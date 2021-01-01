« previous next »
Online smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 12:39:58 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:11:41 am
So why did we sign Mama and Chiesa and ignore the 6 position?

We didnt ignore the 6 position. We failed to land our target for the 6 position, which is a different thing. Neither reflects well on the club but they are none the less different things.

Slot seems to be doing well so far with the resources he has at his disposal. Failures in recruitment are not his fault.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 12:48:32 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:39:58 am
We didnt ignore the 6 position. We failed to land our target for the 6 position, which is a different thing. Neither reflects well on the club but they are none the less different things.

Slot seems to be doing well so far with the resources he has at his disposal. Failures in recruitment are not his fault.

The argument was about coaching. If coaching works then you don't need to sign Mama as a 4th keeper or Chiesa as a 6th forward.

For me no amount of coaching is going to add the athleticism required to play in a Slot midfield to Morton or Endo. So that is where you prioritise your resources. 

We aren't going to fail to win the League because Mama was a poor choice 4th keeper who doesn't even play for us. We aren't going to fail to win the League because Chiesa is a poor 6th choice forward. We have every chance of that happening if Grav is injured an we have to rely on Endo or Morton. 
Offline MBL?

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 12:52:09 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:33:17 am
IF he would be better as an 8 you have to admit that would be fucken scary
Doesn't look like he would be though? To me it looks like he's found his role. It's the first time he's looked like a top player since leaving Ajax. Everybody saw potential but Arne is the first to do it.

Cant blame klopp and tuchel for that really. He's still only 22 now. I think there were just massive expectations on him after what he did at ajax. We are reaping the rewards now.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 12:53:10 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:52:09 am
Doesn't look like he would be though? To me it looks like he's found his role. It's the first time he's looked like a top player since leaving Ajax. Everybody saw potential but Arne is the first to do it.

Cant blame klopp and tuchel for that really. He's still only 22 now. I think there were just massive expectations on him after what he did at ajax. We are reaping the rewards now.

I agree that we should keep him as a 6
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 01:01:10 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:52:09 am
Doesn't look like he would be though? To me it looks like he's found his role. It's the first time he's looked like a top player since leaving Ajax. Everybody saw potential but Arne is the first to do it.

Cant blame klopp and tuchel for that really. He's still only 22 now. I think there were just massive expectations on him after what he did at ajax. We are reaping the rewards now.

Do you honestly think Grav will end up as a six?

For me it would be a waste. You use your best players in the position in which they can hurt the opposition. Even players like Rodri are used further forward these days. Grav's best attribute for me is the ability to receive the ball on the half turn and beat the press.

When it comes off as a six it gives us some nice opportunities. When it comes off as an 8 it means he is straight into zone 14 and we are cooking on gas.
Offline MBL?

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 01:02:10 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:48:32 am
The argument was about coaching. If coaching works then you don't need to sign Mama as a 4th keeper or Chiesa as a 6th forward.

For me no amount of coaching is going to add the athleticism required to play in a Slot midfield to Morton or Endo. So that is where you prioritise your resources. 

We aren't going to fail to win the League because Mama was a poor choice 4th keeper who doesn't even play for us. We aren't going to fail to win the League because Chiesa is a poor 6th choice forward. We have every chance of that happening if Grav is injured an we have to rely on Endo or Morton. 
You are really insufferable. What is your problem with how the club does things?

If any team loses a key player through injury the performance suffers. That is the same for any team in the world ever.

Yeah but we could have spent big money on someone who the manager didn't really want instead of zubimendi. That's a united move. That player then needs minutes and those are minutes Grav ended up getting. Grav is now one of the best 6s in the world. We are now top of everything we can be but you still have a problem. Absolute joker.
Offline MBL?

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 01:03:09 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:01:10 am
Do you honestly think Grav will end up as a six?

For me it would be a waste. You use your best players in the position in which they can hurt the opposition. Even players like Rodri are used further forward these days. Grav's best attribute for me is the ability to receive the ball on the half turn and beat the press.

When it comes off as a six it gives us some nice opportunities. When it comes off as an 8 it means he is straight into zone 14 and we are cooking on gas.
He is already the 6. He's the 6 for currently the best team in Europe.
Offline Kalito

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 01:05:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:01:10 am
Do you honestly think Grav will end up as a six?

For me it would be a waste. You use your best players in the position in which they can hurt the opposition. Even players like Rodri are used further forward these days. Grav's best attribute for me is the ability to receive the ball on the half turn and beat the press.

