Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 282760 times)

The players have really taken to him. Macca and Trent had positive things to say over the last few weeks and now Diaz.

A comparison of his stats from last season show that his average shot distance has gone down from 17.3 to 13.5 yards.

'As a coach, he has been spectacular from the first day I arrived and we had contact," says Diaz. "The relationship is and continues to be really good.

"He is very attentive to the things you need to improve but he will also praise you for the good things you do. He is a good coach in that sense. He puts together good plans for the games and you can see that reflected in our results.'

"He also tries to instil a lot of tactical details in us. He works hard in that sense. He asks us to always run back to defend, to form a good defensive block, and then to go on the attack as well. If you defend better, obviously you are going to attack better too.

"So, he wants us to think about that defensive side of things, but also while enjoying ourselves because it's always important to have that enjoyment, even knowing you have a job to do."

What's behind his prolific form? "I think the training sessions are helping a lot," he says. "Also, the confidence the coach and the team give you when everyone is playing well and things are going well.

"I think confidence is really important. But then there is also the hard work I am doing every day on my finishing and my movements.

"The coach always tries to correct the movements you need to make in order to be well-positioned, to arrive in front of the goal better and score more goals. So, that really helps a lot.

"I think that's mostly what it's about, being in the right positions, getting closer to goal and obviously working on your finishing."

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/13222312/luis-diaz-exclusive-interview-liverpool-winger-relishing-life-under-spectacular-arne-slot-and-aiming-to-win-everything

 Still harping on about Forest  :lmao
Glad the weather is colder as he can now start wearing socks. Nobody wants to see his ankles.
Strength and Conditioning coach from Rugby League. Now we're talking.  8)

https://xcancel.com/LusbyJack/status/1839931046160118076

Quote
#LFC have appointed Chris Black as their new lead strength and conditioning coach.

Black joins from the FA, where he spent almost four years as a physical performance coach after previously holding a number of roles in rugby league.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:51:10 pm
Strength and Conditioning coach from Rugby League. Now we're talking.  8)

https://xcancel.com/LusbyJack/status/1839931046160118076




Full sleeve tattoos, Josh Charnley haircuts incoming.
Hes great, my one complaint is the lack of subs he makes. Trent and Salah shouldve been hauled off today.
What a start! Give him whatever he needs and he'll bring no. 20 home.
Best start from a new LFC manager ever apparently the commentators said
I do think hes learning on the job about rotation and keeping players fit, hes not yet got the balance and I think so many changes arent helping us keep/maintain rhythm.
Regarding rotation, I do think not having to chase every game helps. The controlled style also helps. How many times today were we just resting on the ball, playing smart, knowing we are a goal up and don't need to chase the game.
we have made obvious improvements defensively
We do need to ass 1-2 quality players to go to the next level
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 07:34:48 pm
Best start from a new LFC manager ever apparently the commentators said

Bob's was slightly better, 5 wins and a draw in the first 6 league games
More subs ffs.
Slot is like a comfy hangover on the couch with no one bothering you after the party that was the great Klopp.
He's just quietly getting on and picking up results, although he's getting into 'fecking Greeks' territory with Forest which is amusing :D
Hes just ended Ibou in that interview 😂 On the suggestion Ibou thought he should be MOTM he said I think he forgot about the goal we conceded
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm
we have made obvious improvements defensively
We do need to ass 1-2 quality players to go to the next level
That's disgusting.
Next 3 PL games are tough. Will be a more accurate gauge of where were at
4 More games and we can have an idea of what we can expect this season. Looking good sofar though.
And that's with a new manager, players still learning and getting to grips with passing patterns and less running/movement while passing..
We don't seem to have the signs of a new-manager-bounce...

GD also looks great. Speaks volumes about our balance.

Chelsea's gunna be tougher this season. United still on '0' GD. ;D
Villa win and they're 2nd.

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm

We do need to ass 1-2 quality players to go to the next level

Dear me... :o
massive 3 points from slot again today
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:06:05 pm
Dear me... :o
He's right, we might be without any of VVD, Trent or Salah next season. Quality reinforcements will be necessary.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm
we have made obvious improvements defensively
We do need to ass 1-2 quality players to go to the next level

I laughed today at the commentary. A few times I heard how Wolves had been on top and we were under the cosh and Wolves looked the most likely etc. They didn't do much. We gifted them a goal. It was the same against Ipswich on the opening day, Liverpool under pressure, Ipswich pressing for a goal... Ipswich huffed and puffed a bit on the opening day of the season at home like you'd expect but we never really looked like conceding. Today against Wolves it was scrappy but I don't remember them even having semi-decent chance in the first half.

Perception is everything. I think we're limiting teams to very little in front of goal. We're happy to let opposition teams have the ball for periods but we're not giving up plenty of chances.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:45:52 pm
I do think hes learning on the job about rotation and keeping players fit, hes not yet got the balance and I think so many changes arent helping us keep/maintain rhythm.
Agree mate. That's what makes me delighted with the results so far.
Sure, we're complaining game-after-game- "Disjointed", "terrible defending", "needs to learn to rotate better", "worried...", "<this one> needs to start over <that> one", etc.. but those complaints come from a supposition that we're a complete unit that's well-drilled and have a few seasons with the manager under our belt.

Slot is adjusting and experimenting, seeing how much he can get away with here or there, and getting a feel for things, while planning, and winning games in the middle of a hectic schedule.

"Commendable" isn't even the word!
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm
He's right, we might be without any of VVD, Trent or Salah next season. Quality reinforcements will be necessary.
Reread the post and you'll realise what the  :o is for.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm
He's right, we might be without any of VVD, Trent or Salah next season. Quality reinforcements will be necessary.

Nec-ass-ary?
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm
Reread the post and you'll realise what the  :o is for.
I think Turkish got the tongue-in-cheek comment. ;)
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:49:11 am
I think Turkish got the tongue-in-cheek comment. ;)

All in a bit of fun, no need to be an arse... ;)
