« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 387414 times)

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,305
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4960 on: Yesterday at 08:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:52:37 pm
Unmm we did try to sign him? He didn't want to come. Like Slot said, we move on.
Hilarious thing in all of this is that right now Zubi doesn't get into our team. Things have changed drastically since the summer.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 08:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:36:34 pm
Sounds like a good idea. Our boss is pretty ace eh?

First sensible post in this thread for ages.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,807
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4962 on: Yesterday at 08:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:04:02 pm
Not bothered, this isn't a transfer thread and you yourself posted a quote by Slot saying we move on, so maybe we should, rather than keep going on about it.

You misunderstand. The point of Eeyore's post was to say one solitary thing - ie "Slot agrees with me". He said it three times in the same post. At one point he even used the word "Remarkably", as in "Remarkably, Slot agrees with me."

I thought at first, "ah a bit of self-deprecation". That's nice. You don't usually get that from Eeyore. But on second reading I think he was using the word ironically. Of course Slot agrees with him. Two great minds. In fact Eeyore has recently claimed he spotted Zubimendi first.

It's what I love about RAWK.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,320
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4963 on: Yesterday at 08:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:20:02 pm
You misunderstand. The point of Eeyore's post was to say one solitary thing - ie "Slot agrees with me". He said it three times in the same post. At one point he even used the word "Remarkably", as in "Remarkably, Slot agrees with me."

I thought at first, "ah a bit of self-deprecation". That's nice. You don't usually get that from Eeyore. But on second reading I think he was using the word ironically. Of course Slot agrees with him. Two great minds. In fact Eeyore has recently claimed he spotted Zubimendi first.

It's what I love about RAWK.

To be fair Yorky most people haven't got the ability to judge a player after watching one half of a game for his National side. Mere mortals like me and Arne have to watch loads of games before gaining your remarkable insight.

What I love about RAWK is posters who continually defend the PGMOL for making honest mistakes and then go completely AWOL. I would hazard a guess that it wasn't to watch Football either.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,316
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4964 on: Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm »
The Battle Continues...

george-and-mildred" border="0
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,807
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4965 on: Yesterday at 08:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:37:53 pm
To be fair Yorky most people haven't got the ability to judge a player after watching one half of a game for his National side. Mere mortals like me and Arne have to watch loads of games before gaining your remarkable insight.

What I love about RAWK is posters who continually defend the PGMOL for making honest mistakes and then go completely AWOL. I would hazard a guess that it wasn't to watch Football either.

You keep on mentioning PGMOL. It has nothing to do with this thread of course. But maybe I can shut you up and allow you to confine your bloviating to the David Coote thread.  I said last season that it is possible that Coote is biased against Liverpool but I really doubted that proof would ever be forthcoming. But now he has supplied it himself. Under extraordinary circumstances. So I'm waiting to see what PGMOL do. I can only think  they will fire him. If they do not sack Coote I will be amazed and disgusted. You probably won't be (amazed). That's where we currently stand.

As for the subject we were discussing. I know so little about Zubimendi. Not as much as you, or even Arne. I haven't missed him at Anfield this season - I'm very much like Arne on this one, but not you! You keep up your pursuit of the man even as we win game after game. Tenacious! 

Perhaps  Slot will go back and get Zubi at New Year. I've no idea. If he does, the lad does become more attractive to me and I'd forgive him for changing his mind. But I will stick to my original point. I don't want him here if he's simply motivated by the sight of Liverpool heading the Premier League at Xmas - which is the suggestion that I first reacted to. We are bigger than that. Or should be.

Oh, and I nothing I've heard (except from you) suggests he's on the Salah level.. Although, again, I should defer to your greater knowledge about the lad.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4966 on: Yesterday at 08:56:23 pm »
Over and over and over and over
Like a *donkey* with a miniature cymbal...
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4967 on: Yesterday at 09:08:15 pm »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,320
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4968 on: Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:55:58 pm
You keep on mentioning PGMOL. It has nothing to do with this thread of course. But maybe I can shut you up and allow you to confine your bloviating to the David Coote thread.  I said last season that it is possible that Coote is biased against Liverpool but I really doubted that proof would ever be forthcoming. But now he has supplied it himself. Under extraordinary circumstances. So I'm waiting to see what PGMOL do. I can only think  they will fire him. If they do not sack Coote I will be amazed and disgusted. You probably won't be (amazed). That's where we currently stand.

As for the subject we were discussing. I know so little about Zubimendi. Not as much as you, or even Arne. I haven't missed him at Anfield this season - I'm very much like Arne on this one, but not you! You keep up your pursuit of the man even as we win game after game. Tenacious! 

Perhaps  Slot will go back and get Zubi at New Year. I've no idea. If he does, the lad does become more attractive to me and I'd forgive him for changing his mind. But I will stick to my original point. I don't want him here if he's simply motivated by the sight of Liverpool heading the Premier League at Xmas - which is the suggestion that I first reacted to. We are bigger than that. Or should be.

Oh, and I nothing I've heard (except from you) suggests he's on the Salah level.. Although, again, I should defer to your greater knowledge about the lad.


You continually brought up the PGMOl in this thread and guess what you stated that referees have an ability to ignore their bias are you still standing by that?

As for Zubimendi what difference does it matter if he is on Salahs level. We wanted to sign McMahon when he left Everton but he didn't want to move straight across Stanley Park. So should we have not moved for him at Villa because he wouldn't turn out to be as Salah.

