Re: Arne Slot
October 13, 2024, 05:08:57 pm
Quote from: MD1990
Allisson
Trent Van Dijk Pique De Boer
  Busquets
Modric Gerrard
Salah Messi Ronaldo
thanks.

not too bad a team I suppose.  :)  as long as you get rid of Ronaldo of course.
Re: Arne Slot
October 13, 2024, 05:21:27 pm
Quote from: MD1990
Allisson
Trent Van Dijk Pique De Boer
  Busquets
Modric Gerrard
Salah Messi Ronaldo

Stunning he picked the three contract holdouts in his all time cl team. Not that subtle if you ask me.
Re: Arne Slot
October 13, 2024, 05:31:55 pm
Quote from: MD1990
Allisson
Trent Van Dijk Pique De Boer
  Busquets
Modric Gerrard
Salah Messi Ronaldo


Where the fuck is Origi?
Re: Arne Slot
October 13, 2024, 05:34:57 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood
Stunning he picked the three contract holdouts in his all time cl team. Not that subtle if you ask me.

Who are the better right back, centreback and right side attacker though?
Re: Arne Slot
October 13, 2024, 05:41:21 pm
Philip Lahm Ramos Maldini and ok, Mo  ;D  Robben maybe in the conversation.
Re: Arne Slot
October 13, 2024, 05:43:08 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood
Philip Lahm Ramos Maldini and ok, Mo  ;D  Robben maybe in the conversation.

The drafting bug has got you.. Soon you'll be adding some real hipsters.
Re: Arne Slot
October 13, 2024, 05:51:21 pm
Loved Frank de Boer in World Cup 98 and Euro 2000.
Re: Arne Slot
October 13, 2024, 06:41:42 pm
Quote from: Eeyore
Who are the better right back, centreback and right side attacker though?
I suppose you could put Messi on the right and pick a traditional number 9.
Re: Arne Slot
October 13, 2024, 07:10:39 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood
Stunning he picked the three contract holdouts in his all time cl team. Not that subtle if you ask me.

Ha! My immediate reaction was not far off this.  ;D
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 08:35:44 am
Quote from: Bobinhood
Stunning he picked the three contract holdouts in his all time cl team. Not that subtle if you ask me.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF8BRvqGCNs

Arne be like.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF8BRvqGCNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF8BRvqGCNs</a>
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 08:52:50 am
Quote from: Legoland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF8BRvqGCNs

Arne be like.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF8BRvqGCNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF8BRvqGCNs</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JF8BRvqGCNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JF8BRvqGCNs</a>
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 12:34:18 pm
Arne be like Adobe Flash Player no longer supported?

didn't know we were looking to sign that Adobe guy.
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 07:21:17 pm
Quote from: Eeyore
Who are the better right back , centreback and right side attacker though?
Kyle Walker Dani Alves, but he is now persona non grata.
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad
thanks.

not too bad a team I suppose.  :)  as long as you get rid of Ronaldo of course.

Could be the original Ronaldo.
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 10:43:35 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen
Could be the original Ronaldo.
good point.
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread
Loved Frank de Boer in World Cup 98 and Euro 2000.

His pass in 98 to Bergkamp....

https://youtu.be/XsZkCFoqSBs?si=gKaQDBO_hhy7acwj
Re: Arne Slot
Today at 12:00:09 am
