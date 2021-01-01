« previous next »
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:07:47 pm
I'm honestly not, we play 2 controlling "6"s usually Macca and Gravenberch, who take it in turns to sit and the other one go. They control the game because they link defence and attack.

Yes we did try and buy someone, then decided to play Gravenberch there to the surprise of everyone, he's doing really well.

Chelsea hard pressed Trent and Gravenberch which stiffled us a fair bit but this meant Jones got space and he used it really well.

Fair enough, sorry for accusing you. Do you agree we had some issues in the buildup phase and that, according to the eye test (the pass map will confirm or show me Im wrong) we didnt feed the bal into the twin 6s from the CBs very often? Id slightly dispute the taking it in turns thing by the way. Grav clearly plays deeper and more central. The other 6 (more of a box to box 8 in some ways), plays wider and, often, higher.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 07:17:36 pm »
I don't think we'll see much control in possession until next season. Slot hasn't had enough time to train the players. They are still Klopp players. Turning every match into a battle of transitions, even late with the fucking lead. I think Slot has done tremendously well with our defensive shape. We just don't give up easy shots on goal even when the game is stretched to the limit. Not easy to do.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm
Fair enough, sorry for accusing you. Do you agree we had some issues in the buildup phase and that, according to the eye test (the pass map will confirm or show me Im wrong) we didnt feed the bal into the twin 6s from the CBs very often? Id slightly dispute the taking it in turns thing by the way. Grav clearly plays deeper and more central. The other 6 (more of a box to box 8 in some ways), plays wider and, often, higher.

I didn't visually think we struggled on the ball, I thought today we went long more into Salah to get him to knock it down and then go and break, the problem seemed to be Szobo was pretty poor in the final third so a fair few moves broke down with him, yet Salah still managed some excellent chance creations from that. I didn't see Van Dijk / Konate do their little inside balls, not sure why but again I think we tried to go long and direct into the wide channels, like Salah we kept trying to get Gakpo one on one with James.

Let's not be daft here, we need another midfielder you think to rotate and keep us competiting at the top but they need to be as good as what we've got which isn't easy. Zubimendi in Jan would be quality.

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 07:25:10 pm »
Our shape has been great, off the ball when dropping deep weve been good to, but havent really seen this ultra possession football or coach everybody was talking about, could maybe argue Maresca is more of that type of coach. So far Im seeing a lot of similarities between us and Arsenal.


Hes very impressive regardless though, not everyone has to be a clone of Guardiola or Klopp, but so far seems weve made the right choice for a coach, pragmatic, calm headed and still has a progressive philosophy and ethos.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 07:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:10:34 pm
A double pivot is two holding mids. Jones wasn't playing in a double pivot. He was continually breaking beyond their midfield players and was often our highest player.

Whilst also being tasked with keeping Palmer quiet, superb performance.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 07:40:45 pm »
I thought Slots interview with Sky was excellent after the match - he seems to be more relaxed and confident every week. Really happy we seem to have the right man to carry on Jurgens work.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 08:48:45 pm »
Feels like half the team still playing chaotically and half playing controlled, so it's bedding in, but slowly. He's been immense for Gravenberch, Jones, and probably Konate, and he's answering a lot of challenges thrown at him.

Also starting to realise what we're up against with PMGOL, the poor bastard.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm »
Needs to start showing a more ruthless edge. Not sure hes set his stall out yet.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 09:05:21 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Needs to start showing a more ruthless edge. Not sure hes set his stall out yet.

I think next summer we might see a few seniors moved on as he strives for perfection.

Hes doing so well, loved the emotion today at the refs, get used to it Arne..
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Needs to start showing a more ruthless edge. Not sure hes set his stall out yet.
kinda hard when we struggle to get players in
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 09:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm
I didn't visually think we struggled on the ball, I thought today we went long more into Salah to get him to knock it down and then go and break, the problem seemed to be Szobo was pretty poor in the final third so a fair few moves broke down with him, yet Salah still managed some excellent chance creations from that. I didn't see Van Dijk / Konate do their little inside balls, not sure why but again I think we tried to go long and direct into the wide channels, like Salah we kept trying to get Gakpo one on one with James.

Let's not be daft here, we need another midfielder you think to rotate and keep us competiting at the top but they need to be as good as what we've got which isn't easy. Zubimendi in Jan would be quality.

