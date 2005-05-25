Indeed, seems many of our fans were in napipies when we used to win titles year in year out and, like all title winning teams, weren't phenomenal in every single 90 minutes. Winning titles is about winning games. Arne Slot has a +80% winning percentage as Liverpool manager so far. Some absolutely ridiculous over-analysis in here.
Quite a few of the 12 title wins in my lifetime were close run things - 75/76 last game of the season, 81/82 won by 2pts from the Mancs, 83/84 we beat Southampton by 3 pts, 85 we were written off by October as the Mancs won the first 10, to do what no-one until Spurs last season had achieved, by winning the title by November.
I well remember a lot of games where we huffed and puffed, one that sticks in my mind is Bristol City, Dalglish scored after about 10 mins and we were shite the rest of the game - we also took a couple of hidings by Coventry under Bob. What Arne has done so far is beyond expectations, yes Jurgen left him a fantastic team, but we've seen managers inherit great squads and fall apart, so no guarantees that we would be doing as well as we are. Biggest compliment I can give him is I'm personally not missing Klopp.