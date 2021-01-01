« previous next »
Arne Slot

SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4960 on: Today at 08:05:46 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:52:37 pm
Unmm we did try to sign him? He didn't want to come. Like Slot said, we move on.
Hilarious thing in all of this is that right now Zubi doesn't get into our team. Things have changed drastically since the summer.
smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4961 on: Today at 08:06:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:36:34 pm
Sounds like a good idea. Our boss is pretty ace eh?

First sensible post in this thread for ages.
Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4962 on: Today at 08:20:02 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:04:02 pm
Not bothered, this isn't a transfer thread and you yourself posted a quote by Slot saying we move on, so maybe we should, rather than keep going on about it.

You misunderstand. The point of Eeyore's post was to say one solitary thing - ie "Slot agrees with me". He said it three times in the same post. At one point he even used the word "Remarkably", as in "Remarkably, Slot agrees with me."

I thought at first, "ah a bit of self-deprecation". That's nice. You don't usually get that from Eeyore. But on second reading I think he was using the word ironically. Of course Slot agrees with him. Two great minds. In fact Eeyore has recently claimed he spotted Zubimendi first.

It's what I love about RAWK.
Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4963 on: Today at 08:37:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:20:02 pm
You misunderstand. The point of Eeyore's post was to say one solitary thing - ie "Slot agrees with me". He said it three times in the same post. At one point he even used the word "Remarkably", as in "Remarkably, Slot agrees with me."

I thought at first, "ah a bit of self-deprecation". That's nice. You don't usually get that from Eeyore. But on second reading I think he was using the word ironically. Of course Slot agrees with him. Two great minds. In fact Eeyore has recently claimed he spotted Zubimendi first.

It's what I love about RAWK.

To be fair Yorky most people haven't got the ability to judge a player after watching one half of a game for his National side. Mere mortals like me and Arne have to watch loads of games before gaining your remarkable insight.

What I love about RAWK is posters who continually defend the PGMOL for making honest mistakes and then go completely AWOL. I would hazard a guess that it wasn't to watch Football either.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4964 on: Today at 08:48:19 pm
The Battle Continues...

george-and-mildred" border="0
Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4965 on: Today at 08:55:58 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:37:53 pm
To be fair Yorky most people haven't got the ability to judge a player after watching one half of a game for his National side. Mere mortals like me and Arne have to watch loads of games before gaining your remarkable insight.

What I love about RAWK is posters who continually defend the PGMOL for making honest mistakes and then go completely AWOL. I would hazard a guess that it wasn't to watch Football either.

You keep on mentioning PGMOL. It has nothing to do with this thread of course. But maybe I can shut you up and allow you to confine your bloviating to the David Coote thread.  I said last season that it is possible that Coote is biased against Liverpool but I really doubted that proof would ever be forthcoming. But now he has supplied it himself. Under extraordinary circumstances. So I'm waiting to see what PGMOL do. I can only think  they will fire him. If they do not sack Coote I will be amazed and disgusted. You probably won't be (amazed). That's where we currently stand.

As for the subject we were discussing. I know so little about Zubimendi. Not as much as you, or even Arne. I haven't missed him at Anfield this season - I'm very much like Arne on this one, but not you! You keep up your pursuit of the man even as we win game after game. Tenacious! 

Perhaps  Slot will go back and get Zubi at New Year. I've no idea. If he does, the lad does become more attractive to me and I'd forgive him for changing his mind. But I will stick to my original point. I don't want him here if he's simply motivated by the sight of Liverpool heading the Premier League at Xmas - which is the suggestion that I first reacted to. We are bigger than that. Or should be.

Oh, and I nothing I've heard (except from you) suggests he's on the Salah level.. Although, again, I should defer to your greater knowledge about the lad.
JP!

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4966 on: Today at 08:56:23 pm
Over and over and over and over
Like a *donkey* with a miniature cymbal...
keyop

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4967 on: Today at 09:08:15 pm
Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4968 on: Today at 09:19:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:55:58 pm
You keep on mentioning PGMOL. It has nothing to do with this thread of course. But maybe I can shut you up and allow you to confine your bloviating to the David Coote thread.  I said last season that it is possible that Coote is biased against Liverpool but I really doubted that proof would ever be forthcoming. But now he has supplied it himself. Under extraordinary circumstances. So I'm waiting to see what PGMOL do. I can only think  they will fire him. If they do not sack Coote I will be amazed and disgusted. You probably won't be (amazed). That's where we currently stand.

As for the subject we were discussing. I know so little about Zubimendi. Not as much as you, or even Arne. I haven't missed him at Anfield this season - I'm very much like Arne on this one, but not you! You keep up your pursuit of the man even as we win game after game. Tenacious! 

Perhaps  Slot will go back and get Zubi at New Year. I've no idea. If he does, the lad does become more attractive to me and I'd forgive him for changing his mind. But I will stick to my original point. I don't want him here if he's simply motivated by the sight of Liverpool heading the Premier League at Xmas - which is the suggestion that I first reacted to. We are bigger than that. Or should be.

Oh, and I nothing I've heard (except from you) suggests he's on the Salah level.. Although, again, I should defer to your greater knowledge about the lad.


You continually brought up the PGMOl in this thread and guess what you stated that referees have an ability to ignore their bias are you still standing by that?

As for Zubimendi what difference does it matter if he is on Salahs level. We wanted to sign McMahon when he left Everton but he didn't want to move straight across Stanley Park. So should we have not moved for him at Villa because he wouldn't turn out to be as Salah.

Same with Alonso should Madrid have not signed him because he turned down the first opportunity to go there. The best bit is the notion that Zubimendi would only be joining us because we are now top of the League.
afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4969 on: Today at 09:47:24 pm
Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4970 on: Today at 09:50:07 pm
Yeah, I suppose I asked for that. Fair play Cap'n. It's the trouble with debating Eeyore at anything.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #4971 on: Today at 09:53:32 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:08:15 pm


No beer and no tv make Homer... something something
