Our shape has been great, off the ball when dropping deep weve been good to, but havent really seen this ultra possession football or coach everybody was talking about, could maybe argue Maresca is more of that type of coach. So far Im seeing a lot of similarities between us and Arsenal.
Hes very impressive regardless though, not everyone has to be a clone of Guardiola or Klopp, but so far seems weve made the right choice for a coach, pragmatic, calm headed and still has a progressive philosophy and ethos.