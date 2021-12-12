« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 408884 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,478
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:31:58 pm
;D

You can genuinely eat takeaway food in the street and it blow out of your hand in the uk.  Even in the summer..
Liverpool is windy as hell too, anfield is pretty much at the top of a hill down to the Mersey, on the backs of the Mersey its like wind tunnel (haha Everton) but up the hill isnt a huge lot better

You wanna try pulling a 15ft 6" curtainsider over Shap in a storm, that's scary as fuck, especially when you feel one side go light. The runcorn bridges aren't fun either.

As for footy and how the wind affects the ball, I was watching the Leicester V Chelsea game and that dickhead Lucy Ward was slaging off Sanchez because he didn't catch a cross, the fucking wind literally lifted the ball about 2 feet upwards off its flight path :butt

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,522
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5241 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:58:06 pm
A Slot like Christmas..

Brilliant from a journo.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/XN9ewjYwJy

Arne enjoyed it! 😉
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,484
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5242 on: Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm
You wanna try pulling a 15ft 6" curtainsider over Shap in a storm, that's scary as fuck, especially when you feel one side go light. The runcorn bridges aren't fun either.

As for footy and how the wind affects the ball, I was watching the Leicester V Chelsea game and that dickhead Lucy Ward was slaging off Sanchez because he didn't catch a cross, the fucking wind literally lifted the ball about 2 feet upwards off its flight path :butt


My grandmother came from Shap. Used to go up there for bank holidays etc.  used to spend most of the time buying wet weather gear ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5243 on: Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm »
I grant Shap's particularly bad...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5244 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 06:51:17 pm
Talk to me about the urban heat island effect you dirty bitch.
Don't forget the Gulf stream...

(the commentators can get a bit excited but it beats listening to Gary Neville on Sky)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,265
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5245 on: Today at 12:25:34 am »
Quote
Feyenoord fans singing Arne Slot La La La La at the Etihad stadium.

https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1861510322894373116
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,442
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5246 on: Today at 12:40:56 am »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,265
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5247 on: Today at 12:42:13 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:40:56 am
3 threads now. Post it in the Boozer too in case someone misses it.

 ;D

Limit is 3, but if you want to do the honours...
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,657
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5248 on: Today at 01:14:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:34 am
https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1861510322894373116
Can't see it here over the pond, but I can close my eyes and imagine it! :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 