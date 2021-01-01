« previous next »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
Especially considering, let's be honest, absolutely none of us were even mentioning Slot as a potential candidate. This wasn't a Klopp sure thing appointment.

100% never even heard of the fella before he was linked to us
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:52:48 am
100% never even heard of the fella before he was linked to us

First heard about him when he was strongly linked to Spurs last year. Was apparently their first choice.
The people mentioning him should really be quoting their own posts in this thread and receiving the acclaim. Come on lads, don't be shy, blow your own trumpets.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:54:38 am
First heard about him when he was strongly linked to Spurs last year. Was apparently their first choice.

Turned them down didn't he? As I said clever guy!
With our club's back room set up, I always had faith in them to pick us a decent manager. And knowing Klopp was leaving his successor with an incredible squad (sorry to our transfer-obsessed fans) with at least a couple of years playing experience together, it was clear the new manager couldn't be left in a better position.

But Slot has exceeded expectations and then some. What a guy! He also seems to have a lot of different strings to his bow. Even better, we've still got plenty of room for improvement.
One thing I do remember is Hughes saying quite early on - ie when most of us were still on the Xabi train - that the club would make the right choice, not the popular choice. Or words to that effect. A lot of fans took that as meaning we'd settle for an unknown out of stinginess rather than go for one of the obvious big names. There were certainly a few doubters when Slot's name started to be bandied about.

Think it's safe to say he's won most of us over already. Last night was a real statement performance.
Cant say it enough, FSG deserve huge credit for this appointment.

Not the obvious pick
In the post match presser - His surprise to find out that Bradley had assisted Macallister was really funny and engaging. Sort of talking his thoughts out loud about why Conor was in the box ahead of the play 😁
