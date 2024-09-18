« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot

Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm

If his way is to pass teams to death we havent been doing that.

Probably not yet, I think were being a bit fanciful expecting that barely a month in though, arent we?

There will be many more peaks and troughs as the season goes on. I know thats really hard for a lot of us to accept after years of letting City live in our heads rent free. But his focus will be on results and performances, the subtle changes of style will develop as the season goes on and the players learn from mistakes and act on feedback.

Some people have suggested he should be able to play his way with the existing players, maybe he will but at the moment this is a side built to play Klopps way, with some key players having been coached by him for 7+ years. You cant just flip a switch and change everything, not at this level, and without the signings at key positions to accelerate that, itll probably take a while.
Logged

Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Probably not yet, I think were being a bit fanciful expecting that barely a month in though, arent we?

There will be many more peaks and troughs as the season goes on. I know thats really hard for a lot of us to accept after years of letting City live in our heads rent free. But his focus will be on results and performances, the subtle changes of style will develop as the season goes on and the players learn from mistakes and act on feedback.

Some people have suggested he should be able to play his way with the existing players, maybe he will but at the moment this is a side built to play Klopps way, with some key players having been coached by him for 7+ years. You cant just flip a switch and change everything, not at this level, and without the signings at key positions to accelerate that, itll probably take a while.

You see I dont get this talk, his way is very similar to Klopps. Newsflash but weve had a Dutch assistant manager whos been with us for years and wildly influenced our style of football over the last half a decade, his way of play wont be  a culture shock to players who have played under one of two of the most revolutionary managers tactically of the last decade.

The same manager who Cruyff said played the closest to his template of total football. People keep acting as if we werent one of the best passing sides in the league already, there wont be a major shift either way in how weve played football over the last few years and the next few years under Slot, this is probably why we got him here in the first place.
Logged

Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm
You see I dont get this talk, his way is very similar to Klopps. Newsflash but weve had a Dutch assistant manager whos been with us for years and wildly influenced our style of football over the last half a decade, his way of play wont be  a culture shock to players who have played under one of two of the most revolutionary managers tactically of the last decade.

The same manager who Cruyff said played the closest to his template of total football. People keep acting as if we werent one of the best passing sides in the league already, there wont be a major shift either way in how weve played football over the last few years and the next few years under Slot, this is probably why we got him here in the first place.

Of course, but like you said, killing teams with passing.

Our sides under Jurgen were always great at passing, I agree, but I think Curtis Jones pretty much explained it best at the start of the summer:

Quote
As a style of play, it suits me. It is a clear plan. Arne is fully involved in the training, he coaches us a lot, hes big on the finer details. He knows its going to take a bit of time because its a big change. I came around the team as a young lad. I always had a way of playing, but I had to adapt and change. It wasnt anything I couldnt do. But this now is more me. I can get on the ball more. I can do me more.

My way of playing has always been to get on the ball and play, help the team, and be comfortable on the ball, he said.

I then came around a team who had world-class lads on the wing and up front. The centre-mids were always more like runners, more disciplined. Now the midfielders are going to be the heart of the team. In terms of our build-up, we have to be more calm and play more as a team. Were not in a rush to attack. We want to have the ball and just break teams down. In the past, it was kind of a rush. It was a bit too direct, it was up and down. Now Arne wants us to have all the ball and completely kill teams.

Our midfielders under Klopp were always good on the ball but they facilitated play more than controlled things if that made sense. Outside of peak Thiago-Fabinho, the midfields under Jurgen always played their part in sides that created huge volumes of attacks and chances, usually by getting the ball to the forwards as quickly as possible, but that element of control, that element of technical dominance from your midfield, at times was probably lacking. I do believe that will come under Slot, but that type of player just wasnt what Jurgen required from the position. Whilst their play styles are similar, I do feel like Zubimendi is very much the greatest example of the difference in the two approaches. Hes calm, composed, steady, not necessarily heavy metal (I hate that but still went with it), whilst hes defensively strong and high IQ, hes a proper brain in midfield, whereas Jurgen always needed the physical dominance combined with a bit of the above.
Logged

jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 11:12:50 pm »
I think its in medias interest to paint Slot as a revolution rather than an evolution from Klopp. Its a more fun story

But so far, its not actually matching reality of how we play.
Logged

Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm
You see I dont get this talk, his way is very similar to Klopps. Newsflash but weve had a Dutch assistant manager whos been with us for years and wildly influenced our style of football over the last half a decade, his way of play wont be  a culture shock to players who have played under one of two of the most revolutionary managers tactically of the last decade.

