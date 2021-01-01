« previous next »
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 12:16:35 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm
And his methods have translated from Cambuur to AZ Alkmaar to Feyenoord to Liverpool.
Utopia ;D
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 01:25:10 am »
Slot is developing structures and patterns geared towards top 6 teams.

He sounds like a man preparing the team for when we face the Arsenal and City type challenges.

Can't wait to see what happens when we lock horns with these
Offline btroom

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 01:40:30 am »
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 12:45:01 pm
Sure. But he should also be careful that Liverpool supporters don't see things he says in the wrong way. Here is his weakest moment so far:

https://youtu.be/3qkpDNErd5E?t=150

"We never know." We never know what? We never know whether Nottingham Forest is going to go all the way to "fight for the Champions League tickets?" And who are "we"? If he means Liverpool supporters then he should be careful with things like that. I think that Liverpool supporters know things like that. That was very, very weak what he said there. Greatly shaken by that first defeat. In that moment he smelled like Hodgson.

This kinda bull  :shite: i expect to see in twitter.com
Offline eAyeAddio

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 02:16:02 am »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
Joe Cole has about 5 brain cells.

That is 4 more than I thought he had.....
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 07:11:18 am »
Really impressive start, feels like this is only scratching the surface of the football well play as well.
Offline vblfc

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 09:58:11 am »
To throw a rough number at it, I get the impression we are at about 80% of the level Arne wants to take us (80% as roughly a pretty good but maybe not great point?). Think sometimes we are playing more like 85% of his plan but also sometimes 70% or less or so.
For my expectations, we are ahead of where I thought we would be. I think with time, coaching, familiarity and eventually some new signings we will push those performances upwards even more.
Its a good reason to be positive (plus - us being top of the league is ahead of schedule imo).
Better performance is likely to come as it all beds in. 
Offline peelyon

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 10:12:41 am »
I know it was always going to happen to SOME extent, but is anyone else sick of the comparison questions Arne keeps getting?  Even last night we have people like Crouch asking about Klopp.  I cant remember a manager being asked about their predecessor so much before.

It's lazy. and starting to get very boring.
 
Offline majestic_11

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 10:13:39 am »
I think Slot is brilliant, and his communication skills and intelligence are very evident. The start we've had has been almost perfect, so it's hard to say this, but I actually thought our patterns of play and organisational structure looked better in preseason. Before anyone jumps on me, I understand its only preseason, and the opposition, fitness levels, etc. play a role.

I'm not talking about which players should or shouldnt be starting, but when Harvey was playing that interchanging 8 and 10 role, we seemed to have a bit more craft. He's comfortable receiving the ball on the turn and was helping us create good chances. I know he's injured now, but he didnt even feature in the first few games.

Likewise, Bradley on the right has been excellent when he's played. His intelligent inside overlaps and late runs into the box have caused havoc, getting us into those key areas between the six-yard and 18-yard boxthe same spaces Man City exploit so well.

However, in the last few games, its felt a bit more like last season. Were dangerous when we counter quickly, but when we play possession-based football, it can feel slow and predictable. Its also been too easy for the opposition to play through us at times. Weve been winning, but without always playing convincingly, and we sometimes coast through games without building a big enough cushion.

One final thing is the lack of rotation, even just in terms of game management. Last season, we ran out of steam even without Champions League football. I feel like there are players who could be trusted with more minutes, especially when were 3-0 up against teams like United.

That said, Im delighted with Slot and think hes a fantastic fit. I just dont want us to miss any opportunities, and this weekend will be a big challenge.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 10:14:00 am »
One of the biggest changes in our style of play is when a player wins the ball back in midfield, or is gifted the ball by an errant pass and finds himself in a fair bit of space in midfield. Under Klopp it was a green light to get on the front foot and attack. But now we invariably see the ball being sent back to the central defenders. Slot clearly likes all his players to be in their correct starting positions before we begin to devise an attack and that means turning down the opportunity to attack if the pitch is all messed up when we win the ball back in deepish positions. It takes a bit of getting used to as a supporter. I think the players are still trying to get used to it too.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 10:17:37 am »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 10:12:41 am
I know it was always going to happen to SOME extent, but is anyone else sick of the comparison questions Arne keeps getting?  Even last night we have people like Crouch asking about Klopp.  I cant remember a manager being asked about their predecessor so much before.

