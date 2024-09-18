Of course, but like you said, killing teams with passing.



Our sides under Jurgen were always great at passing, I agree, but I think Curtis Jones pretty much explained it best at the start of the summer:



Our midfielders under Klopp were always good on the ball but they facilitated play more than controlled things if that made sense. Outside of peak Thiago-Fabinho, the midfields under Jurgen always played their part in sides that created huge volumes of attacks and chances, usually by getting the ball to the forwards as quickly as possible, but that element of control, that element of technical dominance from your midfield, at times was probably lacking. I do believe that will come under Slot, but that type of player just wasnt what Jurgen required from the position. Whilst their play styles are similar, I do feel like Zubimendi is very much the greatest example of the difference in the two approaches. Hes calm, composed, steady, not necessarily heavy metal (I hate that but still went with it), whilst hes defensively strong and high IQ, hes a proper brain in midfield, whereas Jurgen always needed the physical dominance combined with a bit of the above.



This is a good post, in regards to the midfielders though the transitioning towards a style closer to what you describe with Slot was already happening. Our midfield signings in the last three years have been Thiago, Gravenberch, Macallister, Szoboszlai, Endo(who was more of a stop gap), out of all those midfielders I would argue probably only Endo was the only one out of those lot who didnt have a high level of technical ability, wasnt great in tight spaces and wouldnt fit in a peak Pep Guardiola mosield.We were already making the transition towards having a midfield where the players are more renowned for theirs technical excellence than physical traits, especially also when you consider we promoted Elliott and Jones from the youth teams, who were ball orientated number 10a before making the step up to the first team.It leads to an interesting point, Klopp has always had a reputation for favouring a certain sort of player, the likes of Henderson and Milner being a lot of the time painted as the archetype Klopp midfielder, thing is he never actually signed those two, the midfielders he actually signed, were normally players who wouldn't look out of place playing for the likes of City, he lauded over Thiago and Keita who were as skilful as any midfielder in the league, he signed Gini who was actually a skilful number 10/7 for the most part of his career and promoted Elliott and Jones who were mavericks in our youth teams.He worked so to what he inherited but I think his idea was always to move closer to Guardiplas template than further away from it.