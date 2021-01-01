« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 291875 times)

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm
And his methods have translated from Cambuur to AZ Alkmaar to Feyenoord to Liverpool.
Slot is developing structures and patterns geared towards top 6 teams.

He sounds like a man preparing the team for when we face the Arsenal and City type challenges.

Can't wait to see what happens when we lock horns with these
Quote from: StephP on Yesterday at 12:45:01 pm
Sure. But he should also be careful that Liverpool supporters don't see things he says in the wrong way. Here is his weakest moment so far:

"We never know." We never know what? We never know whether Nottingham Forest is going to go all the way to "fight for the Champions League tickets?" And who are "we"? If he means Liverpool supporters then he should be careful with things like that. I think that Liverpool supporters know things like that. That was very, very weak what he said there. Greatly shaken by that first defeat. In that moment he smelled like Hodgson.

Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
Joe Cole has about 5 brain cells.

That is 4 more than I thought he had.....
Really impressive start, feels like this is only scratching the surface of the football well play as well.
To throw a rough number at it, I get the impression we are at about 80% of the level Arne wants to take us (80% as roughly a pretty good but maybe not great point?). Think sometimes we are playing more like 85% of his plan but also sometimes 70% or less or so.
For my expectations, we are ahead of where I thought we would be. I think with time, coaching, familiarity and eventually some new signings we will push those performances upwards even more.
Its a good reason to be positive (plus - us being top of the league is ahead of schedule imo).
Better performance is likely to come as it all beds in. 
I know it was always going to happen to SOME extent, but is anyone else sick of the comparison questions Arne keeps getting?  Even last night we have people like Crouch asking about Klopp.  I cant remember a manager being asked about their predecessor so much before.

It's lazy. and starting to get very boring.
 
I think Slot is brilliant, and his communication skills and intelligence are very evident. The start we've had has been almost perfect, so it's hard to say this, but I actually thought our patterns of play and organisational structure looked better in preseason. Before anyone jumps on me, I understand its only preseason, and the opposition, fitness levels, etc. play a role.

I'm not talking about which players should or shouldnt be starting, but when Harvey was playing that interchanging 8 and 10 role, we seemed to have a bit more craft. He's comfortable receiving the ball on the turn and was helping us create good chances. I know he's injured now, but he didnt even feature in the first few games.

Likewise, Bradley on the right has been excellent when he's played. His intelligent inside overlaps and late runs into the box have caused havoc, getting us into those key areas between the six-yard and 18-yard boxthe same spaces Man City exploit so well.

However, in the last few games, its felt a bit more like last season. Were dangerous when we counter quickly, but when we play possession-based football, it can feel slow and predictable. Its also been too easy for the opposition to play through us at times. Weve been winning, but without always playing convincingly, and we sometimes coast through games without building a big enough cushion.

One final thing is the lack of rotation, even just in terms of game management. Last season, we ran out of steam even without Champions League football. I feel like there are players who could be trusted with more minutes, especially when were 3-0 up against teams like United.

That said, Im delighted with Slot and think hes a fantastic fit. I just dont want us to miss any opportunities, and this weekend will be a big challenge.
One of the biggest changes in our style of play is when a player wins the ball back in midfield, or is gifted the ball by an errant pass and finds himself in a fair bit of space in midfield. Under Klopp it was a green light to get on the front foot and attack. But now we invariably see the ball being sent back to the central defenders. Slot clearly likes all his players to be in their correct starting positions before we begin to devise an attack and that means turning down the opportunity to attack if the pitch is all messed up when we win the ball back in deepish positions. It takes a bit of getting used to as a supporter. I think the players are still trying to get used to it too.
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 10:12:41 am
I know it was always going to happen to SOME extent, but is anyone else sick of the comparison questions Arne keeps getting?  Even last night we have people like Crouch asking about Klopp.  I cant remember a manager being asked about their predecessor so much before.

It's lazy. and starting to get very boring.

It doesn't normally happen because it's extremely rare that the predecessor leaves on their own terms. Most managers take over after a sacking, with the Club therefore at a low point and with obvious ways to improve.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:11:18 am
Really impressive start, feels like this is only scratching the surface of the football well play as well.

Yes. Slot has had a great start. No doubt. He even made some believe that Liverpool can be title contenders this season. And the key for that has been the defensive consistency/cohesion/greater-focus that he brought to the team while trying to maintain the offensive punch/rush that Klopp was known for. He tweaked some things while trying to preserve all that was great under Klopp. It produced good results and a good start. Him being Dutch also helped reinvigorate Dutch players like Gravenberch.

As far as I am concerned, if he secures Champions League qualification then I will consider his first season in charge a clear success. So lets see how it goes.
