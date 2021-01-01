A number of times, we've struggled or even been second best in the first half, due mainly to the tactical set-up not being quite right.



I put that down to Slot still learning the league, the teams/opposition players, the styles of play.



His brilliance is how he's been able to identify the problem areas and make the required changes/tweaks at half time to rectify the issues.



The more experience he gets in this league, the more he'll get our opening formations and tactics right.



I've been far more impressed by him than I initially thought I'd be.