who didnt necessarily have an obvious role in Klopps system, but who always clearly had incredible talent and potential, as well as the outstanding Academy output of the last few years, meant the playing staff were never likely to struggle as much under a new head as the mancs did under Moyes.And, crucially, we didnt appoint Moyes, a guy with a respectable but unspectacular CV who had never manufactured a win at any of the big Premier League clubs. Easy to say in hindsight, and it would be false to say there were no risks in Slots appointment, but there was a plan there, a process, which is more than seems to have been the case down the road.And its early days. Slots won nothing yet. Aside from a fuckload of footy matches. The wheels could still fall off. But the more games we play, the more results come in, the more such predictions begin to resemble the old claims Mo Salah was a one season wonder - how did that one turn out?