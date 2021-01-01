« previous next »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 10:40:36 pm
Wait till half the season is played, 3 wins from 4 is not a bad start.
Sense.  Now it might go badly, it might go brilliantly. Now is not the time to judge
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:22:03 pm
Firstly Quansah was "hooked" because there was a better, more experienced, more senior, more prime-level player on the bench to bring on in his stead. Who was there to bring on for Salah or Dom that is even close? If Harvey was on the bench he might have been brought on for Dom. Or Chiesa for Mo. But they were not available.

And secondly the subs on Saturday were clearly pre-planned with Tuesday in mind. Now there's a valid discussion to be had as to whether it was wise to stick to the pre-planned changes given the game state, or sway with circumstances and try something more appropriate or even daring. And various commentators including TAW have had that discussion, which is fair enough.

But that doesn't escuse your implication that Slot is too scared to "hook" the bigger name players while happy to do so with a young player. If nothing else his treatment of Trent in the last few games shows that to be a lie.

We had our best team out on Saturday, and perhaps our best two options behind that weren't in the squad in Elliott and potentially Chiesa who can offer direct pace out wide. Elliott was our biggest impact sub last season and given our first half showings he was often needed

There was a lack of options on the bench to change that game. Nunez in current form is not worth a shirt and Gakpo didn't impact the game. Jones is always lacking when he comes back from injury. There was no attacking midfield option so Slot tried pushing Trent in there while bringing on Bradley.

Slot should have had 3 or 4 signings made for him. He's been hung out to dry by piss poor planning (not least with contracts). Once you get into September you can't just rely on your first eleven twice a week.

We're going to have to leave key players on the bench just to have someone worth bringing on if we need to change the game and this is where Slot perhaps went wrong. It's a difficult dynamic if you've got your first eleven on the pitch and need to make subs to win or get back in the game.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm
We had our best team out on Saturday, and perhaps our best two options behind that weren't in the squad in Elliott and potentially Chiesa who can offer direct pace out wide. Nunez in current form is not worth a shirt.
we've seen so little of him so far this season, I don't know how to rate his form -- 18 mins vs Brentford, 14 vs MU, 30 mins vs NF (where the team created basically bugger all for 90 mins).

and playing in a team that may not be setup to suit his strengths.

classic striker dilemma - drop him completely, or give him time to play himself into form.

anyhow I'd start him tomorrow.  AC more likely to come at us and leave more space for him.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
we've seen so little of him so far this season, I don't know how to rate his form -- 18 mins vs Brentford, 14 vs MU, 30 mins vs NF (where the team created basically bugger all for 90 mins).

and playing in a team that may not be setup to suit his strengths.

classic striker dilemma - drop him completely, or give him time to play himself into form.

anyhow I'd start him tomorrow.  AC more likely to come at us and leave more space for him.

Hope is a goal gets him going again rather than playing like the ghost of Benteke since the run-in last season.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm
Some things we saw from Slot on the weekend which are worth discussing:

1) the 3 at the back, leaving VVD as the only CB on the pitch
2) moving Trent from right back into an odd hybrid RAM/number 10 position
3) throwing on a bunch of attackers and not addressing the lack of ball progression further down the pitch. Has that ever worked?

Some key early lessons for Slot. Having no time with the team over the last 2 weeks wont have helped, but thats another obstacle the hectic schedule will batter him with very quickly.

Difficult to know where to set expectations as fans. We were close to the top of the league for 70% of last season, and very much in a title race at Xmas.
#3 has been  done successful by Liverpool and Other clubs too when losing
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm
It is about giving Slot the best chance of being successful. Why on God's earth would you bring in a coach with clear ideas about how he wants to play the game? Things he has spoken about at length and then not back him and give him the tools to do his job properly.

As for Klopp imagine how successful he would have been if he wasn't forced to be flexible and make changes. Imagine if he had been backed to the hilt. Slot is clearly a good coach. However, the League is full of good coaches. So how is Slot going to overcome good coaches like Ped, Arteta, Emery etc if they are backed and allowed to bring in the players they need whilst Slot isn't?

