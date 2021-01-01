Ajax are an odd club in that respect. Theres so much of an inheritance of football philosophy there that any coach is largely just applying the same principles theyve had since Cruyff and Michels with a few new ideas at best. Manchester United dont have that kind of identity. Even at their pomp, there was no particular footballing concept at the heart of things. Ferguson generally left the tactics to his backroom, but aside from a preference for a counter-attack and pace on the wing, there was never much ideology there. (Not a criticism, it worked for them.)
In other words, it could be that Ten Hag looked good at Ajax because he was a good enough fit for the exceptional crop of players they had at the time, while the actual basis of play was already there, coached into them all from their youth days and baked into the club itself.
(Im probably overstating this a little. Any of our tactics gurus want to tear me to bits, have at it.. )
Feyenoord dont have that kind of culture, as far as I know. Thats not to say Slots success there had nothing to do with other factors at the club, of course there are always a million different influences, but maybe its easier to see how much difference a coach makes when they are at a club that does not have that kind of in-built structure in place?
I think he was good at Ajax, cause he was only Head Coach, Ness.
Everything was in place- even the players coming through, up to the mindset of everyone he worked with. They were all in-sync with that one system. He only had to coach and get them to perform consistently. Didn't have to worry about recruitement or the fears that they might not get the right player in, or having to coach the wrong profile of player.
They brought in- the players were perfect for the system- and he just coached and coached and coached. Psychologists, medical team, analysts, DoF, scouts, etc- took care of all the "other stuff". A complete ecosystem that's mature, functioning at all levels, firing on all cylinders, and well-proven.
At United, he became Manager, and was supposed to manage everything- and anything that wasn't in place at United to support whatever he wanted, he would've had to implement or forego. Problem is, he couldn't replicate the entire system that was at Ajax. Other thing is, not everyone was on-board and possibly very few in-sync and believed in what he wanted.
Amorim is the first at United to take the title of Head Coach, so it will be a little better, but it is now the job of Dan Ashworth, to adopt Amorim's system, mamke it law and build a system out of it- throughout the academy, all the coaches, the policies, the scouting, analytics, player profiles, etc...
John Murthough was really only SD in name. He was just there to earn a salary as he didn't do anything.
