Arne Slot

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:05:05 am
But going back to the point, regardless of whether players are technically strong or not, there were clear differences in principles in how Klopp and Peps sides played. They both adopted elements of each other to become stronger, but the principles were definitely different. If Slot wants to be a bit more Pep or more Arteta, I think he can do that with our players but its simply not something that will stand out after 4-5 games. Itll take months, maybe even years, to fully work. We have a strong squad and I do believe Slot is a flexible manager that can adapt to different players and squads - he basically had to at Feyenoord given the turnover of players - but we probably need a couple more pessimists to truly balance the team out and give him the control he wants and ability to kill teams with the ball. For now I still think itll look like a slightly tweaked version of what we were doing under Klopp/Lijnders, but in the coming transfer windows I imagine well be looking to mould the squad closer to Slots ideal, that should start with a 6. Zubimendi really would have been the perfect signing.

This is about where I'm at with it.

I think any discussion of Slot's style probably has to acknowledge that we don't know definitively what he wants - we only really have his Feyenoord and Alkmaar teams and some of his comments before and after games to go off, but like all top coaches he will likely be pragmatic with what he has at his disposal, certainly in the short term. I feel the term possession (in reference to his preferred style) can also be thrown about without nuance sometimes, in the sense that having lots of possession (as is nearly always the case for the bigger and better teams in any given league) does not necessarily make you a possession-oriented team in the way for example City are (I mention City since lots of write-ups of Slot suggest he's a Pep fan who looks to model some of his style/tactics after him, and who certainly skews more that way than archetypical Klopp). I also think that many seem to interpret any suggestion that our squad may struggle to adapt to a more patient possession approach as a suggestion they're all cloggers who don't have the technique or intelligence to play that way, which isn't the case.

I think there's two aspects which I *think* (but don't necessarily know) that Slot wants which we might struggle with in the short to medium term and/or with the current players:

Build-up play. Slot seems to want to almost bait the opposition into pressing us high to take advantage of the space it leaves with short, sharp, precise passes to move up the pitch quickly. I don't know if this qualifies as a controversial opinion or not, but we were generally speaking never all that good at that under Klopp. By that I mean we weren't that good at building centrally and playing through teams when we were being aggressively pressed - over the top of them or down the sides of them sure, as we often opted to hit longer balls into the channels for the forwards to chase (with a good amount of success), but when we tried to pass through midfield we would often struggle and give the ball away a lot against sides who pressed more aggressively. Not many teams would try pressing us aggressively, afraid of what we could do with the space in behind but we also became less effective at taking advantage, as we don't have the same pace or 1vs1 ability we used to have. We struggled a bit really against the better sides who pressed us last season - it's why our record against the top 8 wasn't great and we got battered by Atalanta. Quite a few people noted this a few times last season in the context of "I don't understand why we're not better at it given the technicians we have now in midfield" and maybe some tweaks to the shape will help, but it's an area we struggled with with the current personnel last season. I do think now the season has started in earnest our build-up from the back looks pretty similar to last season which in turn looks (to me at least) to be very different to what we were trying to do in pre-season, but how much of that is instruction/pragmatism, and how much of that relates to the opponents we've faced I don't know - a lot of teams will have no desire to come and press high against us.

Patient possession. This one seems to be the more contentious suggestion, and to be clear again, I'm not suggesting the players don't have the technical ability to do it. But we've also seen a fair number of games like the Forest game in the past few years where we were giving the ball away for fun, whether through forcing play or just general sloppiness. Again, you might argue that it was a stylistic/tactical thing - I think most would accept that for a lot of the time under Klopp we were a very direct team - but I also remember plenty of performances like we saw last weekend where teams largely sat back and Klopp would come out afterwards and complain that we lacked patience and were too sloppy on the ball, so it clearly wasn't always just a function of tactical instruction. Honestly there were long stretches in the past 24 months where it felt like you could describe nearly every first half we played that way. And for me the only thing I can think of is that we have quite a lot of players who you wouldn't necessarily put in the catergory of being someone who will look after the ball.

