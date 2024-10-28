I know all the talk was about how Klopp was an impossible man to take over from, but I think what we're seeing is how much of an advantage it can be when the previous manager leaves while the team/club is in a good spot. There's marked differences in our play, perhaps more than I was expecting, but there's also a lot of continuity. I think we've got to admit the club seem to have got the appointment absolutely spot on. There's the very real sense, Arne Slot is building on the improvement we saw last season, rather than trying to desperately stamp his own image on the team. It's subtle tweaks, and only where necessary. I'm struck by how often Arne Slot mentions "Jurgen". There's no sense of him being intimidated by the challenge. I thought it was noteworthy before the season started when he casually said he wants the team to do better than last season, that's actually quite a bold statement, most managers would come in trying to manage expectations, talking about it taking time for their methods and philosophy to bed in. There's a quiet confidence to him, and he just seems a thoroughly nice bloke to boot.



All that said, it's not all perfect. I've been a bit underwhelmed by periods of our play against more quality opposition, and we're going to have plenty of tough challenges over the next few weeks, but that's fine, our feet should firmly be on the ground, and it's no bad thing having a bit of room for improvement when, already, we should have a very high degree of confidence the manager is capable of delivering it.