Why do we appoint managers/coaches and then get them to adapt? It is nuts. Do you think City, Arsenal and Villa would have improved if they had failed to back their coach, waited for opportunistic signings, and told them to adapt?
From reading the stuff of Slot at Feyenoord. He seemed very flexible and very good at improving players.
He has a very clear ideas on how break down low blocks too.
Klopp didnt use the underlaps like this but he still went from having inside forwards to going to inverted FB with Winger wider.
There not a lot of need for the squad. Basically replace robertson(not sure they could do that this summer, maybe they really like Beck or Scanlon or Chambers and they need a loan year with transition next summer etc)
Another deep midfielder who really good in first phase of Build up but Gravenberch looks really good at that right. The best suited player in the market didnt want to come. Added another winger type to have more depth and suits the style.
Klopp did a lot of the rebuilding last year and set it up for successor to build on. Slot style has differences to Klopp like more short passing but he still is very vertical based etc.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
we've seen so little of him so far this season, I don't know how to rate his form -- 18 mins vs Brentford, 14 vs MU, 30 mins vs NF (where the team created basically bugger all for 90 mins).

and playing in a team that may not be setup to suit his strengths.

classic striker dilemma - drop him completely, or give him time to play himself into form.

anyhow I'd start him tomorrow.  AC more likely to come at us and leave more space for him.

He hasnt started a game, have to give him a few games at least before you start to form a judgement.
We better not lose again all season because this super boring ultra repetitive totally negative drivel is complete shit.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
We better not lose again all season because this super boring ultra repetitive totally negative drivel is complete shit.

That'll happen either way. Fromola, Al, et al, were negative even during the seasons when we won the league, CL, etc.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
We better not lose again all season because this super boring ultra repetitive totally negative drivel is complete shit.
if we lose tomorrow I'm staying off the internet for the rest of the week.
I find these comments unnecessarily critical of the players, while avoiding any blame regarding selection decisions.

When asked if squad rotation was the reason behind the dismal performance, Slot told reporters: "If rotation is why we don't win then the first game I lost in 2024 wouldn't be last Saturday. Everyone can have their own opinion but it is too simple to put it down to rotation, but too many players are not at their best level.

"Forest made it difficult for us and when you don't win you look at as many arguments as you can. I prefer to see the game back and what we didn't do well and some of it was not related to rotation. We will never know if we would have won if rotated.

"Someone asked me about how many players started for national teams, now I can do something about rotation as they are all with me but before that, they were with their national teams. We try to prepare them for that, we didn't lose because of rotation, too many players didn't do what they can."

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/liverpool-arne-slot-ac-milan-29948248

Am I being hyper-critical? Each time I read it I find it more annoying.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:51:12 am
I find these comments unnecessarily critical of the players, while avoiding any blame regarding selection decisions.

When asked if squad rotation was the reason behind the dismal performance, Slot told reporters: "If rotation is why we don't win then the first game I lost in 2024 wouldn't be last Saturday. Everyone can have their own opinion but it is too simple to put it down to rotation, but too many players are not at their best level.

"Forest made it difficult for us and when you don't win you look at as many arguments as you can. I prefer to see the game back and what we didn't do well and some of it was not related to rotation. We will never know if we would have won if rotated.

"Someone asked me about how many players started for national teams, now I can do something about rotation as they are all with me but before that, they were with their national teams. We try to prepare them for that, we didn't lose because of rotation, too many players didn't do what they can."

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/liverpool-arne-slot-ac-milan-29948248

Am I being hyper-critical? Each time I read it I find it more annoying.

Could be that Arne is emphasizing what can be seen, i.e. an evaluation of how players actually played.

Rotation will be theoretical to consider, whereas he can sit down and watch the game and see what actually happened.