When it comes off as a six it gives us some nice opportunities. When it comes off as an 8 it means he is straight into zone 14 and we are cooking on gas.
Where he's currently playing we as a team are already cooking on gas.

Give it a rest mate. You've banged the fuck out of that drum for long enough now.
Online smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 01:17:29 am »
If coaching were all that mattered, wed buy a bunch of cut-price cloggers from the Championship and tell Slot to turn them into world-beaters. So you need to constantly improve the squad by buying quality players. As a long term prospect, Mamardashvili is probably a better bet than Kelleher, so that purchase makes sense and is no reflection on Slots abilities to get the best out of Kelleher.

But even if you could buy all the very best players in the world, youd still need a good coach to turn them into a coherent, tactically disciplined team. We have an excellent squad already but Slot is making sure the whole is better than the sum of its parts.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 01:18:27 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:03:09 am
He is already the 6. He's the 6 for currently the best team in Europe.

You haven't answered the question. Do you think he will end up as a six?

For me he won't because neutering the ball playing ability of a six is incredibly easy. You just refuse to engage and drop into a mid block. That is why City and Arsenal have come up with coping mechanisms to allow the likes of Rodri and Rice to play higher up the pitch.

That is exactly what Villa did.
Offline Giono

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 01:36:37 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:01:10 am
Do you honestly think Grav will end up as a six?

For me it would be a waste. You use your best players in the position in which they can hurt the opposition. Even players like Rodri are used further forward these days. Grav's best attribute for me is the ability to receive the ball on the half turn and beat the press.

When it comes off as a six it gives us some nice opportunities. When it comes off as an 8 it means he is straight into zone 14 and we are cooking on gas.

Agree 100%. I want him further up the pitch where he can destabilize opposing defences with his movement and passing. His vision is nice to watch as the 6 but a little wasted.
Offline mattD

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 02:17:07 am »
Testament to his character and influence, I'm surprised at just how straight a bat he plays with every question he is asked. He literally hasn't put a foot wrong or made any slip ups in the media.

Given Klopps popular way of managing the media - I.e. being generally dismissive and aligning with the fans views - that contributed to the connection between him and supporters, the scrutiny was going to be on Slot not just from media but supporters.

He couldnt possibly act the same way as Klopp, so the fact he has treaded a fine line between being assertive and diplomatic with them is nothing short of impressive.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 02:18:23 am »
Gravs strength is on the turn and breaking lines. Further forward negates that a fair bit.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 02:26:39 am »
If Gravenberch were a liability in front of the defence I would understand the call to move him forward but he has been a revelation as the 6 to the point I'm not swapping him for another 6 in Europe other than the world's best 6 and he is currently crocked.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 03:26:18 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:18:23 am
Gravs strength is on the turn and breaking lines. Further forward negates that a fair bit.

It is the opposite. As an 8 he can play on the half turn and roll opponents. He can do that because he has a 6 plus the two centrebacks behind him. As a 6 the centrebacks split especially from goal kicks meaning he has to play square on with his back to goal to protect the ball.

We very rarely play the ball into him when we are pressed high up the pitch early in the game so his ability to turn and drive is completely negated. When he is allowed the freedom to play on the half turn and drive is in the second half when the game opens up and Trent inverts which gives him the freedom to duck and then drive.

The biggest issue is like tonight when the opposition don't press but drop into a mid block. Second half we passed Villa to death but it was constantly outside of their shape. VVD made 117 passes and Grav made 55 with the majority of them being in the first half. We were crying out for an 8 to demand the ball.

The perfect example was Baleba for Brighton because he pushed on and demanded the ball inside City's shape. City couldn't cope with him so they lost their shape, First half they sat in a mid block with Haaland and Foden making half hearted presses. That mean when the press was beaten they still had two banks of four. Brighton had a wide open passing shape to play out from the back but City refused to engage.

Baleba changed that because he pushed up into City's shape and demanded the ball. Second half we had no one doing that. So we made 20-30 passes with no penetration and then VVD swatted it out of play. Players like Gravenberch and Baleba give you penetration when they play inside the opposition shape.

Players who can do that are like gold dust. City couldn't go 1v1 with Baleba because they knew he could do a Grav and beat his man and break the lines. So they ended up losing their shape and pressing with more players to stop the Baleba 1v1. That allowed Brighton to pass around them. City went from a passive 4-4-2 that engaged when they outnumbered Brighton to a ragged press trying to put out fires.

That is why Grav is a wasted as the deepest midfield player. The six is the player who passes into the press breaker. The 8 is the player who breaks the line. When you think of it in those terms then it is pretty obvious why you want Grav higher up the pitch.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 04:36:29 am »
The Villa game was Slot's 43rd game of 2024 as either Liverpool or Feyenoord coach. Of those 43 games, he has lost only one in 90 minutes.

