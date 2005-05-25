« previous next »
Arne Slot

newterp

Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 06:31:37 pm
Quote from: Draex on November 21, 2024, 04:41:28 pm


League leaders Liverpool have also largely escaped major injury issues with seven after beginning the season with a fit first-team squad. Arne Slots players have missed only 25 combined league games with injury with Harvey Elliott (broken foot) and back-up winger Federico Chiesa (muscular) contributing to 13 of those.

Slots impact has been evident, but Liverpool have benefited from a largely clean injury slate in comparison to their title rivals.

But I was told you simply couldn't improve your sides injury prevention or recovery...

How did they avoid mentioning Alisson?
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 06:37:35 pm
Quote from: newterp on November 21, 2024, 06:31:37 pm
How did they avoid mentioning Alisson?

Hes in the numbers just isnt our top two missed games players.
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 06:40:34 pm
Quote from: Draex on November 21, 2024, 06:37:35 pm
Hes in the numbers just isnt our top two missed games players.

He's by far the most notable one though. Most teams suffer when they lose their (best in the world) first choice keeper.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 06:51:47 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on November 21, 2024, 06:40:34 pm
He's by far the most notable one though. Most teams suffer when they lose their (best in the world) first choice keeper.

Helps when you have 4 (one on loan) elite goal keepers!

Interesting really that biggish injuries for us are Elliot, Chiesa, Alisson and Jota.. So we've managed to mainly keep the core team fit and playing, including the likes of Konate who has never stayed fit for a prolonged period of time and Jota would be the same as he got an impact injury. Alisson is the only musculur injury which has kept him out for a decent period? Trent is the other and going to be a couple of weeks.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 06:53:40 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November 21, 2024, 06:25:44 pm
How many players had got injured during the season at this stage last season?

I believe following all your discounts, the answer is 0.

Quote from: Draex on November 21, 2024, 06:51:47 pm
Helps when you have 4 (one on loan) elite goal keepers!

Interesting really that biggish injuries for us are Elliot, Chiesa, Alisson and Jota.. So we've managed to mainly keep the core team fit and playing, including the likes of Konate who has never stayed fit for a prolonged period of time and Jota would be the same as he got an impact injury. Alisson is the only musculur injury which has kept him out for a decent period? Trent is the other and going to be a couple of weeks.

There's also a possibility that all of our injured players are returning this weekend. If not, they're probably only 1-2 weeks away. Last season at this stage, we had Robertson, Bajcetic and Thiago all ruled out for months, with Matip soon to follow.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 07:10:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on November 21, 2024, 06:51:47 pm
Helps when you have 4 (one on loan) elite goal keepers!

Interesting really that biggish injuries for us are Elliot, Chiesa, Alisson and Jota.. So we've managed to mainly keep the core team fit and playing, including the likes of Konate who has never stayed fit for a prolonged period of time and Jota would be the same as he got an impact injury. Alisson is the only musculur injury which has kept him out for a decent period? Trent is the other and going to be a couple of weeks.

Plus Jones, Darwin and Macca coming off with an abductor overload. I think the big plus though is the way Slot has kept Bajcetic fit in Austria and Thiago out of the injury room. ;D ;D
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 07:14:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November 21, 2024, 07:10:35 pm
Plus Jones, Darwin and Macca coming off with an abductor overload. I think the big plus though is the way Slot has kept Bajcetic fit in Austria and Thiago out of the injury room. ;D ;D

Jones has missed 2 games, Mac Allister has missed 0 and Nunez has only missed 1, which was through illness.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 07:18:04 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 21, 2024, 07:14:43 pm
Jones has missed 2 games, Mac Allister has missed 0 and Nunez has only missed 1, which was through illness.

Some people can't read

"Interesting really that biggish injuries for us are Elliot, Chiesa, Alisson and Jota.. So we've managed to mainly keep the core team fit and playing"
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 07:19:19 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 21, 2024, 06:53:40 pm
I believe following all your discounts, the answer is 0.

There's also a possibility that all of our injured players are returning this weekend. If not, they're probably only 1-2 weeks away. Last season at this stage, we had Robertson, Bajcetic and Thiago all ruled out for months, with Matip soon to follow.

Robertson dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland, Bajcetic had injuries relating to growth spurts and Thiago was recovering from an operation for an injury he received the season before. How are  any of them relevant to training methods. ;D ;D
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Eeyore on November 21, 2024, 07:19:19 pm
Robertson dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland, Bajcetic had injuries relating to growth spurts and Thiago was recovering from an operation for an injury he received the season before. How are  any of them relevant to training methods. ;D ;D

It's relevant because you can make the exact same discounts for this season, as explained to you previously. If you're discounting Robertson (3 games) then we discount Elliott (8 games). If you discount Bajcetic (5 games) then we discount Chiesa (6 games).

