Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 394972 times)

Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2024, 09:52:52 pm
from now to Jan5th - 12 games in 40 days incl. RM, Newcastle, MC, Spurs, Bitters and MU.  hellacious.

Bring it on!

Its obviously a privilege to play in the PL and be a side considered strong enough to compete and win the thing. Its becoming a bit of a double edged sword these days, when it was just the top 4 competing in Europe and domestically was more than manageable, but these days with the league much stronger all the way to about 14th, there are far too many intense games that are requiring 90 mins of effort to win. Its fine, were all in the same boat, but its no surprise that the English clubs cant quite dominate Europe, theyre fucked by the latter CL KO rounds whilst the sides in Europe can put their feet up domestically. Of course, the opposite of this is you end up with a situation like PSG who barely have any competition domestically and it feels like theyre unable to elevate themselves when it gets tough.

Its a huge challenge for Slot and one that he shouldnt receive too much criticism for if he doesnt pass first time of asking. Ive been hugely impressed with the start weve made but have been eager to get to the halfway point to see how weve fared against every opponent. Im still really unsure on the potential league cup run, I think wed benefit far more from having more time on the training ground working on polishing our strengths/weaknesses than we would be adding even more intense games to the schedule. I get it, a trophys nothing to turn your nose up at, but I think we could really prime ourselves for a big finish with a more manageable schedule.
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2024, 09:52:52 pm
from now to Jan5th - 12 games in 40 days incl. RM, Newcastle, MC, Spurs, Bitters and MU.  hellacious.
Yet I'm sure we'll still hear that Liverpool had an easy start to the season.

Squad rotation is going to be imperative over the next 2 months. Hopefully Ali, Jota and Harvey are fit for Southampton so we can afford to rest the South American contingent.
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 18, 2024, 09:35:00 pm
Ive just seen our fixtures coming up.  Jeez thats tough!

Southampton (who wont be that easy) followed by a hell run of Madrid, City, away at the barcodes (who are revived) and then away at the last ever goodison derby.

Crikey!  The Madrid one is, by quite some way, the least important of those . How often can you say that???
We're actually already in the middle of that run, Teps. It started with the Chelsea fixture, so we've been doing well. 7 down... a billion more to go!
We face Southampton twice over a month- the other being the League Cup (away) on the 18 Dec.

City, the derby and the barcodes are going to be the high-energy games. We're going to expend a lot of energy there- and hopefully come away unscathed from Goodison.
West Ham is another.

From Jan onwards, we're going to have plenty of games to rest players in.
West Ham doesn't count as a tricky game. Or if it does, basically every away game counts. End of Dec/ beginning of Jan it all gets a bit easier. Leicester, West Ham and Utd we should be getting 9 points from those 3. And then for the rest of January it's hopefully quite straightforward, especially if we're able to rest the 'first 11' for the final 2 CL games. Forrest away will hopefully look a lot easier by the time we play them. If they're still doing well it'll be tricky though.

City, Newcastle away, Everton away, Spurs away is pretty brutal though.
If we beat or even draw against Madrid we won't get a better time to rest players than the Girona game. They aren't very good and we can win there with a few changes.

If we go through against Southampton in the League Cup I'd look to bring Bajcetic back for sure to help with midfield bodies. Hopefully just sign someone as well.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:35:02 pm
If we beat or even draw against Madrid we won't get a better time to rest players than the Girona game. They aren't very good and we can win there with a few changes.

If we go through against Southampton in the League Cup I'd look to bring Bajcetic back for sure to help with midfield bodies. Hopefully just sign someone as well.
The Madrid and City games are home though, so not as deadly as they would've been otherwise. I've not considered those two as tough as they're made out to be, hitherto- and with the form we're in, adn the form they're in, it's just turning out better than we could've hoped for going into these fixtures.

I count the Arsenal game as the toughest yet until we face City away again.
We should be looking to at least, at the very least- getting 2 draws from that- and those only if we're experiencing "bad days".

