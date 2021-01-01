« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 379597 times)

Offline daveymac_4

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 02:23:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:05:50 pm


The Chelsea "new manager bounce" was no joke in the Abramovich days! No wonder he changed so frequently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 