As per usual, you're not arguing from a reasonable position. You're asking for things to be discounted from last season's figures but not applying the same for this season, or you're asking for things to be taken into consideration for this season (like a player going off injured) but not applying the same for last season. It's disengenuous.

The worst part is that if just once in a while you were willing to admit that something within the club might not be complete doom and gloom, it would strengthen you're argument when it comes to other aspects. But oh no. Things must be shit. All the fucking time.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 07:29:56 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 21, 2024, 07:25:07 pm
It's relevant because you can make the exact same discounts for this season, as explained to you previously. If you're discounting Robertson (3 games) then we discount Elliott (8 games). If you discount Bajcetic (5 games) then we discount Chiesa (6 games).

As per usual, you're not arguing from a reasonable position. You're asking for things to be discounted from last season's figures but not applying the same for this season, or you're asking for things to be taken into consideration for this season (like a player going off injured) but not applying the same for last season. It's disengenuous.

The worst part is that if just once in a while you were willing to admit that something within the club might not be complete doom and gloom, it would strengthen you're argument when it comes to other aspects. But oh no. Things must be shit. All the fucking time.

I don't know why you bother with the troll.

The whole injury piece also needs to be looked at v's clubs around us, it was an incredibly short and condensed summer which is a receipe for a tough season and lots of fatigued bodies not getting enough rest. The likes of Arsenal and Cheaty have really suffered from injuries so far and we've come out of pretty unscathed.

For me it's a really positive sign and hopefully also means we don't burn out at the tail end of the season like we did last year due to injuries. Winter will show if Slot has really improved us on that front.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
November 21, 2024, 07:34:53 pm
Quote from: Draex on November 21, 2024, 07:29:56 pm
I don't know why you bother with the troll.

The whole injury piece also needs to be looked at v's clubs around us, it was an incredibly short and condensed summer which is a receipe for a tough season and lots of fatigued bodies not getting enough rest. The likes of Arsenal and Cheaty have really suffered from injuries so far and we've come out of pretty unscathed.

For me it's a really positive sign and hopefully also means we don't burn out at the tail end of the season like we did last year due to injuries. Winter will show if Slot has really improved us on that front.

The thing is I'm not even implying that Slot and his training methods have sorted out our injuries. That wasn't even my stance before he came here. It's mostly just that last season was so unprecedented on the injury front (even compared to 20/21) that there was always likely to be a natural correction. This is especially the case when you factor in our most injury prone players leaving.

The problem now is that those over the summer who were adamant that we would still get a host of injuries are now just trying to downplay how bad it was last year, instead of just admitting they've so far been wrong. This is of course just to strengthen their stance that we desperately needed new signings.

And you're spot on regarding Arsenal. The opposite is happening to them. Last season they were remarkably lucky with injuries, so they were always going to hit a stage where they get hit with a few.
« Last Edit: November 21, 2024, 07:37:16 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
November 21, 2024, 07:40:01 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 21, 2024, 07:25:07 pm
It's relevant because you can make the exact same discounts for this season, as explained to you previously. If you're discounting Robertson (3 games) then we discount Elliott (8 games). If you discount Bajcetic (5 games) then we discount Chiesa (6 games).

As per usual, you're not arguing from a reasonable position. You're asking for things to be discounted from last season's figures but not applying the same for this season, or you're asking for things to be taken into consideration for this season (like a player going off injured) but not applying the same for last season. It's disengenuous.

The worst part is that if just once in a while you were willing to admit that something within the club might not be complete doom and gloom, it would strengthen you're argument when it comes to other aspects. But oh no. Things must be shit. All the fucking time.

We did this dance the other day. I am absolutely fine with discounting long-term injuries and just concentrating on muscle injuries sustained during the season. League games missed through soft tissue injuries.

Last season Konate missed games 3 and 4 with a muscle injury. Curtis Jones missed games 2 and 3 through a muscle injury. That was it for the first 11 games.

This season Ali has missed game 5 with a thigh injury and games 8, 9, 10 and 11 with a hamstring injury. Jones has missed games 2 and 3. Chiesa has missed games 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

So we are actually worse this season for soft tissue injuries. Even if you want to include Bajcetic and ignore his long term growth spurt issues we are about the same. So Slot's training and recovery methods haven't shown and meaningful difference so far.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
November 21, 2024, 07:51:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November 21, 2024, 07:40:01 pm
We did this dance the other day. I am absolutely fine with discounting long-term injuries and just concentrating on muscle injuries sustained during the season. League games missed through soft tissue injuries.

