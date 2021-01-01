It wasn't JP. It was more generally directed, - although, admittedly, inspired by Keyop's rather flouncy comment ("I gave you all six months to improve and RAWK still lets me down.")



This site is what the posters, under the benign nudging of the mods, make of it. The idea that the site will improve if it is devoid of debate and conflict is an illusion. Footy is about debate and conflict. In fact the real problem on RAWK - if there is a problem - is the knee-jerk one-liner.



If you can point me to where I said either of these things in any of my posts, then I'm all ears Yorky.If you read my posts, you'll see that I'm often perplexed at the stark contrast between how well we're doing, and the propensity of some people to still be criticising everything on multiple threads. If we were doing badly then I wouldn't feel the need to push back, and I've certainly posted my own fair share of disappointment on this site down the years when things aren't going well. But surely you must see how out of place and repetitive some of the criticisms are, and how some people are consistently argumentative, contrarian, and provocative on the same topics every single season - no matter how well we're doing. I've seen enough arguments, locked threads and regular concerns raised by other posters down the years, to know that this has nothing to do with stifling criticism or debate.We're not Spurs - but the way some people post on here, you'd think we were and that the sky was falling in. There's also an alarming lack of context from the serial whingers - who have a complete blindspot to the reality of modern football. Yet they know full well City have been cheating, and that Utd spent £1.6 billion and are on their 6th manager in 11 years. They know that clubs have been fined and docked points for financial mismanagement, and that dozens of big money signings across Europe have been flops. They know plenty of top players run down their contracts, and that other clubs have injury problems. They know Barca almost went bankrupt, and that the wider state of football is a complete shitshow, and that no club anywhere gets everything right (and never has). Yet they post on here with absolute certainty that we should get everything right.I even tried creating an FSG thread in 2022 to prevent so many threads getting locked, and stop the anti-owner sentiment spilling over into every other topic. But here we are.Fans of other clubs would piss themselves at some of the entitled cry-arsing on here, and how much relentless complaining there has been during Jurgen's reign (and even into this season!), during one of the best and most exciting periods in our entire history.