The same manager who Cruyff said played the closest to his template of total football. People keep acting as if we werent one of the best passing sides in the league already, there wont be a major shift either way in how weve played football over the last few years and the next few years under Slot, this is probably why we got him here in the first place.

I think the Ljinders point is really interesting. I think it is indisputable that we were trying to progress into a more possession-based team. When we won the League and CL we had a really functional midfield of Fabinho-Henderson-Wijnaldum. For me the key point was that to do that Klopp wanted a couple of physical monsters in midfield.

That was why we were in for the likes Tchouaméni, Bellingham, Lavia, Caicedo and Thuram. That would have allowed us to play more ball players. Even so the main thrust of a Klopp side would still have been gegenpressing. Having more ball players would just have us to be better when we had the ball. The emphasis would still have been to look for the killer pass as soon as we won the ball back high up the pitch.

Slot is different he wants control not chaos. He wants stability when we win the ball back and not a killer pass.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 11:33:57 pm »
Logged

Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 11:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
Of course, but like you said, killing teams with passing.

Our sides under Jurgen were always great at passing, I agree, but I think Curtis Jones pretty much explained it best at the start of the summer:

Our midfielders under Klopp were always good on the ball but they facilitated play more than controlled things if that made sense. Outside of peak Thiago-Fabinho, the midfields under Jurgen always played their part in sides that created huge volumes of attacks and chances, usually by getting the ball to the forwards as quickly as possible, but that element of control, that element of technical dominance from your midfield, at times was probably lacking. I do believe that will come under Slot, but that type of player just wasnt what Jurgen required from the position. Whilst their play styles are similar, I do feel like Zubimendi is very much the greatest example of the difference in the two approaches. Hes calm, composed, steady, not necessarily heavy metal (I hate that but still went with it), whilst hes defensively strong and high IQ, hes a proper brain in midfield, whereas Jurgen always needed the physical dominance combined with a bit of the above.

That is a really good post.

I think the biggest difference between the two is that Klopp wanted to create transitions whereas Slot wants to avoid them. Slot is like Ped he wants to overload the areas in which his team is likely to lose the ball. When we counter-press and regain possession Slot wants to turn the game into a form of chess in which the team with the clear tactical and numerical advantage comes out on top. Slot wants a controlled precision exploitation of transitions.

Klopp just wanted to rip the throat out of the opposition. To press home the advantage whilst we had it.

Both approaches require different attributes and different attitudes. As Coolie stated earlier Ljinders was like a halfway house between both approaches.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

SerbianScouser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 11:42:05 pm »
Last season we were averaging 61.5% possession, level with Spurs - only City had more than us.

The notion that we don't have the players to be an elite team possession wise is laughable.

Slot is simply looking for balance. We have improved defensively a lot, our fullbacks don't really overlap as aggressively as before so we may not dominate the ball as much as we did last season but I'm pretty sure it's only a matter of time and considering how Slot wants us to tone down with all the unnecessary risks we take our possession stats will probably improve compared to last season in few months or so.
Logged

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 11:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
That's not going to happen overnight though is it.

I hope it never does, its a bit dull.

Slot can adapt a bit too, maybe some sort of hybrid version!

And its not like LFC where not a possession team under Kloppo anyway.
Logged

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
He fucking hates Forest doesn't he  ;D

Forest is to Arne what Palace was to Jürgen  :P
Logged

Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 11:59:47 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:42:05 pm
Last season we were averaging 61.5% possession, level with Spurs - only City had more than us.

The notion that we don't have the players to be an elite team possession wise is laughable.

