Its obviously a privilege to play in the PL and be a side considered strong enough to compete and win the thing. Its becoming a bit of a double edged sword these days, when it was just the top 4 competing in Europe and domestically was more than manageable, but these days with the league much stronger all the way to about 14th, there are far too many intense games that are requiring 90 mins of effort to win. Its fine, were all in the same boat, but its no surprise that the English clubs cant quite dominate Europe, theyre fucked by the latter CL KO rounds whilst the sides in Europe can put their feet up domestically. Of course, the opposite of this is you end up with a situation like PSG who barely have any competition domestically and it feels like theyre unable to elevate themselves when it gets tough.



Its a huge challenge for Slot and one that he shouldnt receive too much criticism for if he doesnt pass first time of asking. Ive been hugely impressed with the start weve made but have been eager to get to the halfway point to see how weve fared against every opponent. Im still really unsure on the potential league cup run, I think wed benefit far more from having more time on the training ground working on polishing our strengths/weaknesses than we would be adding even more intense games to the schedule. I get it, a trophys nothing to turn your nose up at, but I think we could really prime ourselves for a big finish with a more manageable schedule.