Same with Alonso should Madrid have not signed him because he turned down the first opportunity to go there. The best bit is the notion that Zubimendi would only be joining us because we are now top of the League.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,045
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 09:47:24 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,807
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm »
Yeah, I suppose I asked for that. Fair play Cap'n. It's the trouble with debating Eeyore at anything.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:08:15 pm


No beer and no tv make Homer... something something
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,316
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 09:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm
Yeah, I suppose I asked for that. Fair play Cap'n. It's the trouble with debating Eeyore at anything.
Just kiddin mate ;D
Logged

Offline DLF

  • Justified and Ancient
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4973 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:05:46 pm
Hilarious thing in all of this is that right now Zubi doesn't get into our team. Things have changed drastically since the summer.
Indeed, Gravenberch and Jones have really stepped up.  We also shouldn't forget about Bajetic.
Logged
The secret is that our Liverpool team never know when to stop running and working. At Anfield we have always believed in players supporting each other and concentrating on not giving the ball away. You can't go charging forward all the time, willy-nilly. You must have patience.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4974 on: Today at 12:09:42 am »
Slot doesn't need to be a generational talent to win the league. Klopp had to turn the club around. Incredibly hard for any manager because of the demands for instant success. But he got the buy in from the fans and the suits and went about changing the club from contenders for cl places to title winners. Slot has to just keep us at that level. ( I say just, it's still going to be very tough. Especially if the cheats are trying in. But he doesn't have to be 'generational'.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4975 on: Today at 07:41:46 am »
good video on slot's tactics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mC0ZZ-E6sGo

think will prioritise a midfield excellent in posession in the next few windows
Logged

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4976 on: Today at 08:13:50 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:22:45 pm
So Slot's not good enough then?

To win leagues or champions leagues when your only signing is an Italian forward who seems to have the robustness of a vintage Alberto Aquilani? Probably not. But then I don't think any manager is.

But if we are very lucky with injuries, especially in defence and DM - which have received a chronic lack of investment for years - then I'd back Slot to pull off some wonders this season.

The job is going to get progressively harder though as some of the miracles Klopp performed to put this squad together start to ebb away.
Logged

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4977 on: Today at 08:29:42 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 07:36:58 pm
I was about to post I am so happy we have Slot.. Iam sure we may struggle & Slot may get more stick..

Maybe Slot may turn out to be a generational coach  ( only time will tell), being able to improve a lot of players. Still far too early, but a sensational turn around when you see how much of our boot room changed this summer & how little time Slot had to work his magic with European & South America players.

I was a lot more negative in the summer.. And I think Slot & team performances may help us get extensions of Top 3, plus also get more ppl keen to join the Slot revolution if we keep on this track

Klopp is a generational manager who pulled off the most remarkable transfer record you're likely to see, and even he needed the magic trick of turning Coutinho into Van Dijk and Allisson to get us over the line with the big ones.

Unfortunately we don't have any more Coutinhos lying around, and if Arne asked for an equivalent investment in today's market he would be laughed out of the FSG office.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,105
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4978 on: Today at 08:53:24 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:29:42 am
Klopp is a generational manager who pulled off the most remarkable transfer record you're likely to see, and even he needed the magic trick of turning Coutinho into Van Dijk and Allisson to get us over the line with the big ones.

Unfortunately we don't have any more Coutinhos lying around, and if Arne asked for an equivalent investment in today's market he would be laughed out of the FSG office.

Good job we dont need that level of investment, were not rebuilding the club top to bottom back into an elite one, were tweaking the exceptional team Klopp built and refreshed.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,857
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4979 on: Today at 08:55:42 am »
Great video by the Atheletic FC channel. Not a lot we don't know, but broken down methodically and relayed in a way that's easier to understand:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mC0ZZ-E6sGo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mC0ZZ-E6sGo</a>

I think the section from 21 - 29, misses the point though. He's gone into the typical Gareth Southgate/Roy Hodgson mentality of ditching that for more defense there.
If you do that, you miss a large chuck of your ability to score goals. When Slot was saying that, I think he keeps in mind the ability to still press high(he had all the reason in the world to do that, since that backline will be gotten to frequently), and win balls with the counter-press, and having forwards at the ready, should we regain position in midfield- maintaining the threat, whilst leaving the defense to do their jobs, if they do break through.
A balancing act, which often delivers more rewards than not.

Typical defensive/midtable mindset form that lad. "Get away! Get away!", then ... "Let's never do that again!"
« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:22 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,320
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4980 on: Today at 09:25:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:53:24 am
Good job we dont need that level of investment, were not rebuilding the club top to bottom back into an elite one, were tweaking the exceptional team Klopp built and refreshed.

As it stands we will probably have to replace Salah and VVD next season or maybe in the near future. To call that tweaking the exceptional team Klopp built is quite frankly bizarre. As for refreshed when did that happen. I could have swore areas of the team like the midfield were not refreshed but rebuilt in one hit after we failed to qualify for the CL.

The interesting things is that successful rebuild only happened when we didn't have a permanent DoF and Klopp was given far more power. Above all Klopp and Jorge didn't wait for bargains to fall into their laps. They went out targeted players and if a deal couldn't be agreed they then moved on and brought in someone else. They didn't say well there is no one else on the planet who can improve us so we will give up.

They targeted midfield players and signed 4 of them. They didn't start out looking for a centre back and a six and then end up with a keeper our strongest position for sometime in the future and a backup winger with huge issues just cos he was cheap.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,305
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4981 on: Today at 09:58:26 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:41:46 am
good video on slot's tactics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mC0ZZ-E6sGo
Really interesting analysis.

In practical terms Slot hardly had any time this season to work with the first team this preseason and now with all the games its mostly about recovery. I think its only gonna be the next season where you can see all of his tactical ideas especially considering in the summer he will have a clear idea what profile of the players he needs to add to the group to get them playing exactly the way he wants them to.

The lack of time to work with the group makes all that happened so far in the season all that more impressive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 