I think we went long as often as we did because we couldnt play out. Hitting long balls to Salah and hoping they drop at his feet so he can hold it up isnt really the way you want to buildup if you can at all help it. Chelsea, with their very average footballers at CB and in goal, played out better than we did.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 09:37:19 pm »
Chelsea obviously had no business having so much of the ball at Anfield, privately Slot will be very unhappy with that however I don't think it's the individual quality of our midfielders.

To me it was crystal clear what the issue was. The whole season we are using the narrow 424 pressing shape - today we desperately wanted to get on top of Chelsea but they were easily going around our front 4 with a simple pass out wide. Either our execution of pressing was poor or Chelsea kind of had our pressing system figured out.

I noticed it at Wolves as well, they just went wide left every time and bypassed our front 4. Without good pressing it is impossible to pass well. It's no wonder we kinda struggled to get near them, our pressing timing was well off because of it.

Slot will have to learn from this because our pressing as a team will have to be much better than it was today.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 09:41:10 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:37:19 pm
Chelsea obviously had no business having so much of the ball at Anfield, privately Slot will be very unhappy with that however I don't think it's the individual quality of our midfielders.

To me it was crystal clear what the issue was. The whole season we are using the narrow 424 pressing shape - today we desperately wanted to get on top of Chelsea but they were easily going around our front 4 with a simple pass out wide. Either our execution of pressing was poor or Chelsea kind of had our pressing system figured out.

I noticed it at Wolves as well, they just went wide left every time and bypassed our front 4. Without good pressing it is impossible to pass well. It's no wonder we kinda struggled to get near them, our pressing timing was well off because of it.

Slot will have to learn from this because our pressing as a team will have to be much better than it was today.

Chelsea did absolutely fuck all with it though. How many saves did Kelleher have to make?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 09:43:00 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:37:19 pm
Chelsea obviously had no business having so much of the ball at Anfield, privately Slot will be very unhappy with that however I don't think it's the individual quality of our midfielders.

To me it was crystal clear what the issue was. The whole season we are using the narrow 424 pressing shape - today we desperately wanted to get on top of Chelsea but they were easily going around our front 4 with a simple pass out wide. Either our execution of pressing was poor or Chelsea kind of had our pressing system figured out.

I noticed it at Wolves as well, they just went wide left every time and bypassed our front 4. Without good pressing it is impossible to pass well. It's no wonder we kinda struggled to get near them, our pressing timing was well off because of it.

Slot will have to learn from this because our pressing as a team will have to be much better than it was today.

We kicked the ball away time after time after time. I dont deny our pressing had some issues but we compounded it by not being able to play out from the back ourselves. Dealt with those 2 issues brilliantly though. We didnt press them very well, we didnt progress it very well. And yet we won quite comfortably and deservedly.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 09:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:43:00 pm
We kicked the ball away time after time after time. I dont deny our pressing had some issues but we compounded it by not being able to play out from the back ourselves.
That's my point, it's related. If you don't press well you won't pass well. We were winning the ball too deep in our half which made it super hard to get out.

The great thing about all this is that we keep winning which gives Slot time to get his ideas across. For example Klopp's DNA of impatience to do the simple and boring stuff you need to do in order to dominate the ball is something that Slot still needs time to change if he really wants to kill teams with passes.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 09:52:25 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:50:01 pm
That's my point, it's related. If you don't press well you won't pass well. We were winning the ball too deep in our half which made it super hard to get out.

The great thing about all this is that we keep winning which gives Slot time to get his ideas across. For example Klopp's DNA of impatience to do the simple and boring stuff you need to do in order to dominate the ball is something that Slot still needs time to change if he really wants to kill teams with passes.

Ah I see. I dont disagree. But against top teams youre inevitably going to need to defend at times and you need to be able to progress it from deep. We didnt progress it from deep well. Youre saying If wed pressed better wed have needed to do it less, which I guess is right, but we didnt do it very well either way.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 10:00:35 pm »
If he didn't mention forest today I think we should start looking at other options. Lynders would be my shout.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:50:01 pm
That's my point, it's related. If you don't press well you won't pass well. We were winning the ball too deep in our half which made it super hard to get out.

The great thing about all this is that we keep winning which gives Slot time to get his ideas across. For example Klopp's DNA of impatience to do the simple and boring stuff you need to do in order to dominate the ball is something that Slot still needs time to change if he really wants to kill teams with passes.

Slot wants us to have the ball deep though. He wants us to provoke teams to press so that we can play through them. We have a number of issues that prevent us from doing that. Kelleher isn't as comfortable at being involved in our build-up phase. With Ali in goal he is very comfortable at receiving and recycling the ball. Kelleher is decent on the ball but he doesn't want to play four or five passes with the centrebacks before playing out.

