« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 397686 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,439
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 06:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:41:28 pm


League leaders Liverpool have also largely escaped major injury issues with seven after beginning the season with a fit first-team squad. Arne Slots players have missed only 25 combined league games with injury with Harvey Elliott (broken foot) and back-up winger Federico Chiesa (muscular) contributing to 13 of those.

Slots impact has been evident, but Liverpool have benefited from a largely clean injury slate in comparison to their title rivals.

But I was told you simply couldn't improve your sides injury prevention or recovery...

How did they avoid mentioning Alisson?
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,238
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 06:37:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:31:37 pm
How did they avoid mentioning Alisson?

Hes in the numbers just isnt our top two missed games players.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,200
  • YNWA
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 06:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:37:35 pm
Hes in the numbers just isnt our top two missed games players.

He's by far the most notable one though. Most teams suffer when they lose their (best in the world) first choice keeper.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,238
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 06:51:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:40:34 pm
He's by far the most notable one though. Most teams suffer when they lose their (best in the world) first choice keeper.

Helps when you have 4 (one on loan) elite goal keepers!

Interesting really that biggish injuries for us are Elliot, Chiesa, Alisson and Jota.. So we've managed to mainly keep the core team fit and playing, including the likes of Konate who has never stayed fit for a prolonged period of time and Jota would be the same as he got an impact injury. Alisson is the only musculur injury which has kept him out for a decent period? Trent is the other and going to be a couple of weeks.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:25:44 pm
How many players had got injured during the season at this stage last season?

I believe following all your discounts, the answer is 0.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:51:47 pm
Helps when you have 4 (one on loan) elite goal keepers!

Interesting really that biggish injuries for us are Elliot, Chiesa, Alisson and Jota.. So we've managed to mainly keep the core team fit and playing, including the likes of Konate who has never stayed fit for a prolonged period of time and Jota would be the same as he got an impact injury. Alisson is the only musculur injury which has kept him out for a decent period? Trent is the other and going to be a couple of weeks.

There's also a possibility that all of our injured players are returning this weekend. If not, they're probably only 1-2 weeks away. Last season at this stage, we had Robertson, Bajcetic and Thiago all ruled out for months, with Matip soon to follow.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:56:51 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,429
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:51:47 pm
Helps when you have 4 (one on loan) elite goal keepers!

Interesting really that biggish injuries for us are Elliot, Chiesa, Alisson and Jota.. So we've managed to mainly keep the core team fit and playing, including the likes of Konate who has never stayed fit for a prolonged period of time and Jota would be the same as he got an impact injury. Alisson is the only musculur injury which has kept him out for a decent period? Trent is the other and going to be a couple of weeks.

Plus Jones, Darwin and Macca coming off with an abductor overload. I think the big plus though is the way Slot has kept Bajcetic fit in Austria and Thiago out of the injury room. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5086 on: Yesterday at 07:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm
Plus Jones, Darwin and Macca coming off with an abductor overload. I think the big plus though is the way Slot has kept Bajcetic fit in Austria and Thiago out of the injury room. ;D ;D

Jones has missed 2 games, Mac Allister has missed 0 and Nunez has only missed 1, which was through illness.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,238
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5087 on: Yesterday at 07:18:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:14:43 pm
Jones has missed 2 games, Mac Allister has missed 0 and Nunez has only missed 1, which was through illness.

Some people can't read

"Interesting really that biggish injuries for us are Elliot, Chiesa, Alisson and Jota.. So we've managed to mainly keep the core team fit and playing"
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,429
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5088 on: Yesterday at 07:19:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm
I believe following all your discounts, the answer is 0.

There's also a possibility that all of our injured players are returning this weekend. If not, they're probably only 1-2 weeks away. Last season at this stage, we had Robertson, Bajcetic and Thiago all ruled out for months, with Matip soon to follow.

Robertson dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland, Bajcetic had injuries relating to growth spurts and Thiago was recovering from an operation for an injury he received the season before. How are  any of them relevant to training methods. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5089 on: Yesterday at 07:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:19:19 pm
Robertson dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland, Bajcetic had injuries relating to growth spurts and Thiago was recovering from an operation for an injury he received the season before. How are  any of them relevant to training methods. ;D ;D

It's relevant because you can make the exact same discounts for this season, as explained to you previously. If you're discounting Robertson (3 games) then we discount Elliott (8 games). If you discount Bajcetic (5 games) then we discount Chiesa (6 games).

