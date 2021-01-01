To be fair Yorky most people haven't got the ability to judge a player after watching one half of a game for his National side. Mere mortals like me and Arne have to watch loads of games before gaining your remarkable insight.



What I love about RAWK is posters who continually defend the PGMOL for making honest mistakes and then go completely AWOL. I would hazard a guess that it wasn't to watch Football either.



You keep on mentioning PGMOL. It has nothing to do with this thread of course. But maybe I can shut you up and allow you to confine your bloviating to the David Coote thread. I said last season that it is possible that Coote is biased against Liverpool but I really doubted that proof would ever be forthcoming. But now he has supplied it himself. Under extraordinary circumstances. So I'm waiting to see what PGMOL do. I can only think they will fire him. If they do not sack Coote I will be amazed and disgusted. You probably won't be (amazed). That's where we currently stand.As for the subject we were discussing. I know so little about Zubimendi. Not as much as you, or even Arne. I haven't missed him at Anfield this season - I'm very much like Arne on this one, but not you! You keep up your pursuit of the man even as we win game after game. Tenacious!Perhaps Slot will go back and get Zubi at New Year. I've no idea. If he does, the lad does become more attractive to me and I'd forgive him for changing his mind. But I will stick to my original point. I don't want him here if he's simply motivated by the sight of Liverpool heading the Premier League at Xmas - which is the suggestion that I first reacted to. We are bigger than that. Or should be.Oh, and I nothing I've heard (except from you) suggests he's on the Salah level.. Although, again, I should defer to your greater knowledge about the lad.