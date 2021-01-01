« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 265593 times)

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,409
  • Meh sd f
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 08:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:08:35 am
Its boring, but I hink the biggest coaching thing we can do to help break them down is set pieces. Felt like we scored loads to break the deadlock in 18-20 and this weekend It was the difference again for Arsenal. We were really good at them under Klopp anyway, but even just 2-3 more could be like 4+ points
This post deserves a bump  :)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,873
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 08:54:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:43:30 pm
This post deserves a bump  :)

Set piece goals are vital. It's a simple way to score rather than needing the perfect goal all the time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,457
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 08:57:05 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:43:30 pm
This post deserves a bump  :)

To be fair it does help when the keeper is injured. ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,120
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 09:29:18 pm »
Phil Mitchell vibes.
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 10:00:52 pm »
Well done Arne. Take that performance all day
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,853
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 10:01:38 pm »
Happy Birthday! Celebrate with a fine wine in Milan boss.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 10:02:35 pm »
Hes pissed me off tonight, I wanted to see at least 30mins from Chiesa 😂
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,980
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 10:03:31 pm »
Reports of his demise somewhat exaggerated?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,339
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:02:35 pm
Hes pissed me off tonight, I wanted to see at least 30mins from Chiesa 😂

 ;D

Yeah, we where hard done by!  I was hoping to see a bit more of him :lmao

But at the weekend hopefully hell be ready for a few more mins.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 10:05:40 pm »
I see a lot of soundbites about us being more of a possession side under him, but i just can't see it.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:01:38 pm
Happy Birthday! Celebrate with a fine wine in Milan boss.

I know a good pizzeria he can visit, run by a family from Napoli. The thing I miss most about working there.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 10:06:26 pm »
Great Birthday for Slot.
Happy Birthday to him
Logged

Online Antonio Chigurh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 10:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:05:40 pm
I see a lot of soundbites about us being more of a possession side under him, but i just can't see it.

 5 games in we're hardly going to be exactly what he wants.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,457
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 10:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:05:40 pm
I see a lot of soundbites about us being more of a possession side under him, but i just can't see it.

He needs the right players to do that.

Brentford actually had more possession than a Rodri less City in the first half at the Etihad at the weekend. Rodri came on and they bossed it 2nd half.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,099
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 10:12:01 pm »
We are built for CL.

Rafa would have been proud of this one. We are so compact and tough to create against. Milan had like 2 efforts in total before Dom killed the game.

Don't want to jinx it but we should have a very, very, very good CL campaign.
Logged

Online fallenhd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 10:12:05 pm »
Think he needs to manage the squad a bit better. I mean ofcourse he has the expert information available but can't help but feel that our entire Midfield plus Salah are being overplayed. We burned out Szbo doing the exact same thing last season. At 33 possibly so is Virgil but he plays in second gear half the time.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,409
  • Meh sd f
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 10:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:05:40 pm
I see a lot of soundbites about us being more of a possession side under him, but i just can't see it.
Me neither. With the ball I think it's very similar to last season, and we still do the gegenpress (like most teams nowadays). Trent is inverting a bit less, but it's not a massive change.

The main improvement is our defense. We press much better with these three CMs, especially with Szobo at 10.

I'm also worried about overusing our players. Another 90 for Szobo and Salah.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,339
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 10:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:10:46 pm
He needs the right players to do that.

Brentford actually had more possession than a Rodri less City in the first half at the Etihad at the weekend. Rodri came on and they bossed it 2nd half.

relentless  ;D

Im sure some of the scrubs he inherited will manage to get used to his ways soon enough. Early days, yet 4 wins out of 5. Not bad.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 10:20:07 pm »
Good win. Chatting with Seedorf. Can tell he enjoyed that.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 10:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:25:19 am
I think the Feyenoord comparisons are interesting. At Feyenoord he had two huge advantages firstly he had far more time on the training pitch. Secondly he had far more easy games to bed in players and get his tactical approach across. I think it is very telling that he continually talks about teams from the bottom half of the table. In the Netherlands the top teams basically just have to turn up to beat those teams.

That doesnt happen here, every game is a battle and training sessions are basically just recovery sessions or preparation sessions for the next game. You don't get time to do do many tactical sessions during the season. The other major thing is that Klopp had a far simpler system. His modus operandi was all about creating transitions through gegenpressing. Slot is the polar opposite he wants to reduce transitions and create control.

The key thing here is that it is far easier to create chaos than it is to create control. Posters have complained about Slots substitutions on Saturday. The thing is he had no choice. Nuno had started with a very workman like midfield designed to turn it into a battle. He then switched things up and brought real energy and pace on in Elanga and Hudson Odoi. That was best demonstrated by them combining for the goal. Our legs had gone in midfield because Grav, Macca and Szobozslai have played too much.

Whereas with Klopp who last season was incredible in game. Then it was much easier to make changes because he wanted to create chaos. Klopp regurlarly threw the kitchen sink at teams and we often ended up with a whole host of attacking players on the pitch and Trent pushed into midfield. It worked because Klopp was exceptional at spotting weaknesses and adjusting accordingly and because he was much less reliant on control. Above all he was far less reliant on set patterns of play than a Ped or Slot. They need those patterns of play because the killer pass often only happens if you get a whole set of passes leading up to that killer pass right.