Not saying it's necessarily right to take that stance, but it may be from where he is coming...
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:51:12 am
I find these comments unnecessarily critical of the players, while avoiding any blame regarding selection decisions.

When asked if squad rotation was the reason behind the dismal performance, Slot told reporters: "If rotation is why we don't win then the first game I lost in 2024 wouldn't be last Saturday. Everyone can have their own opinion but it is too simple to put it down to rotation, but too many players are not at their best level.

"Forest made it difficult for us and when you don't win you look at as many arguments as you can. I prefer to see the game back and what we didn't do well and some of it was not related to rotation. We will never know if we would have won if rotated.

"Someone asked me about how many players started for national teams, now I can do something about rotation as they are all with me but before that, they were with their national teams. We try to prepare them for that, we didn't lose because of rotation, too many players didn't do what they can."

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/liverpool-arne-slot-ac-milan-29948248

Am I being hyper-critical? Each time I read it I find it more annoying.

Surely, surely the plan is not to play a first XI until they start to drop and then create a new first XI and play them until they drop and then ad infinitum...   

We have a strong, deep squad.  It is baffling that Darwin, our one truly fresh and energetic forward didn't get that start.  I'm a little concerned with what that might say about his position on the team to be honest.   I just find it a potentially worrying trend of so little rotation.  Not saying it is going to be a trend, but something worth keeping sight of. 

Anyway, at this point, going on such little history to base it on, it has to be In Slot We Trust.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm
What you are conveniently not mentioning is that before Rodri, Man City had Fernandinho. Arteta had Partey and Klopp had Henderson. They were all players who could play the six role to a high level. We have been chasing a six for 3 seasons now and sold both Fabinho and Henderson last season and failed to adequeley replace them. It is a fundamental role in the modern game.

As for Diaz he isn't an ideal wide player for Slot because he wants the wide players to provide the width and create space for the full backs to underlap into. Diaz is always looking to start wide and cut in to get shots off.

We built a side that had a false 9 and wide inverted attackers who looked to cut inside and get shots off. That works in a gegen pressing side because there is space to do that when you win the ball back and immediately look to counter attack. Slots teams don't do that. He wants wide players who can get to the byline for cutbacks and create pockets of space for the full backs to underlap into. Against a low block cutting in and trying to get shots off just means you are running into traffic.

Sane. But I am hopeful that Diaz may be able to adjust. In our first 3 matches under Slot he wasn't so isolated and had support around him and would pass rather than try for the shot all the time. Saturday we reverted to long balls up to him and he reverted to running into a crowded middle.
The comments are fine. The players were terrible. Salah was taking shots from 10 degree angles instead of trying to cut back. He was playing passes to no one. Trent was firing passes that had very little upside and were risky if intercepted. They were making fundamental errors that tactics probably can't resolve.

However, I am still pretty sceptical about Slot's tactics. I feel like our goals this season have come mostly from counter pressing, rather than this slow methodical build up he seems to like and we're not pressing as aggressively as we used to. I don't think our players are good enough to consistently produce intricate passing moves to create chances.

Maybe I'm just a miserable c*nt but once Forest scored, I basically had no hope of an equaliser let alone a winner. We looked out of ideas and every change made us worse.
The players were most definitely well below par on Saturday. Its not outrageous to say that. What I would add however is that Slot himself did them no favours in the second half. His changes in both personnel and tactical smacked of desperation and you could see we looked worse for it. Hell learn from it, and hopefully quick because Forest wont be the only team that come to Anfield and play that way.
Yes, this is the one reservation I have about Slot so far. I'm fine with his tactics but if he bollocks the team when they lose and is reserved with praise when they win, how is he going to inspire them when the chips are down?
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:17:32 pm
From reading the stuff of Slot at Feyenoord. He seemed very flexible and very good at improving players.
He has a very clear ideas on how break down low blocks too.
Klopp didnt use the underlaps like this but he still went from having inside forwards to going to inverted FB with Winger wider.
There not a lot of need for the squad. Basically replace robertson(not sure they could do that this summer, maybe they really like Beck or Scanlon or Chambers and they need a loan year with transition next summer etc)
Another deep midfielder who really good in first phase of Build up but Gravenberch looks really good at that right. The best suited player in the market didnt want to come. Added another winger type to have more depth and suits the style.
Klopp did a lot of the rebuilding last year and set it up for successor to build on. Slot style has differences to Klopp like more short passing but he still is very vertical based etc.


