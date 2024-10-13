AllissonTrent Van Dijk Pique De Boer BusquetsModric GerrardSalah Messi Ronaldo
Stunning he picked the three contract holdouts in his all time cl team. Not that subtle if you ask me.
Philip Lahm Ramos Maldini and ok, Mo Robben maybe in the conversation.
Who are the better right back, centreback and right side attacker though?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF8BRvqGCNsArne be like.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF8BRvqGCNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF8BRvqGCNs</a>
thanks.not too bad a team I suppose. as long as you get rid of Ronaldo of course.
Could be the original Ronaldo.
Loved Frank de Boer in World Cup 98 and Euro 2000.
His pass in 98 to Bergkamp....https://youtu.be/XsZkCFoqSBs?si=ONJZsr0ZExF0-V4x