Slot is simply looking for balance. We have improved defensively a lot, our fullbacks don't really overlap as aggressively as before so we may not dominate the ball as much as we did last season but I'm pretty sure it's only a matter of time and considering how Slot wants us to tone down with all the unnecessary risks we take our possession stats will probably improve compared to last season in few months or so.

We had high possession numbers under Klopp though because teams were terrified of us counter-attacking them. We had high possession numbers outside the opposition shape. Coaches like Ped and Slot want high possession numbers inside the opposition shape. Forest was the perfect example we had an overwhelming possession advantage but it was largely outside the opposition shape.

Forest let us have the ball and formed a mid-low block. They were quite happy to allow us to pass the ball around at the back and allowed our midfield players and Trent to drop deep and central to get on the ball. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 12:17:17 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
Of course, but like you said, killing teams with passing.

Our sides under Jurgen were always great at passing, I agree, but I think Curtis Jones pretty much explained it best at the start of the summer:

Our midfielders under Klopp were always good on the ball but they facilitated play more than controlled things if that made sense. Outside of peak Thiago-Fabinho, the midfields under Jurgen always played their part in sides that created huge volumes of attacks and chances, usually by getting the ball to the forwards as quickly as possible, but that element of control, that element of technical dominance from your midfield, at times was probably lacking. I do believe that will come under Slot, but that type of player just wasnt what Jurgen required from the position. Whilst their play styles are similar, I do feel like Zubimendi is very much the greatest example of the difference in the two approaches. Hes calm, composed, steady, not necessarily heavy metal (I hate that but still went with it), whilst hes defensively strong and high IQ, hes a proper brain in midfield, whereas Jurgen always needed the physical dominance combined with a bit of the above.


This is a good post, in regards to the midfielders though the transitioning towards a style closer to what you describe with Slot was already happening. Our midfield signings in the last three years have been Thiago, Gravenberch, Macallister, Szoboszlai, Endo(who was more of a stop gap), out of all those midfielders I would argue probably only Endo was the only one out of those lot who didnt have a high level of technical ability, wasnt great in tight spaces and wouldnt fit in a peak Pep Guardiola mosield.

We were already making the transition towards having a midfield where the players are more renowned for theirs technical excellence than physical traits, especially also when you consider we promoted Elliott and Jones from the youth teams, who were ball orientated number 10a before making the step up to the first team.

It leads to an interesting point, Klopp has always had a reputation for favouring a certain sort of player, the likes of Henderson and Milner being a lot of the time painted as the archetype Klopp midfielder, thing is he never actually signed those two, the midfielders he actually signed, were normally players who wouldn't look out of place playing for the likes of City, he lauded over Thiago and Keita who were as skilful as any midfielder in the league, he signed Gini who was actually a skilful number 10/7 for the most part of his career and promoted Elliott and Jones who were mavericks in our youth teams.

He worked so  to what he inherited but I think his idea was always to move closer to Guardiplas template than further away from it.

Logged

RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 12:29:48 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:17:17 am

This is a good post, in regards to the midfielders though the transitioning towards a style closer to what you describe with Slot was already happening. Our midfield signings in the last three years have been Thiago, Gravenberch, Macallister, Szoboszlai, Endo(who was more of a stop gap), out of all those midfielders I would argue probably only Endo was the only one out of those lot who didnt have a high level of technical ability, wasnt great in tight spaces and wouldnt fit in a peak Pep Guardiola mosield.

We were already making the transition towards having a midfield where the players are more renowned for theirs technical excellence than physical traits, especially also when you consider we promoted Elliott and Jones from the youth teams, who were ball orientated number 10a before making the step up to the first team.

It leads to an interesting point, Klopp has always had a reputation for favouring a certain sort of player, the likes of Henderson and Milner being a lot of the time painted as the archetype Klopp midfielder, thing is he never actually signed those two, the midfielders he actually signed, were normally players who wouldn't look out of place playing for the likes of City, he lauded over Thiago and Keita who were as skilful as any midfielder in the league, he signed Gini who was actually a skilful number 10/7 for the most part of his career and promoted Elliott and Jones who were mavericks in our youth teams.

