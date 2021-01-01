With our club's back room set up, I always had faith in them to pick us a decent manager. And knowing Klopp was leaving his successor with an incredible squad (sorry to our transfer-obsessed fans) with at least a couple of years playing experience together, it was clear the new manager couldn't be left in a better position.
But Slot has exceeded expectations and then some. What a guy! He also seems to have a lot of different strings to his bow. Even better, we've still got plenty of room for improvement.