As per usual, you're not arguing from a reasonable position. You're asking for things to be discounted from last season's figures but not applying the same for this season, or you're asking for things to be taken into consideration for this season (like a player going off injured) but not applying the same for last season. It's disengenuous.

The worst part is that if just once in a while you were willing to admit that something within the club might not be complete doom and gloom, it would strengthen you're argument when it comes to other aspects. But oh no. Things must be shit. All the fucking time.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,238
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5090 on: Yesterday at 07:29:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:25:07 pm
It's relevant because you can make the exact same discounts for this season, as explained to you previously. If you're discounting Robertson (3 games) then we discount Elliott (8 games). If you discount Bajcetic (5 games) then we discount Chiesa (6 games).

As per usual, you're not arguing from a reasonable position. You're asking for things to be discounted from last season's figures but not applying the same for this season, or you're asking for things to be taken into consideration for this season (like a player going off injured) but not applying the same for last season. It's disengenuous.

The worst part is that if just once in a while you were willing to admit that something within the club might not be complete doom and gloom, it would strengthen you're argument when it comes to other aspects. But oh no. Things must be shit. All the fucking time.

I don't know why you bother with the troll.

The whole injury piece also needs to be looked at v's clubs around us, it was an incredibly short and condensed summer which is a receipe for a tough season and lots of fatigued bodies not getting enough rest. The likes of Arsenal and Cheaty have really suffered from injuries so far and we've come out of pretty unscathed.

For me it's a really positive sign and hopefully also means we don't burn out at the tail end of the season like we did last year due to injuries. Winter will show if Slot has really improved us on that front.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5091 on: Yesterday at 07:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:29:56 pm
I don't know why you bother with the troll.

The whole injury piece also needs to be looked at v's clubs around us, it was an incredibly short and condensed summer which is a receipe for a tough season and lots of fatigued bodies not getting enough rest. The likes of Arsenal and Cheaty have really suffered from injuries so far and we've come out of pretty unscathed.

For me it's a really positive sign and hopefully also means we don't burn out at the tail end of the season like we did last year due to injuries. Winter will show if Slot has really improved us on that front.

The thing is I'm not even implying that Slot and his training methods have sorted out our injuries. That wasn't even my stance before he came here. It's mostly just that last season was so unprecedented on the injury front (even compared to 20/21) that there was always likely to be a natural correction. This is especially the case when you factor in our most injury prone players leaving.

The problem now is that those over the summer who were adamant that we would still get a host of injuries are now just trying to downplay how bad it was last year, instead of just admitting they've so far been wrong. This is of course just to strengthen their stance that we desperately needed new signings.

And you're spot on regarding Arsenal. The opposite is happening to them. Last season they were remarkably lucky with injuries, so they were always going to hit a stage where they get hit with a few.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:37:16 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,429
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5092 on: Yesterday at 07:40:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:25:07 pm
It's relevant because you can make the exact same discounts for this season, as explained to you previously. If you're discounting Robertson (3 games) then we discount Elliott (8 games). If you discount Bajcetic (5 games) then we discount Chiesa (6 games).

As per usual, you're not arguing from a reasonable position. You're asking for things to be discounted from last season's figures but not applying the same for this season, or you're asking for things to be taken into consideration for this season (like a player going off injured) but not applying the same for last season. It's disengenuous.

The worst part is that if just once in a while you were willing to admit that something within the club might not be complete doom and gloom, it would strengthen you're argument when it comes to other aspects. But oh no. Things must be shit. All the fucking time.

We did this dance the other day. I am absolutely fine with discounting long-term injuries and just concentrating on muscle injuries sustained during the season. League games missed through soft tissue injuries.

Last season Konate missed games 3 and 4 with a muscle injury. Curtis Jones missed games 2 and 3 through a muscle injury. That was it for the first 11 games.