In Salah, Jota, Nunez, Trent, Szoboszlai, Robertson and to a lesser extent someone like Diaz/Gakpo you do sort of have a whole chunk of the team who don't particlarly look after the ball, or don't do so consistently. You'd expect that to an extent from the forwards really, and maybe someone like Trent for whom a lot of our creative play goes through. People point to someone like KDB having 75% pass completion last season in a City side as a comparison for example, but that ignores than nearly every other player in their squad is at 85% and above, including players regularly playing in forward positions for them (Silva, Grealish and Foden). For us the only players to hit 85%+ outside of the defenders were Mac Allister (and only just), Endo and Jones. A lot of our players were in the 70s, including all of our forwards bar Diaz and both starting full backs (City by contrast, it's only KDB and Haaland who have sub-80% pass completion). Arsenal are a little different, their forwards give the ball away a decent amount but they're backed up by a midfield and defence who don't. I think for some of our players, whilst they do have good technique it's not always consistent (Szoboszlai, Jota, Nunez, Robertson) whilst for others it's a function of them always trying things (Trent, Salah) which I'd imagine is allowed/encouraged. But the overall picture is one of a side who probably has one or two too many players who don't look after the ball well enough whatever the underlying reason and it's hard to play patient "kill them with passes" football when half the outfield players are prone to coughing up possession a bit too often.

I guess the question then becomes, to what extent might that change with different coaching. I don't think you're going to, or would want to, change the way Salah or Trent play with the ball (which is to say they take a lot of risks). But then I'm not sure you're ever going to turn Jota (or Nunez) into a player who looks after possession well, and Robertson is probably also not going to suddenly become a far more technical/conservative player. Dom is pretty wildly inconsistent on this front and has been most of his fledgling career. Where you'd hope to see improvement is the rest of midfield, and early positive signs from Gravenberch. I think Mac Allister can do better. It's probably the one area Jones stands out significantly compared to the other midfielders, and I wonder how it might look if and when he starts coming in more regularly.

I think it's maybe a question of balance - as in there's no reason a lot of the squad can't play patient possession football on the face of it, but the blend of players has to be right and I think that might necessitate swapping one or two of the current starters for players of a slightly different profile. The likes of City and Arsenal usually only field 2-3 players who are low % passers, we sometimes field 6. I think that's the big difference.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3561 on: Today at 03:36:29 am
I think Slot is doing a good job with the players. Seems like he is letting them work out how to play like he wants in matches. Klopp liked cerebral players. The man was all heart, but he sure wanted smart players. I'm not sure we'll see a mature Slotball for a few seasons yet. Maybe not until Klopp's core is gone. Slot is wise to let them play their way. They are serial winners.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3562 on: Today at 04:40:16 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:36:29 am
I think Slot is doing a good job with the players. Seems like he is letting them work out how to play like he wants in matches. Klopp liked cerebral players. The man was all heart, but he sure wanted smart players. I'm not sure we'll see a mature Slotball for a few seasons yet. Maybe not until Klopp's core is gone. Slot is wise to let them play their way. They are serial winners.

cannot agree with that, I find these shouts of a few seasons whether its giving him that time to succeed, or to turn over the squad, or how long it takes him to have the team play a certain way utterly mad to be honest!

If the players need to adapt, and of course they will have to to an extent, then most of these players can, but HE can adapt a bit too. Coaches adapt to leagues and teams, they have to.

Hes in a great position of not having to rebuild, so things will and have to happen sooner, there wont be a few seasons to get to where he needs to get.

But I doubt hed even suggset he needs it! He certainly hasnt shown he needs it so far, there will be a process, but itll happen in good time.  And so far so good, its going very well.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3563 on: Today at 09:39:45 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:40:16 am
cannot agree with that, I find these shouts of a few seasons whether its giving him that time to succeed, or to turn over the squad, or how long it takes him to have the team play a certain way utterly mad to be honest!

If the players need to adapt, and of course they will have to to an extent, then most of these players can, but HE can adapt a bit too. Coaches adapt to leagues and teams, they have to.

Hes in a great position of not having to rebuild, so things will and have to happen sooner, there wont be a few seasons to get to where he needs to get.

But I doubt hed even suggset he needs it! He certainly hasnt shown he needs it so far, there will be a process, but itll happen in good time.  And so far so good, its going very well.

I think a better description rather than adapt is probably compromise. The question then is can you outperform another couple of ideological coaches in Ped and Arteta if you are forced to compromise and they aren't. For me the bar has been set so high because you have very good managers being backed to the hilt and not compromising.

Ped and Arteta are much further along the way to building their ultimate team. Slot needs the backing to play catch up or we are basically writing off challenging for the title until they both leave. Having a good coach and good players is sadly no longer enough to compete and win the big prizes. The likes of City and Arsenal domestically and Madrid in the CL have stepped things up. We are some way behind them at the moment and need to decide whether we want go after them and become an elite team or whether we are happy to be one of the best of the rest.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3564 on: Today at 10:01:39 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm
This is about where I'm at with it.