After that we face the real potential problem fixtures- the away games, which are Newcastle, Everton, Spuds. Dreading Everton for obvs reasons.
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 18, 2024, 09:35:00 pm
Ive just seen our fixtures coming up.  Jeez thats tough!

Southampton (who wont be that easy) followed by a hell run of Madrid, City, away at the barcodes (who are revived) and then away at the last ever goodison derby.

Crikey!  The Madrid one is, by quite some way, the least important of those . How often can you say that???
One game at a time.

Things can drastically change from one game to another anyway (injuries, suspensions, etc) AND we have already had a difficult run before the break. There are not many easy games.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:05:31 pm
The Madrid and City games are home though, so not as deadly as they would've been otherwise. I've not considered those two as tough as they're made out to be, hitherto- and with the form we're in, adn the form they're in, it's just turning out better than we could've hoped for going into these fixtures.

I count the Arsenal game as the toughest yet until we face City away again.
We should be looking to at least, at the very least- getting 2 draws from that- and those only if we're experiencing "bad days".

After that we face the real potential problem fixtures- the away games, which are Newcastle, Everton, Spuds. Dreading Everton for obvs reasons.

Game by game as Mons says, but these next two league games feel particularly massive to me. If we beat Southampton and City it creates a lovely little gap ahead of the others. I'm sure Newcastle and Everton will be tough but even if we dropped points in one or both we'd still be in a nice position. Win them all and we shall not be moved, imvho.

Given the situation we currently find ourselves in, it'd be a real marker if we started/continued a winning run in the league. We've only played two league games since Arsenal, beating Brighton and Villa. It just so happens our best run in the league last season was only 5 wins, right at the very start after a draw on the opening day, and ending with that Tottenham match. We still haven't done so this season. If we can best that now, which would include a win against City, then it could make for a really enjoyable Christmas period and end to 2024.

If we beat Madrid I think we can make a few changes in the three remaining European games surely. Doesn't have to be wholesale changes like you'd expect for a cup tie against lower league opposition, but you could hand out starts to Kelleher/Bradley/Quansah etc etc, various squad players.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:21:04 pm
Game by game as Mons says, but these next two league games feel particularly massive to me. If we beat Southampton and City it creates a lovely little gap ahead of the others. I'm sure Newcastle and Everton will be tough but even if we dropped points in one or both we'd still be in a nice position. Win them all and we shall not be moved, imvho.

Given the situation we currently find ourselves in, it'd be a real marker if we started/continued a winning run in the league.

Yeah if we were to somehow win the next 4 league games it's basically unofficially all over and we're just seeing out the rest of the league season until we collect the trophy. We'd be well ahead with Arsenal away, Utd away, Newcastle away and blueshite away all done, there's zero chance we'd be caught. Big ask though as we've been fucked with that City Sunday, Newcastle away Wednesday, blueshite away 12.30 Sat schedule but if we come through it fine the rest are fucked.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:33:44 pm
Yeah if we were to somehow win the next 4 league games it's basically unofficially all over and we're just seeing out the rest of the league season until we collect the trophy. We'd be well ahead with Arsenal away, Utd away, Newcastle away and blueshite away all done, there's zero chance we'd be caught. Big ask though as we've been fucked with that City Sunday, Newcastle away Wednesday, blueshite away 12.30 Sat schedule but if we come through it fine the rest are fucked.

It will be nice to get some of these games out the way for sure, they're ones you'd prefer not to have in the second half of the season, even if we'd still have to go to the likes of City and Chelsea for example.

Our away record is the best in the league so far, and we have a good chance to improve that on Sunday. If we're to end the season with the best away record I'd be surprised if we didn't win the title, considering how good our home form tends to be.
to be honest right now I just want to see all our players back and healthy.  then I'll start looking ahead to the next games.

still waiting on:
Endo
Darwin
Grav
Cody
Dom
Lucho
Mac

Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:33:44 pm
Yeah if we were to somehow win the next 4 league games it's basically unofficially all over and we're just seeing out the rest of the league season until we collect the trophy. We'd be well ahead with Arsenal away, Utd away, Newcastle away and blueshite away all done, there's zero chance we'd be caught. Big ask though as we've been fucked with that City Sunday, Newcastle away Wednesday, blueshite away 12.30 Sat schedule but if we come through it fine the rest are fucked.

