That's my point, it's related. If you don't press well you won't pass well. We were winning the ball too deep in our half which made it super hard to get out.



The great thing about all this is that we keep winning which gives Slot time to get his ideas across. For example Klopp's DNA of impatience to do the simple and boring stuff you need to do in order to dominate the ball is something that Slot still needs time to change if he really wants to kill teams with passes.



Slot wants us to have the ball deep though. He wants us to provoke teams to press so that we can play through them. We have a number of issues that prevent us from doing that. Kelleher isn't as comfortable at being involved in our build-up phase. With Ali in goal he is very comfortable at receiving and recycling the ball. Kelleher is decent on the ball but he doesn't want to play four or five passes with the centrebacks before playing out.Robbo is very one footed so it is easy to show him down the line and stop him playing the ball into central midfield. Then for me the biggest issue is that we don't have a 6 who is comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas. Grav is great when he can create a bit of momentum and get away from his marker. However if you use the pressing player to screen the passing lane into him then he struggles to get on the ball.The biggest issue today for me was that whilst Jones was great going forward he doesn't have Macca's ability to drop and become a 2nd six and receive passes from the centrebacks. When Macca drops in Grav is freed up to push on which allows Trent to invert and become an extra pivot. Without Macca dropping it becomes much harder for us to play out from the back.