He worked so  to what he inherited but I think his idea was always to move closer to Guardiplas template than further away from it.
Pretty sure this what Klopp talked back with Pep Ljinders coming back. Keita/OX/Fabinho basically replace Henderson/Milner from starting and an aging Lallana. Keita/OX healthy kinda just never allowed to fully happen it was pretty clear that was the idea but keeping with his principles of the gegenpressing.
The Staple of short, short, long type of pass switch that Klopp had was super clear. It also kinda funky with switching the front 5 from the 3 forwards and 2 full backs along with another Midfielder at times to the 3 forwards(2 providing more width), 2 midfielders, full backs deeper(With ability to go forward) when they changed to Trent inverting. It kinda like Robertson doesnt 100% fit it but still so good. Salah 1v1 ability has gotten worse(Normal for aging forward) and he found ways to still be elite so balancing that part with it along changing to actual 9s.
Slot seems more clear roles in the midfield in what he wants, Szoboszlai Clear 10 be in half space. Gravenberch deepest in build. Mac Allister 2nd in build sometimes in half space too etc.
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 12:56:57 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:02:00 pm
Maybe just name this thread


Arne is great if we win, but he and are FSG are crap if we don't
Well, the jury was out for 3 minutes, then he was crap for 20 minutes but now he's decent again
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 12:59:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:56:57 am
Well, the jury was out for 3 minutes, then he was crap for 20 minutes but now he's decent again


In your head maybe?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 12:59:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:29:18 pm
Phil Mitchell vibes.
Hope he  fucks Sharon off.  Sick of that fucking storyline

Its like Kermit an miss piggy. And shes the fucking spit of miss piggy funnily enough




Logged

Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 06:53:24 am »
So weve established he doesnt need to buy a whole new team, good.
Logged

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 07:22:48 am »
Set pieces were not like set pieces weve seen under Klopp/Linjnders


Notable difference last night.  Wed started to lose our mojo on them and its interesting to see them go in a new direction.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 07:43:45 am »
We played well and didnt panic after conceding so early.

I hope he is on a win bonus as needs to get some socks.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 08:20:26 am »
Think he's still learning to rotate players. And to trust other players than his first eleven.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

nerdster4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 08:34:36 am »
Very early to judge him . I have seen many a new manager start well then fade . Even Christmas might be too soon
Logged

Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 08:55:33 am »
Looks like Briggs is doing set pieces alongside the role he took over from Matos

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5775289/2024/09/18/liverpool-milan-set-piece-coach/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social

Still want to see the flying red V at some point this season though.
Logged

Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 08:56:58 am »
Good posts Coolie. So far weve basically looked a lot like a Klopp team, with a slightly different midfield shape to what we had last season (but not what we had when Thiago and Fabinho were in the same team). I do wonder whether Slot will make us better at playing through a press and also playing inside an opponents shape than Klopp did - we were becoming more and more possession focused under Klopp but he was also by nature a transitions coach. And I also wonder how detrimental not having a deep lying controller is to this. The single most important player to a team playing through the press is that role. And we dont have it. But these are small tweaks. Were basically going to play in a very similar way to how we played under Klopp. And if there are changes its likely to be we get slightly better/ slightly worse at things we were trying to do anyway under Klopp, rather than we start doing different things entirely.
Logged

Original

  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 08:57:10 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:20:26 am
Think he's still learning to rotate players. And to trust other players than his first eleven.

Don't think he fancies Endo or Morton at all, which makes the decision not to sign a midfielder in the summer absolutely wild
Logged

jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 09:12:31 am »
Most of the discussion here and in the press has been about how we behave with the ball, but I get the impression that Slot has been working mostly on our defense: Changing the midfield shape, getting our pressing back in shape, bit more conservative with the FBs, etc

This makes a ton of sense after last year, where we had obvious defensive issues.

It has worked quite well so far, with fewer chances and goals allowed. Becker hasnt had to be our best player.
Logged