Last season Konate missed games 3 and 4 with a muscle injury. Curtis Jones missed games 2 and 3 through a muscle injury. That was it for the first 11 games.

This season Ali has missed game 5 with a thigh injury and games 8, 9, 10 and 11 with a hamstring injury. Jones has missed games 2 and 3. Chiesa has missed games 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

So we are actually worse this season for soft tissue injuries. Even if you want to include Bajcetic and ignore his long term growth spurt issues we are about the same. So Slot's training and recovery methods haven't shown and meaningful difference so far.

Only you're missing players aren't you? Trent didn't play games 5 or 6 and Jones didn't play game 11. Both because of "soft tissue injuries". There's also nothing to suggest Chiesa has a soft tissue injury, which is unfortunate, because that requirement is something you've created.
For "growing pains", see "adjustment pains".

Maybe we should only include injuries that we know only happened in training? On a Wednesday? When it was raining?
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
November 21, 2024, 08:09:40 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 21, 2024, 07:51:26 pm
Only you're missing players aren't you? Trent didn't play games 5 or 6 and Jones didn't play game 11. Both because of "soft tissue injuries". There's also nothing to suggest Chiesa has a soft tissue injury, which is unfortunate, because that requirement is something you've created.
For "growing pains", see "adjustment pains".

Maybe we should only include injuries that we know only happened in training? On a Wednesday? When it was raining?

Fine which ever way you want it. We will ignore Chiesa and Bajcetic if you want.

23/24 updated.

Trent 5 and 6, Ibou 3 and 4 and Jones 2, 3 and 11. So 7 games missed through soft tissue injuries.

24/25 updated.

Ali 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Jones 2 and 3. So 7 games missed through soft tissue injuries.

So no improvement whatsoever.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
November 21, 2024, 08:16:19 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November 21, 2024, 08:09:40 pm
Fine which ever way you want it. We will ignore Chiesa and Bajcetic if you want.

23/24 updated.

Trent 5 and 6, Ibou 3 and 4 and Jones 2, 3 and 11. So 7 games missed through soft tissue injuries.

24/25 updated.

Ali 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Jones 2 and 3. So 7 games missed through soft tissue injuries.

So no improvement whatsoever.

Yes well done you've managed to discount so much that our squad has now only collectively missed 14 matches over the course of 22 games. What's even better is that we can also discount Thiago, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Salah, Mac Allister, Tsimikas and Robertson's injuries over the next 27 games of last season and it seems as though we didn't even have an injury problem to worry about in the first place.

Have a good night Al.
« Last Edit: November 21, 2024, 08:18:18 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
November 21, 2024, 08:23:24 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 21, 2024, 08:16:19 pm
Yes well done you've managed to discount so much that our squad has now only collectively missed 14 matches over the course of 22 games. What's even better is that we can also discount Thiago, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Salah, Mac Allister, Tsimikas and Robertson's injuries over the next 27 games of last season and it seems as though we didn't even have an injury problem to worry about in the first place.

Have a good night Al.

Let's just stick to the facts. Soft tissue injuries at this stage of this season are exactly the same as last season.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 09:16:20 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November 21, 2024, 08:23:24 pm
Let's just stick to the facts. Soft tissue injuries at this stage of this season are exactly the same as last season.
No one wants to know about your friction burns.  Weve told you this before.
baffled

Re: Arne Slot
November 21, 2024, 10:45:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on November 17, 2024, 12:52:46 am
Now I understand why Slot is the most hated manager in the PL. it's half our fans.

:D

i laughed out loud at this. this thread is crackers.
Giono

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 02:55:20 am
Quote from: Pistolero on November 18, 2024, 05:18:30 pm
is it just me...or does this latest pointless international break feel like its lasted abar a fuckin month?