I think any discussion of Slot's style probably has to acknowledge that we don't know definitively what he wants - we only really have his Feyenoord and Alkmaar teams and some of his comments before and after games to go off, but like all top coaches he will likely be pragmatic with what he has at his disposal, certainly in the short term. I feel the term possession (in reference to his preferred style) can also be thrown about without nuance sometimes, in the sense that having lots of possession (as is nearly always the case for the bigger and better teams in any given league) does not necessarily make you a possession-oriented team in the way for example City are (I mention City since lots of write-ups of Slot suggest he's a Pep fan who looks to model some of his style/tactics after him, and who certainly skews more that way than archetypical Klopp). I also think that many seem to interpret any suggestion that our squad may struggle to adapt to a more patient possession approach as a suggestion they're all cloggers who don't have the technique or intelligence to play that way, which isn't the case.

I think there's two aspects which I *think* (but don't necessarily know) that Slot wants which we might struggle with in the short to medium term and/or with the current players:

Build-up play. Slot seems to want to almost bait the opposition into pressing us high to take advantage of the space it leaves with short, sharp, precise passes to move up the pitch quickly. I don't know if this qualifies as a controversial opinion or not, but we were generally speaking never all that good at that under Klopp. By that I mean we weren't that good at building centrally and playing through teams when we were being aggressively pressed - over the top of them or down the sides of them sure, as we often opted to hit longer balls into the channels for the forwards to chase (with a good amount of success), but when we tried to pass through midfield we would often struggle and give the ball away a lot against sides who pressed more aggressively. Not many teams would try pressing us aggressively, afraid of what we could do with the space in behind but we also became less effective at taking advantage, as we don't have the same pace or 1vs1 ability we used to have. We struggled a bit really against the better sides who pressed us last season - it's why our record against the top 8 wasn't great and we got battered by Atalanta. Quite a few people noted this a few times last season in the context of "I don't understand why we're not better at it given the technicians we have now in midfield" and maybe some tweaks to the shape will help, but it's an area we struggled with with the current personnel last season. I do think now the season has started in earnest our build-up from the back looks pretty similar to last season which in turn looks (to me at least) to be very different to what we were trying to do in pre-season, but how much of that is instruction/pragmatism, and how much of that relates to the opponents we've faced I don't know - a lot of teams will have no desire to come and press high against us.

Patient possession. This one seems to be the more contentious suggestion, and to be clear again, I'm not suggesting the players don't have the technical ability to do it. But we've also seen a fair number of games like the Forest game in the past few years where we were giving the ball away for fun, whether through forcing play or just general sloppiness. Again, you might argue that it was a stylistic/tactical thing - I think most would accept that for a lot of the time under Klopp we were a very direct team - but I also remember plenty of performances like we saw last weekend where teams largely sat back and Klopp would come out afterwards and complain that we lacked patience and were too sloppy on the ball, so it clearly wasn't always just a function of tactical instruction. Honestly there were long stretches in the past 24 months where it felt like you could describe nearly every first half we played that way. And for me the only thing I can think of is that we have quite a lot of players who you wouldn't necessarily put in the catergory of being someone who will look after the ball.

In Salah, Jota, Nunez, Trent, Szoboszlai, Robertson and to a lesser extent someone like Diaz/Gakpo you do sort of have a whole chunk of the team who don't particlarly look after the ball, or don't do so consistently. You'd expect that to an extent from the forwards really, and maybe someone like Trent for whom a lot of our creative play goes through. People point to someone like KDB having 75% pass completion last season in a City side as a comparison for example, but that ignores than nearly every other player in their squad is at 85% and above, including players regularly playing in forward positions for them (Silva, Grealish and Foden). For us the only players to hit 85%+ outside of the defenders were Mac Allister (and only just), Endo and Jones. A lot of our players were in the 70s, including all of our forwards bar Diaz and both starting full backs (City by contrast, it's only KDB and Haaland who have sub-80% pass completion). Arsenal are a little different, their forwards give the ball away a decent amount but they're backed up by a midfield and defence who don't. I think for some of our players, whilst they do have good technique it's not always consistent (Szoboszlai, Jota, Nunez, Robertson) whilst for others it's a function of them always trying things (Trent, Salah) which I'd imagine is allowed/encouraged. But the overall picture is one of a side who probably has one or two too many players who don't look after the ball well enough whatever the underlying reason and it's hard to play patient "kill them with passes" football when half the outfield players are prone to coughing up possession a bit too often.

