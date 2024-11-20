It's relevant because you can make the exact same discounts for this season, as explained to you previously. If you're discounting Robertson (3 games) then we discount Elliott (8 games). If you discount Bajcetic (5 games) then we discount Chiesa (6 games).
As per usual, you're not arguing from a reasonable position. You're asking for things to be discounted from last season's figures but not applying the same for this season, or you're asking for things to be taken into consideration for this season (like a player going off injured) but not applying the same for last season. It's disengenuous.
The worst part is that if just once in a while you were willing to admit that something within the club might not be complete doom and gloom, it would strengthen you're argument when it comes to other aspects. But oh no. Things must be shit. All the fucking time.
We did this dance the other day. I am absolutely fine with discounting long-term injuries and just concentrating on muscle injuries sustained during the season. League games missed through soft tissue injuries.
Last season Konate missed games 3 and 4 with a muscle injury. Curtis Jones missed games 2 and 3 through a muscle injury. That was it for the first 11 games.
This season Ali has missed game 5 with a thigh injury and games 8, 9, 10 and 11 with a hamstring injury. Jones has missed games 2 and 3. Chiesa has missed games 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
So we are actually worse this season for soft tissue injuries. Even if you want to include Bajcetic and ignore his long term growth spurt issues we are about the same. So Slot's training and recovery methods haven't shown and meaningful difference so far.