And his methods have translated from Cambuur to AZ Alkmaar to Feyenoord to Liverpool.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Sure. But he should also be careful that Liverpool supporters don't see things he says in the wrong way. Here is his weakest moment so far:https://youtu.be/3qkpDNErd5E?t=150"We never know." We never know what? We never know whether Nottingham Forest is going to go all the way to "fight for the Champions League tickets?" And who are "we"? If he means Liverpool supporters then he should be careful with things like that. I think that Liverpool supporters know things like that. That was very, very weak what he said there. Greatly shaken by that first defeat. In that moment he smelled like Hodgson.
Joe Cole has about 5 brain cells.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.43]