I guess the question then becomes, to what extent might that change with different coaching. I don't think you're going to, or would want to, change the way Salah or Trent play with the ball (which is to say they take a lot of risks). But then I'm not sure you're ever going to turn Jota (or Nunez) into a player who looks after possession well, and Robertson is probably also not going to suddenly become a far more technical/conservative player. Dom is pretty wildly inconsistent on this front and has been most of his fledgling career. Where you'd hope to see improvement is the rest of midfield, and early positive signs from Gravenberch. I think Mac Allister can do better. It's probably the one area Jones stands out significantly compared to the other midfielders, and I wonder how it might look if and when he starts coming in more regularly.

I think it's maybe a question of balance - as in there's no reason a lot of the squad can't play patient possession football on the face of it, but the blend of players has to be right and I think that might necessitate swapping one or two of the current starters for players of a slightly different profile. The likes of City and Arsenal usually only field 2-3 players who are low % passers, we sometimes field 6. I think that's the big difference.

Really good post mate.

I think the biggest difference is that Klopp wanted to play the killer pass the moment we regained the ball. Gegen pressing was the playmaker. Slot wants to stabilise possession when we win the ball back to make sure we aren't countered on if the killer pass attempt goes astray. As you say that requires players who are exceptional at retaining possession and playing three or four passes before we even attempt the killer pass. Again as you say we have too many players who cough up possession and we rarely got to the stage of playing the killer pass against Forest.

Jones is interesting as you say he retains possession for fun. The issue with him has always been his positional discipline. The perfect example would be pre season last season against Bayern. Jones had played in a double pivot for England in the U21s. Klopp wanted to try him in the 6 role and that is where he started against Bayern. Everything looked good until he switched off got ahead of the ball and Bayern countered and scored. Jones was hooked at half time and the experiment was never repeated.

From then on Macca became the 6. The thing is he has a similar issue illustrated by the Milan goal. When he ends up ahead of the ball he hasn't got the recovery pace to get back. If you are going to break down a low block then you need to get your midfield players high up the pitch and between the lines to break down the low block. Too often we end up with both Grav and Macca sitting looking to protect the centre backs. When that happens we end up with them too close together, no passing angles and end up going sideways all the time.

If the opposition play a mid block and press our centre backs then we are good at playing vertical passes usually VVD into Grav and Macca but if they drop off and allow Ibout to be the one with the ball then we struggle a bit. A team that looks to dominate possession is like a chain you are only as good as your weakest link. In terms off possession we have too many weak links at the moment. It becomes a vicious circle as well, cough up possession cheaply and the players around that player become less likely to move for a pass the next time. They become more interested in being in good positions to react to a counter attack.

For me we are very much a work in progress and something that isn't likely to be solved by coaching alone.
Last Edit: Today at 10:04:16 am by Eeyore
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3565 on: Today at 11:13:17 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:01:39 am
For me we are very much a work in progress and something that isn't likely to be solved by coaching alone.

Let me guess. It can better be solved by John Henry?
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3566 on: Today at 12:02:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:13:17 am
Let me guess. It can better be solved by John Henry?

He has just turned 75 and never played the game at any real level so no I don't think he is the answer.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3567 on: Today at 12:13:01 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:02:45 pm
He has just turned 75 and never played the game at any real level so no I don't think he is the answer.

You will never know if we don't at least give him the chance.

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3568 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:02:45 pm
He has just turned 75 and never played the game at any real level so no I don't think he is the answer.

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3569 on: Today at 05:10:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:02:45 pm
He has just turned 75 and never played the game at any real level so no I don't think he is the answer.
the ageism on this board is a disgrace.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3570 on: Today at 06:12:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:10:12 pm
the ageism on this board is a disgrace.
Im not ageist my best mates a senile old bastard
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3571 on: Today at 06:17:53 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:12:29 pm
Im not ageist my best mates a senile old bastard

How did you become friends with Donald Trump? 


Well I guess weirder things have happened.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3572 on: Today at 08:28:12 pm
Additions to the Staff/ Medical department.

https://xcancel.com/ground_guru/status/1836735443158659563

Quote
Changes to Liverpool Medical & Performance department:

Now headed by Dr Jonathan Power

Dr Amit Pannu joins from Derby as First Team Doctor

MurtaghConall promoted to Head of Physical Performance

Physios now split between Rehab & Performance (like Chelsea & Spurs). Lee Nobes goes from Head Physio to Head Rehab Physio
Chris Morgan goes from Senior Physio to Head Performance Physio