Robbo is very one footed so it is easy to show him down the line and stop him playing the ball into central midfield. Then for me the biggest issue is that we don't have a 6 who is comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas. Grav is great when he can create a bit of momentum and get away from his marker. However if you use the pressing player to screen the passing lane into him then he struggles to get on the ball.

The biggest issue today for me was that whilst Jones was great going forward he doesn't have Macca's ability to drop and become a 2nd six and receive passes from the centrebacks. When Macca drops in Grav is freed up to push on which allows Trent to invert and become an extra pivot. Without Macca dropping it becomes much harder for us to play out from the back.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 06:38:52 pm
His coach stopped him, otherwise he was ready to punch the referee. ;D
Should've slotted him and took the ban
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm »
You should seek help, Eeyore, since you have quite a lot of issues ...  :)
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 10:24:29 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Needs to start showing a more ruthless edge. Not sure hes set his stall out yet.

Slot's stall: "Yes, they're a fiver each. Or I can give you two for ten quid."

Customer: "Two for a tenner? That doesn't make sense."

Slot's stall: "Fiver each. Two for ten."

Customer: "How about I give you Eight for the two?"

Slot's stall: "No. Ten"

Customer: "Let's say Nine then?"

Slot's stall: "No, let's say Ten".

Customer: "Nine, fifty?"

Slot's stall: "Ten".

Customer: "Oh ok, Ten...Can you break open a Twenty for me?

Slot's stall: "Or I could keep the change?"

Customer: "Yeah, ok".

Welcome to Slot's Stall.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4141 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Needs to start showing a more ruthless edge. Not sure hes set his stall out yet.
Yeah, he's been a hard one to figure out for me so far, he's not as heart on sleeve as Jurgen was, which is fine. But he's deffo very ambitious and determined to win things, which works for me. I think he's still feeling things out, and it would be great if he can get a trophy in his first season, then I think we'll see him come into his own more.

2nd best start to a PL season for Liverpool is pretty amazing really, with a team he never worked with before.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4142 on: Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Needs to start showing a more ruthless edge. Not sure hes set his stall out yet.
What do you mean?

Benching players, arguing in interviews/press conferences, suplexing opposition coaches on the touchline?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4143 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:03:16 pm
Itd be a lot of fun to see his version of Grav granted the freedom that a true deep lying playmaker/ controller/ whatever words you wanna use would give him.

I hope Zubimendi is watching what we are doing this season and is convinced to jump aboard.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4144 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:06:30 pm
This is a good point I'd not really considered before today's match.

Darwin as the 9 and Dom as the 10 is a bit too much of the same traits in the same parts of the field.

Darwin and Curtis or Harvey, Diogo and Dom, maybe brings more necessary variety in and around zone 14 especially...

Ya. Diogo isn't immobile, but Darwin is a gazelle out there.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4145 on: Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 07:07:44 pm
Harvey will do well in this system I think, quick with his brain.

I can't wait to see how he fits in the 10. I saw him play the 100 for Eng U20 and he was a real lynchpin.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4146 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
I can't wait to see how he fits in the 10. I saw him play the 100 for Eng U20 and he was a real lynchpin.
shirt numbers really are out of control
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4147 on: Yesterday at 11:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
I can't wait to see how he fits in the 10. I saw him play the 100 for Eng U20 and he was a real lynchpin.
Was he playing for the Northern Superchargers?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 12:17:13 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm
I hope Zubimendi is watching what we are doing this season and is convinced to jump aboard.
I hope not. It could work but I'd be very weary of a player who didn't jump in the first place.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4149 on: Today at 01:02:46 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
What do you mean?

Benching players, arguing in interviews/press conferences, suplexing opposition coaches on the touchline?
I think he jumped through a major hoop today, clearing most of the obstacles but todays was a marker
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4150 on: Today at 02:06:14 am »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm
The man just fits. No question about it.

Yep.
As ive said, know quite a few Feyenoord fans and they were gutted he was leaving. Everything they told me about Arne made me confident that we were appointing a man who would fit with the Liverpool Way.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4151 on: Today at 03:13:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
shirt numbers really are out of control

It's AI run amok I tells ya!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4152 on: Today at 03:20:57 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:17:13 am
I hope not. It could work but I'd be very weary of a player who didn't jump in the first place.

Na, that's not disqualifying.
A brand new manager in a hyper competitive league replacing a star manager was maybe not super attractive. He didn't go anywhere else. Slot has slotted in just fine. Maybe he will be open to joining a smooth sailing ship going places now?