It's lazy. and starting to get very boring.

It doesn't normally happen because it's extremely rare that the predecessor leaves on their own terms. Most managers take over after a sacking, with the Club therefore at a low point and with obvious ways to improve.
Online StephP

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:11:18 am
Really impressive start, feels like this is only scratching the surface of the football well play as well.

Yes. Slot has had a great start. No doubt. He even made some believe that Liverpool can be title contenders this season. And the key for that has been the defensive consistency/cohesion/greater-focus that he brought to the team while trying to maintain the offensive punch/rush that Klopp was known for. He tweaked some things while trying to preserve all that was great under Klopp. It produced good results and a good start. Him being Dutch also helped reinvigorate Dutch players like Gravenberch.

As far as I am concerned, if he secures Champions League qualification then I will consider his first season in charge a clear success. So lets see how it goes.
Online StephP

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 10:36:12 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:11:18 am
only scratching the surface of the football well play

This is more problematic. And yours is one interpretation. That Slot is only putting his gears into work and that what we see is just scratching the surface of the "great" football Liverpool will play under him. Another interpretation is that he is extracting the value out of what Klopp has left, and that he might start hitting a ceiling on that front - not to use a word crash. So lets also wait and see.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 10:46:20 am »
Says lets wait and see but said he smelled of Hodgson yesterday :lmao
Offline JP!

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 10:49:39 am »
What the fuck has gone on here :D
Online rob1966

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm
Quite like how we gain control again after periods of being abit erratic, its felt in last few seasons once weve lost control weve struggled to get composed again. The lack of rotation is interesting, been meaning to look up our distances covered etc to see if the players are actually exerting less energy.

Overall, the guy is 8 from 9 and getting pretty good feedback/comments from the players about being refocused. 

Thinking the same. If they're running significantly less distances, then the exertion is less. Its interesting that its Trent/Robbo who tend to get pulled, almost like they're managing their minutes due to the running they do.

He also knows he can rest a lot of the first choice team and the replacements are going to be fine in the majority of games.
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 11:00:42 am »
Quote from: StephP on Today at 10:36:12 am
This is more problematic. And yours is one interpretation. That Slot is only putting his gears into work and that what we see is just scratching the surface of the "great" football Liverpool will play under him. Another interpretation is that he is a extracting the value out of what Klopp has left, and that he might start hitting a ceiling on that front - not to use a word crash. So lets also wait and see.

He's literally had a few months to get his way of playing across to players many of which had really short pre-seasons. Hence why over the next 12 months and into next season is where we'll really see what this team can do and play like.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 11:10:44 am »
We dont seem to be dominating possession as much as I thought we would

vs Bologna 52%
vs  Wolves 56%

Is there a reason for that.  Slot is a possession domination guy more so than Klopp but stats wise there hasnt been an increase. Its not a criticism of Arne just curious.  Maybe someone more knowledge can explain why

i do think we look more solid.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 11:17:00 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:46:20 am
Says lets wait and see but said he smelled of Hodgson yesterday :lmao

And managed to mention crash.

A WUM?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:10:44 am
We dont seem to be dominating possession as much as I thought we would

vs Bologna 52%
vs  Wolves 56%

Is there a reason for that.  Slot is a possession domination guy more so than Klopp but stats wise there hasnt been an increase. Its not a criticism of Arne just curious.  Maybe someone more knowledge can explain why

i do think we look more solid.

Those figures are partly a function of us getting the first goal.
Online has gone odd

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 11:29:37 am »
It's been a solid start for Arne, pleased for him and will give the players more confidence in his ideas to.

That said, we have played largely utter shite so far this season, Forest included.