No wonder he fucking hates Forest.

Of his last 24 games as Feyenoord or Liverpool coach his record is 22 wins 1 draw 1 defeat.

No wonder he fucking hates Forest.
Offline WestieRed

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 06:11:57 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:36:29 am

No wonder he fucking hates Forest.

😄😄
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 07:40:10 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:18:27 am
You haven't answered the question. Do you think he will end up as a six?

For me he won't because neutering the ball playing ability of a six is incredibly easy. You just refuse to engage and drop into a mid block. That is why City and Arsenal have come up with coping mechanisms to allow the likes of Rodri and Rice to play higher up the pitch.

That is exactly what Villa did.
I agree mate. I don't think he'll remain a six. He is excellent there, but if you look at the way he plays- he receives/wins the ball and makes a run for it, or passes it forward- almost all the time.
He gets it away from midfield as soon as possible- usually through his runs.
I think that as soon as we get that elusive 6, we'll push Grav forward.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:33 am by the_red_pill »
Offline spider-neil

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 07:48:10 am »
So you buy another 6 (which Im sure will happen because Gravenberch cant start every game) move Grav into Macs position, move Mac into the 10 and Jones, Elliott and Dom become rotation options?
Its much more likely well get a 6 (or recall Baj) and rotate them.
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 08:43:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
Judging by what the players are saying he's fantastic at finding the incremental changes players need to be better in the their roles. Like advising TAA to turn his body 8° so that he can be stronger in a tackle.

Yep marginal gains, Klopp had done a mighty fine job of refreshing the side.
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 08:45:09 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:23:59 pm
Similar to Klopp in this respect.

Transfers and recruitment are vital, but you only need to look at some big spending clubs to understand that buying bundles of players isnt a pathway to success. Coaching is so important but usually gets ignored during August when everyone loses their minds about buying new footballers.

Unpopular opinion but I think Klopp took a step back from the coaching side the last few years and Ljinders isnt nearly as good as Slot is as a coach.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4781 on: Today at 09:39:29 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:11:41 am

So why did we sign Mama and Chiesa and ignore the 6 position?

Quote from: Eeyore on November  7, 2024, 06:51:12 pm
Frankly, I couldn't give two shits what happened in the summer. It is pretty pointless talking about who we could have bought when the window is shut.

Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4782 on: Today at 09:57:46 am »
The people responsible for getting Slot have done a wonderful job. I said Klopp had left a great side to work with and Arne has taken that group and tweaked the areas we were weak and improved us, Klopp will be so proud of what is happening.

What I love is that this is in no way our peak, Slot knows we can be better and he's striving to do this. I honestly feel he's this generations Paisley. In that I mean he's taking over from a legend and theyll continue to see the success us arl arses saw. I also feel, life Rafa, he'll deliver one of the major trophies this season
Offline RedG13

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4783 on: Today at 10:02:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:45:09 am
Unpopular opinion but I think Klopp took a step back from the coaching side the last few years and Ljinders isnt nearly as good as Slot is as a coach.
Im pretty Klopp always let his #2 run the training etc. Klopp coaching still he was just more managing everything.

On Slot, I like the noticeable shift from Im running this 11 a lot to how he is rotating with squad more
Online Asam

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 10:11:36 am »

of all the stupid arguments ive seen on RAWK coaching is all that matters takes the biscuit

you do realise that weve only got 2 players in our first team squad that actually came through our academy, literally everyone else was a signing from an external club, so excellent coaching applied to players with the requisite talent/athleticism/game intelligence can lead to superb results but please stop reeling out the line that weve done it by coaching alone when all
of those players came from elsewhere, a team of our best academy players would get relegated
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 10:20:03 am »
It's remarkable that we're doing so well, yet at the same time, I still see so much room for improvement and I'm still on the fence with Slot. He's done absolutely nothing wrong, but I would say we've had a fair bit of fortune in a few of the wins so far.

That's not to say he's not going to be really good for us, but the jury's still out as far as I'm concerned.

I think the main thing from my perspective is that we're not as scary a team to play in an attacking sense as we were under Klopp, instead we're more measured and controlled which just feels a little weird.
Online only6times

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 11:19:50 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:20:03 am
It's remarkable that we're doing so well, yet at the same time, I still see so much room for improvement and I'm still on the fence with Slot. He's done absolutely nothing wrong, but I would say we've had a fair bit of fortune in a few of the wins so far.