On Saturday we looked like City when Ped has one of his look at me moments and makes mad changes usually for knockout European ties. We looked disjointed because the patterns of play had gone out of the window. Slot and Ped need patterns of play Klopps teams just needed to win the ball back to play the killer pass. Klopps teams wore down the opposition Anfield and then brought on fresh legs. Forest turned the tables on Saturday.

That for me raise two points. Coaches like Slot need two things. They need an exceptional first 11 with no weaknesses and they need specialists not versatile players. That is why posters are missing the point regarding our squad. It is a very good squad for a Klopp but not for a Slot, Ped or Arteta. They want small squads so they can ingrain their methods and they want specialists so that if they need to make a change in the starting line up they swap like for like. Look at City the games they tend to make the fewest changes in are the games they lose. They make changes and rest players when games are won.

We don't have specialists in midfield so in the first three games we had three versatile midfield players basically doing bits of the three specialist roles in a Slot midfield. That worked to an extent because all three teams came at us and all three players have game intelligence, Macca in particular is off the scale in terms of game intelligence. They took turns to drop deep, go box to box or end up as the highest midfield player. We weren't controlling games and weren't dominating possession, we won because we had the more talented midfield and crucially because we scored first and the opposition didn't take their chances.

The lack of specialists and the understanding between Grav, Macca and Szobo is why we basically had to play them again. This is where it gets silly we have posters basically turning Jones into a firm of solicitors. Jones, Jones and Jones. In effect one player who is cover for all three midfield positions. Posters see it like that but Slot won't. He for me sees players as one dimensional players for one position. Carvalho was a wide player and not a 10. Elliott was seen as backup to Salah and since the arrival of Chiesa is now seen as a a 10. Coaches like Slot want very particular things from a player and they want them to have ingrained habits that suit one position. If you are going to use set patterns of play and make multiple passes during a transition to setup a killer pass then players need to be in set positions and make instinctive movements. You need specialists not versatility.

Klopp was incredibly flexible. Look at the forward line in which we had very different options. A Slot or a Ped don't see the game like that. Look at Ped ditching players because they don't do exactly what he wanted in certain situations. Look at Slot talking about two players for each position or giving players clearly defined positions. A Slot or a Ped wants the vast majority of the team in set positions and the odd wild card who changes position around the fixed players. Look at Slot stating that Nunez and Jota are now 9s when Klopp would often use them from the left. If you want control then you need players in fixed positions.

That for me raises two points why did the recruitment team see Slot as almost a clone of Klopp and why haven't they recruited the specialists he needs.
There going be an adjustment and learning for facing the lower teams here. HE also did have Europe with Feyenoord(Abit it much likely to go longer here) Also PL doesnt move games around as much like Eredivise.

When you look the numbers of how teams played it was pretty comparable. Direct(getting ball forward fast) and Press to win the ball fast. The big difference is Klopp more long balls and Slot wants to play though the lines more.
I remember reading When Hughes was at Bouremouth he wanted to recruit the player from Feyenoord and somebody pointed out the coach was a huge reason for it.
It good the players are Flexibity and also like there enough depth where they cover at each spot.

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,714
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 10:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:50 pm
relentless  ;D

Im sure some of the scrubs he inherited will manage to get used to his ways soon enough. Early days, yet 4 wins out of 5. Not bad.

This midfield three is going to be worldclass, all the tools, they compliment eachother so well.

Thanks Jurgen.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,097
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 10:26:05 pm »
Imagine going to the San Siro for your first European game with the Reds and winning 3-1, on your birthday.
Magnificent.
Great stuff Arne.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,457
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 10:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:50 pm
relentless  ;D

Im sure some of the scrubs he inherited will manage to get used to his ways soon enough. Early days, yet 4 wins out of 5. Not bad.

The clearest indication is from goal kicks. For a team that wants to dominate possession goal kicks should be manner from heaven. An ideal situation to have set routines that allow you to beat the press. Currently, we are absolutely hopeless at them. Time and again we end up with Ali going long.

To dominate possession you need at least one 6 capable of taking the ball in the tightest of situations and playing the ball off. Rodri is the gold standard. If we are going to pass teams to death then we need to be able to play out from the keeper.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 10:28:05 pm »
He fucking hates Forest doesn't he  ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,848
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 10:28:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:26:05 pm
Imagine going to the San Siro for your first European game with the Reds and winning 3-1, on your birthday.
Magnificent.
Great stuff Arne.

Great start indeed, lets hope the first of many for Arne.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,457
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 10:29:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:26:05 pm
Imagine going to the San Siro for your first European game with the Reds and winning 3-1, on your birthday.
Magnificent.
Great stuff Arne.

To be fair John we should ask to play all our CL games at the San Siro that is played 4 won 4.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 10:30:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:26:05 pm
Imagine going to the San Siro for your first European game with the Reds and winning 3-1, on your birthday.
Magnificent.
Great stuff Arne.

As a certain German might have said thats pretty cool

Well done Arne, and I hope you and your family enjoy your birthday.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 10:34:42 pm »
good stuff again from slot

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 