Not going to harshly judge him this season regardless, but bigger games are where we see what level the team is at.
Online Chris~

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 11:30:08 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:10:44 am
We dont seem to be dominating possession as much as I thought we would

vs Bologna 52%
vs  Wolves 56%

Is there a reason for that.  Slot is a possession domination guy more so than Klopp but stats wise there hasnt been an increase. Its not a criticism of Arne just curious.  Maybe someone more knowledge can explain why

i do think we look more solid.
My guess is the focus at the moment is that when we're in the lead we aren't taking as many risks to win the ball back and instead happy to try and limit teams to lower quality chances. Against Wolves We weren't great but I imagine pre going 2-1 we had closer to 60. Bologna scored early so probably not enough time to say.  I imagine if Wolves had scored early for example we'd have had more possession
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 11:33:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:22:47 am
Those figures are partly a function of us getting the first goal.

ok so then sitting back and being more pragmatic.  But surely Slot would like us to be dominating possession more after going one up. Like old Barcelona or City would.

Its very early days and he did want Zubi to help with progressing the ball.  I do think Gravenberch has been brilliant so far. Interesting to see how it develops.  Klopp started with a 4231 and changed to a 433 when Mane signed.  So maybe Slot is playing the style now that suits that players he currently has and it isnt his final vision.

Online Red Wanderer

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 11:46:35 am »
The results are mostly brilliant so far, but it feels like Slot needs to get his head round his use of the squad and the turnover/intensity of games pretty sharpish.

Playing Salah for nearly 200 minutes in four days feels completely unnecessary, especially when there are subs available and we have just two recovery/training days before the early kick-off on Saturday.

Starting 10 of the 11 from the Saturday night game on Wednesday at home against weaker CL opposition feels similarly bizarre. Especially when you have players like Gakpo, Jones, Kostas, Quansah and Bradley who could all come in without drastically reducing the quality on the pitch.

He'll need to get his head round using the depth of the squad far more effectively after the International break, when the games are a lot more unforgiving.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 11:48:34 am »
I can't agree that we've played shite. I think we're doing well given it's a new start and we've not improved the squad.

There's not been any vintage performances yet but I've enjoyed watching it for the most part. Even at the weekend when we weren't very good I think people were a bit over the top, and last night was an okay performance against stern opposition. Thought the performance against Bournemouth was our most impressive yet even though we conceded quite a few chances, and you can't sniff at another dominant performance at United away.
Online StephP

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Today at 11:46:35 am
He'll need to get his head round using the depth of the squad far more effectively after the International break, when the games are a lot more unforgiving.

He also keeps saying how he has great, great players at this club. That is the corporate line fed to him by the club. He does not have such great, great players at the club. He has great players compared to Tottenham and Aston Villa. But not compared to the teams that are actually challenging for the title.

And that is concerning because he keeps saying that almost absent his own, personal thoughts, desires, wishes and calculations to compete with the best. Jurgen Klopp was much smarter about such things. Klopp would not instigate problems with the owners but he made it clear, and he made sure to make it clear, that he works with less.

And those things were probably a big part of the reason why Jurgen Klopp decided to leave the club and break his contract. Klopp was given Endo as a replacement for Fabinho. And I don't think that Szoboszlai was Klopp's type of player.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 12:02:29 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Today at 11:56:13 am
He also keeps saying how he has great, great players at this club. That is the corporate line fed to him by the club. He does not have such great, great players at the club. He has great players compared to Tottenham and Aston Villa. But not compared to the teams that are actually challenging for the title.

And that is concerning because he keeps saying that almost absent his own, personal thoughts, desires, wishes and calculations to compete with the best. Jurgen Klopp was much smarter about such things. Klopp would not instigate problems with the owners but he made it clear, and he made sure to make it clear, that he works with less.

And those things were probably a big part of the reason why Jurgen Klopp decided to leave the club and break his contract. Klopp was given Endo as a replacement for Fabinho. And I don't think that Szoboszlai was Klopp's type of player.

Looking at your posts you are quite the negative fella arent you?
Online tubby

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 12:03:49 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:02:29 pm
Looking at your posts you are quite the negative fella arent you?

Reads more like he's not a fan of the owners and Slot is their appointment.  Klopp was too but that doesn't count, of course.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 12:04:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:03:49 pm
Reads more like he's not a fan of the owners and Slot is their appointment.  Klopp was too but that doesn't count, of course.

Neither will Slot when he starts to win things with us, it'll just be "luck" again like people say they were lucky by hiring Jurgen.