This season Ali has missed game 5 with a thigh injury and games 8, 9, 10 and 11 with a hamstring injury. Jones has missed games 2 and 3. Chiesa has missed games 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

So we are actually worse this season for soft tissue injuries. Even if you want to include Bajcetic and ignore his long term growth spurt issues we are about the same. So Slot's training and recovery methods haven't shown and meaningful difference so far.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5093 on: Yesterday at 07:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:40:01 pm
We did this dance the other day. I am absolutely fine with discounting long-term injuries and just concentrating on muscle injuries sustained during the season. League games missed through soft tissue injuries.

Last season Konate missed games 3 and 4 with a muscle injury. Curtis Jones missed games 2 and 3 through a muscle injury. That was it for the first 11 games.

This season Ali has missed game 5 with a thigh injury and games 8, 9, 10 and 11 with a hamstring injury. Jones has missed games 2 and 3. Chiesa has missed games 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

So we are actually worse this season for soft tissue injuries. Even if you want to include Bajcetic and ignore his long term growth spurt issues we are about the same. So Slot's training and recovery methods haven't shown and meaningful difference so far.

Only you're missing players aren't you? Trent didn't play games 5 or 6 and Jones didn't play game 11. Both because of "soft tissue injuries". There's also nothing to suggest Chiesa has a soft tissue injury, which is unfortunate, because that requirement is something you've created.
For "growing pains", see "adjustment pains".

Maybe we should only include injuries that we know only happened in training? On a Wednesday? When it was raining?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,429
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5094 on: Yesterday at 08:09:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:51:26 pm
Only you're missing players aren't you? Trent didn't play games 5 or 6 and Jones didn't play game 11. Both because of "soft tissue injuries". There's also nothing to suggest Chiesa has a soft tissue injury, which is unfortunate, because that requirement is something you've created.
For "growing pains", see "adjustment pains".

Maybe we should only include injuries that we know only happened in training? On a Wednesday? When it was raining?

Fine which ever way you want it. We will ignore Chiesa and Bajcetic if you want.

23/24 updated.

Trent 5 and 6, Ibou 3 and 4 and Jones 2, 3 and 11. So 7 games missed through soft tissue injuries.

24/25 updated.

Ali 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Jones 2 and 3. So 7 games missed through soft tissue injuries.

So no improvement whatsoever.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5095 on: Yesterday at 08:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:09:40 pm
Fine which ever way you want it. We will ignore Chiesa and Bajcetic if you want.

23/24 updated.

Trent 5 and 6, Ibou 3 and 4 and Jones 2, 3 and 11. So 7 games missed through soft tissue injuries.

24/25 updated.

Ali 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Jones 2 and 3. So 7 games missed through soft tissue injuries.

So no improvement whatsoever.

Yes well done you've managed to discount so much that our squad has now only collectively missed 14 matches over the course of 22 games. What's even better is that we can also discount Thiago, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Salah, Mac Allister, Tsimikas and Robertson's injuries over the next 27 games of last season and it seems as though we didn't even have an injury problem to worry about in the first place.

Have a good night Al.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:18:18 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,429
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5096 on: Yesterday at 08:23:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:16:19 pm
Yes well done you've managed to discount so much that our squad has now only collectively missed 14 matches over the course of 22 games. What's even better is that we can also discount Thiago, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Salah, Mac Allister, Tsimikas and Robertson's injuries over the next 27 games of last season and it seems as though we didn't even have an injury problem to worry about in the first place.

Have a good night Al.

Let's just stick to the facts. Soft tissue injuries at this stage of this season are exactly the same as last season.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,373
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5097 on: Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:23:24 pm
Let's just stick to the facts. Soft tissue injuries at this stage of this season are exactly the same as last season.
No one wants to know about your friction burns.  Weve told you this before.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,694
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5098 on: Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 17, 2024, 12:52:46 am
Now I understand why Slot is the most hated manager in the PL. it's half our fans.

:D

i laughed out loud at this. this thread is crackers.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,851
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5099 on: Today at 02:55:20 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on November 18, 2024, 05:18:30 pm
is it just me...or does this latest pointless international break feel like its lasted abar a fuckin month?

This one was particularly painful.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Up
« previous next »
 