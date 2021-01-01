I think Slot is brilliant, and his communication skills and intelligence are very evident. The start we've had has been almost perfect, so it's hard to say this, but I actually thought our patterns of play and organisational structure looked better in preseason. Before anyone jumps on me, I understand its only preseason, and the opposition, fitness levels, etc. play a role.



I'm not talking about which players should or shouldnt be starting, but when Harvey was playing that interchanging 8 and 10 role, we seemed to have a bit more craft. He's comfortable receiving the ball on the turn and was helping us create good chances. I know he's injured now, but he didnt even feature in the first few games.



Likewise, Bradley on the right has been excellent when he's played. His intelligent inside overlaps and late runs into the box have caused havoc, getting us into those key areas between the six-yard and 18-yard boxthe same spaces Man City exploit so well.



However, in the last few games, its felt a bit more like last season. Were dangerous when we counter quickly, but when we play possession-based football, it can feel slow and predictable. Its also been too easy for the opposition to play through us at times. Weve been winning, but without always playing convincingly, and we sometimes coast through games without building a big enough cushion.



One final thing is the lack of rotation, even just in terms of game management. Last season, we ran out of steam even without Champions League football. I feel like there are players who could be trusted with more minutes, especially when were 3-0 up against teams like United.



That said, Im delighted with Slot and think hes a fantastic fit. I just dont want us to miss any opportunities, and this weekend will be a big challenge.