Everton play Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday too so I don't see it as a problem. We should be better equipped than them to deal with that. It's why playing CL teams after CL games can feel tricky but is actually a good thing as they're in the same boat.
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2024, 09:52:52 pm
from now to Jan5th - 12 games in 40 days incl. RM, Newcastle, MC, Spurs, Bitters and MU.  hellacious.
From Southampton this sunday to Bournemouth on February 1st it will be 19 games in 10 weeks / 70 days when we include the 3rd round of the FA Cup.
Quote from: riismeister on Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm
From Southampton this sunday to Bournemouth on February 1st it will be 19 games in 10 weeks / 70 days when we include the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Yep, fully into the game every 3 and a half day routine. 
Quote from: riismeister on Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm
From Southampton this sunday to Bournemouth on February 1st it will be 19 games in 10 weeks / 70 days when we include the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Hopefully we'll get a home v a League 2 side
Southampton this weekend, that's all we need to look at.
Refreshing to see that we don't have a 12:30 kickoff on a Saturday following an international break...
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 06:42:25 pm
Refreshing to see that we don't have a 12:30 kickoff on a Saturday following an international break...
Yeah, they really hated Jurgen, cause he wouldn't take their bs. That's really the only explanation.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:12:51 pm
Yeah, they really hated Jurgen, cause he wouldn't take their bs. That's really the only explanation.

Yeah, they knew he would bite because of player welfare and they would get the headlines.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:33:44 pm
Yeah if we were to somehow win the next 4 league games it's basically unofficially all over and we're just seeing out the rest of the league season until we collect the trophy. We'd be well ahead with Arsenal away, Utd away, Newcastle away and blueshite away all done, there's zero chance we'd be caught. Big ask though as we've been fucked with that City Sunday, Newcastle away Wednesday, blueshite away 12.30 Sat schedule but if we come through it fine the rest are fucked.

I admire the confidence. Wed be in a great position undoubtedly. But it might only be 8 points and despite those tough away games done wed still have to go to City, Chelsea, Brighton, Spurs, even the likes of Bournemouth, Brentford and Forest have the potential to be tricky. On the flip side wed have a fair few home games to come against the worse sides so that counts for quite a bit.

Just think this year everyone (bar us at the moment) is finding it hard to win away. Almost every away game can be tricky if not on it physically. Id bite your hand off to be in the position you said but would still be less confident than I was in 2019 I think.
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 06:42:25 pm
Refreshing to see that we don't have a 12:30 kickoff on a Saturday following an international break...

Yeah, refreshing that we play on Sunday instead, so weve needlessly got a day less rest ahead of Madrid on Wednesday.
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:03:17 pm
Yeah, refreshing that we play on Sunday instead, so weve needlessly got a day less rest ahead of Madrid on Wednesday.

Not ideal as you noted, but I think an extra day's rest after all the travel before the game on Sunday instead of any Saturday kick-off is better, more time to get back into the routine and looked after by coaches and staff. Get everybody back from all over the world, settled back in, win on Sunday, then everyone is locked in for Madrid on the Wednesday...
Real Madrid also play on the Sunday, later than us
Quote from: GinKop on November 18, 2024, 10:28:14 am
Footy was boss before the internet.

So was porn. The sheer euphoria of finding a load old mags in a bush.
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:49:43 am
So was porn. The sheer euphoria of finding a load on old mags in a bush.

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:00:36 pm
'.. in a "bush"'. ;D

Mate of mines Dad kept his massive stash in a big box in a cupboard in the bathroom - us lot as 14 yr olds used to get them out and carefully flick through and put them back in order so he never knew we'd been perusing
