Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm
How it's agenda driven ?
We had 27 shots. 11 on target. Not everything we create will go in. And yet you claimed that "if it wasn't for defenders mistakes we would have lost points" just totally disregarding the fact we utterly dominated them, despite the scoreline, and giving us no credit.
I could go on and on, we will not face a team who made mistakes as Southampton did every week.
Well, of course not. They're bottom of the league primarily because of their defence. And yet we've won nine other games too. We can improve in every area of the pitch, our game management, our subs, everything. I'm sure Slot would agree. And still every team in the PL and the CL would rather be in our position than theirs with above us only sky.

Maybe give the manager, the coaches and the squad a bit of time to hone the new system.
I just read the last page or so and I'm getting confused.

is this thread about the manager of the team that's currently top of the PL and the best team in Europe? or a mid-table struggler team?

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm
I just read the last page or so and I'm getting confused.

is this thread about the manager of the team that's currently top of the PL and the best team in Europe? or a mid-table struggler team?

Someone had an opinion we played well. I had an opinion we didn't and somehow its agenda driven.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:28:41 pm
Someone had an opinion we played well. I had an opinion we didn't and somehow its agenda driven.
I've no idea if your opinion is agenda driven but my opinion is you're nitpicking at Olympic gold-medal levels.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
I've no idea if your opinion is agenda driven but my opinion is you're nitpicking at Olympic gold-medal levels.

It's not that good. Bronze at best.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm
Defo this.

Theres a fair bit of lack of experience in our fanbase of being involved in winning title races.

The 1 lived experience most have is when we won 25 out of 26 games and basically crushed otter teams spirit by mid December. Thats a compete outlier of a season.

Even if we win this Sunday and are 11 points ahead of City and 9 ahead of Arsenal then the league will still have some twists and turns. 9-11 points gives you a huge safety blanket but the key is not to panic if that comes down to 7 points or 5 points over the season. Its very likely it will do at some point. That lack of panic needs to come from coaches, players and fans. I just think as a fanbase wed have the potential to panic if any lead got whittled down substantially


Indeed, seems many of our fans were in napipies when we used to win titles year in year out and, like all title winning teams, weren't phenomenal in every single 90 minutes. Winning titles is about winning games. Arne Slot has a +80% winning percentage as Liverpool manager so far. Some absolutely ridiculous over-analysis in here.
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
Yet if not for their defenders mistakes we would have lost points.

It's the clear cut chances what matters. A long ball bouncing to a wide forward not an indication to how good you are compared to creating a cut back to a free player.

Dom for example had three players ahead of him and he passed it to Salah and was saved by the goalkeeper,  thats added to the stats but if he played a thru ball to Nunez that's a player vs the keeper in the center. We need to create better chances because sooner or later you will drop points because of it.

If it wasn't for defensive mistakes, we'd have kept a clean sheet
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:57:22 am

Indeed, seems many of our fans were in napipies when we used to win titles year in year out and, like all title winning teams, weren't phenomenal in every single 90 minutes. Winning titles is about winning games. Arne Slot has a +80% winning percentage as Liverpool manager so far. Some absolutely ridiculous over-analysis in here.

Now imagine if he brings players suited to his style. We will dominate for years.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us
