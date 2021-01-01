The players have really taken to him. Macca and Trent had positive things to say over the last few weeks and now Diaz.A comparison of his stats from last season show that his average shot distance has gone down from 17.3 to 13.5 yards.--------'As a coach, he has been spectacular from the first day I arrived and we had contact," says Diaz. "The relationship is and continues to be really good."He is very attentive to the things you need to improve but he will also praise you for the good things you do. He is a good coach in that sense. He puts together good plans for the games and you can see that reflected in our results.'"He also tries to instil a lot of tactical details in us. He works hard in that sense. He asks us to always run back to defend, to form a good defensive block, and then to go on the attack as well. If you defend better, obviously you are going to attack better too."So, he wants us to think about that defensive side of things, but also while enjoying ourselves because it's always important to have that enjoyment, even knowing you have a job to do."What's behind his prolific form? "I think the training sessions are helping a lot," he says. "Also, the confidence the coach and the team give you when everyone is playing well and things are going well."I think confidence is really important. But then there is also the hard work I am doing every day on my finishing and my movements."The coach always tries to correct the movements you need to make in order to be well-positioned, to arrive in front of the goal better and score more goals. So, that really helps a lot."I think that's mostly what it's about, being in the right positions, getting closer to goal and obviously working on your finishing."