This one was particularly painful.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 09:56:23 am
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/arne-slot-press-conference-live-30425371

Slot on Konate
First of all, it's always about the player and how much effort he puts in to stay fit, then it is technical and performance staff but if the players doesn't buy in it is almost impossible to keep him fit. A lot of players until have done that. Konate didn't play Ipswich and there was a reason for that, his pre-season games weren't his best but he came back quite late and we were training for a few weeks and Jarell had been playing well, so it was a logical decision. At half time [of Ipswich] I decided we needed Ibou. He played at Man United and he has bought into getting fit and every meeting with him, he was the one I could see he wanted to learn and listen and improve and that is what he did in my opinion. And that is why the improvement from pre-season to Ipswich was massive."
JC the Messiah

Yesterday at 09:58:51 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:56:23 am
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/arne-slot-press-conference-live-30425371

Slot on Konate
First of all, it's always about the player and how much effort he puts in to stay fit, then it is technical and performance staff but if the players doesn't buy in it is almost impossible to keep him fit. A lot of players until have done that. Konate didn't play Ipswich and there was a reason for that, his pre-season games weren't his best but he came back quite late and we were training for a few weeks and Jarell had been playing well, so it was a logical decision. At half time [of Ipswich] I decided we needed Ibou. He played at Man United and he has bought into getting fit and every meeting with him, he was the one I could see he wanted to learn and listen and improve and that is what he did in my opinion. And that is why the improvement from pre-season to Ipswich was massive."

RAWK take:

"Slot says Quansah is lazy and not good enough, Slot's angry that FSG haven't signed more CBs"
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 10:10:22 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:58:51 am
RAWK take:

"Slot says Quansah is lazy and not good enough, Slot's angry that FSG haven't signed more CBs"

:lmao
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Yesterday at 10:11:56 am
Vinny O'Connor asks about Ali fitness, next question starts Trent, Virgil and Slots face changes, then he says HArvey Elliot, Jota and Chiesa and he says "when you started with Trent and Virgil, I was expecting a different question" ;D
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Yesterday at 11:57:28 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:11:56 am
Vinny O'Connor asks about Ali fitness, next question starts Trent, Virgil and Slots face changes, then he says HArvey Elliot, Jota and Chiesa and he says "when you started with Trent and Virgil, I was expecting a different question" ;D
Asked about how he feels about the future now Guardiola is staying for 2 more years, and he goes- "Yeah... that's good news for Shitty.." ;D
SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
Yesterday at 12:05:36 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:57:28 am
Asked about how he feels about the future now Guardiola is staying for 2 more years, and he goes- "Yeah... that's good news for Shitty.." ;D

He's doing great goldmember impersonations to be honest.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
Yesterday at 12:26:02 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:57:28 am
Asked about how he feels about the future now Guardiola is staying for 2 more years, and he goes- "Yeah... that's good news for Shitty.." ;D


I thought I heard that ;D
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Yesterday at 05:22:37 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:57:28 am
Asked about how he feels about the future now Guardiola is staying for 2 more years, and he goes- "Yeah... that's good news for Shitty.." ;D

"Shmoke and a pancake?"
SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
Yesterday at 06:27:28 pm
No Kovacic in addition to Rodri is absolutely massive for the Anfield game.

Even with Kovacic they are massively vulnerable through the middle, knowing Pep he'll overthink this , try to be too smart and come up with some mad solution. Massive opportunity for us to get that vital win, can't wait for this.
Robotforaday

  • Fifty shades off white
Yesterday at 07:14:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on November 21, 2024, 04:41:28 pm

But this makes no sense, I heard Guardiola say that Man City had so many injuries that he had to field a youth team and there was practically no point in carrying on, and Guardiola would never exaggerate.
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Yesterday at 07:29:50 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 06:27:28 pm
No Kovacic in addition to Rodri is absolutely massive for the Anfield game.

Even with Kovacic they are massively vulnerable through the middle, knowing Pep he'll overthink this , try to be too smart and come up with some mad solution. Massive opportunity for us to get that vital win, can't wait for this.

They can still pick a strong midfield against us in - Silva, Gundogan and De Bruyne
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Yesterday at 10:34:25 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:29:50 pm
They can still pick a strong midfield against us in - Silva, Gundogan and De Bruyne
Who's gonna be the holding one though? De Bruyne has played there way before, but they are all attack-minded MFs.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
Today at 09:36:01 am
Slot on title talk:

I dont talk about favourites. It is boring but I just talk about the next game In the PL the margins are very small. There was a moment when City were 8 points behind Arsenal, so there is no use in getting carried away at all at this moment in time.

https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1860091292623208934
mullyred94

Today at 09:40:25 am
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2024, 09:52:52 pm
from now to Jan5th - 12 games in 40 days incl. RM, Newcastle, MC, Spurs, Bitters and MU.  hellacious.

Theyre all shir compared to us heheehhwhe
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Today at 10:17:29 am
The players seem to be using a lot more extended rope and pulley exercises that requires balance as well as strength during their gym work on 'inside training.' Not sure what that's about but they all seem fit as fuck in game