That's not to say he's not going to be really good for us, but the jury's still out as far as I'm concerned.

I think the main thing from my perspective is that we're not as scary a team to play in an attacking sense as we were under Klopp, instead we're more measured and controlled which just feels a little weird.
Wait until the players fully understand the roles and system. We as fans need to settle down and get used to the slower rate of the game because up to now you cannot argue with the results.
Online only6times

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4787 on: Today at 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Yesterday at 11:29:37 pm
Compared with the Klopp era we must take a good 5-10 minutes out of each and every game with our centre backs just stopping completely on the ball and waiting to be pressed, or cycling the ball round in triangles. Genuinely, no one moves more than 3-4 foot during those passages.

Add that up over the course of a 50+ game season and it must be the equivalent of taking 3-4 games out of our schedule. It's staggeringly simple game/squad management but it's leaving me quietly confident that we aren't going to blow up even with minimal rotation.
Years ago, opposition fans would sing "Pass the pall back, pass the ball back , pass the ball back Liverpool".
Online only6times

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4788 on: Today at 11:26:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm
When has anyone asked for bundles of signings?

This is where it gets fucking stupid. Both Klopp and Slot are fine with coaching players. That should mean you have MORE resources to address the areas in which the Manager/Coach thinks the PLAYERS aren't good enough to be coached.

If you have a Coach who can improve players and save you 'bundles' of money then FFS back them when they ask for money for certain positions.
Didn't the club try to get Zubimendi and HE decided to stay?

Can't believe Hughes never had a hood and cable ties ready.
Online only6times

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4789 on: Today at 11:32:59 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:48:32 am
The argument was about coaching. If coaching works then you don't need to sign Mama as a 4th keeper or Chiesa as a 6th forward.

For me no amount of coaching is going to add the athleticism required to play in a Slot midfield to Morton or Endo. So that is where you prioritise your resources. 

We aren't going to fail to win the League because Mama was a poor choice 4th keeper who doesn't even play for us.
Kelleher wants to be a number one, Jaros wanted to go back to Austria this season. It is an issue that is going to affect us with Alisson and his injury record. Good planning in my own opinion.
Online Asam

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4790 on: Today at 11:34:37 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:20:03 am
It's remarkable that we're doing so well, yet at the same time, I still see so much room for improvement and I'm still on the fence with Slot. He's done absolutely nothing wrong, but I would say we've had a fair bit of fortune in a few of the wins so far.

That's not to say he's not going to be really good for us, but the jury's still out as far as I'm concerned.

I think the main thing from my perspective is that we're not as scary a team to play in an attacking sense as we were under Klopp, instead we're more measured and controlled which just feels a little weird.

Hes made us more solid and compact, I do think there is more to come in the attacking sense but he seems to be more about balance and control vs attacking chaos
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4791 on: Today at 11:41:49 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:20:03 am
It's remarkable that we're doing so well, yet at the same time, I still see so much room for improvement and I'm still on the fence with Slot. He's done absolutely nothing wrong, but I would say we've had a fair bit of fortune in a few of the wins so far.

That's not to say he's not going to be really good for us, but the jury's still out as far as I'm concerned.

I think the main thing from my perspective is that we're not as scary a team to play in an attacking sense as we were under Klopp, instead we're more measured and controlled which just feels a little weird.
I agree with you. No specific issue with Slot and the results are beyond what we could've expected, but we're only really playing well in spells. I felt the same last season and posted it on here, I felt at some point we either had to improve performance wise or we would start dropping points because it never felt sustainable. I'm leaning towards that again this season- I think our best play in games has been when we've looked like a Klopp team- long balls, winning 50/50s and being a bit more blood and thunder. We aren't actually all that good at the patient build up business as we have too many players who want to find the killer pass every time they have it. We've just got so many experienced, top level matchwinners that we are very very good at winning games without having to play that well.

Sounds ridiculously negative but it's more a keeping our feet on the ground thing. Theres clearly room for improvement performance wise.

The flip side is if Arsenal and City keep dropping points I could really see us riding the wave much longer in a bit of a 2019/20 throwback. The confidence must be absolutely through the roof at the minute and weve got a squad full of players who are used to 10/15 game winning runs. If we see a gap opening up I could definitely see the leaders in this team grabbing a hold of the situation and pretty much refusing to let the others back in to it.

Its such a weird position for Slot to be in. Im sure there's plenty he'd like to change but when youre top of the league by 5 points and top of the champions league group it takes a bit of madness to fuck about too much with the way we play. Almost easier for him to get his ideas in if we were languishing in mid table. A great "problem" to have, of course.