I think the Feyenoord comparisons are interesting. At Feyenoord he had two huge advantages firstly he had far more time on the training pitch. Secondly he had far more easy games to bed in players and get his tactical approach across. I think it is very telling that he continually talks about teams from the bottom half of the table. In the Netherlands the top teams basically just have to turn up to beat those teams.

That doesnt happen here, every game is a battle and training sessions are basically just recovery sessions or preparation sessions for the next game. You don't get time to do do many tactical sessions during the season. The other major thing is that Klopp had a far simpler system. His modus operandi was all about creating transitions through gegenpressing. Slot is the polar opposite he wants to reduce transitions and create control.

The key thing here is that it is far easier to create chaos than it is to create control. Posters have complained about Slots substitutions on Saturday. The thing is he had no choice. Nuno had started with a very workman like midfield designed to turn it into a battle. He then switched things up and brought real energy and pace on in Elanga and Hudson Odoi. That was best demonstrated by them combining for the goal. Our legs had gone in midfield because Grav, Macca and Szobozslai have played too much.

Whereas with Klopp who last season was incredible in game. Then it was much easier to make changes because he wanted to create chaos. Klopp regurlarly threw the kitchen sink at teams and we often ended up with a whole host of attacking players on the pitch and Trent pushed into midfield. It worked because Klopp was exceptional at spotting weaknesses and adjusting accordingly and because he was much less reliant on control. Above all he was far less reliant on set patterns of play than a Ped or Slot. They need those patterns of play because the killer pass often only happens if you get a whole set of passes leading up to that killer pass right.

On Saturday we looked like City when Ped has one of his look at me moments and makes mad changes usually for knockout European ties. We looked disjointed because the patterns of play had gone out of the window. Slot and Ped need patterns of play Klopps teams just needed to win the ball back to play the killer pass. Klopps teams wore down the opposition Anfield and then brought on fresh legs. Forest turned the tables on Saturday.

That for me raise two points. Coaches like Slot need two things. They need an exceptional first 11 with no weaknesses and they need specialists not versatile players. That is why posters are missing the point regarding our squad. It is a very good squad for a Klopp but not for a Slot, Ped or Arteta. They want small squads so they can ingrain their methods and they want specialists so that if they need to make a change in the starting line up they swap like for like. Look at City the games they tend to make the fewest changes in are the games they lose. They make changes and rest players when games are won.

We don't have specialists in midfield so in the first three games we had three versatile midfield players basically doing bits of the three specialist roles in a Slot midfield. That worked to an extent because all three teams came at us and all three players have game intelligence, Macca in particular is off the scale in terms of game intelligence. They took turns to drop deep, go box to box or end up as the highest midfield player. We weren't controlling games and weren't dominating possession, we won because we had the more talented midfield and crucially because we scored first and the opposition didn't take their chances.

The lack of specialists and the understanding between Grav, Macca and Szobo is why we basically had to play them again. This is where it gets silly we have posters basically turning Jones into a firm of solicitors. Jones, Jones and Jones. In effect one player who is cover for all three midfield positions. Posters see it like that but Slot won't. He for me sees players as one dimensional players for one position. Carvalho was a wide player and not a 10. Elliott was seen as backup to Salah and since the arrival of Chiesa is now seen as a a 10. Coaches like Slot want very particular things from a player and they want them to have ingrained habits that suit one position. If you are going to use set patterns of play and make multiple passes during a transition to setup a killer pass then players need to be in set positions and make instinctive movements. You need specialists not versatility.

Klopp was incredibly flexible. Look at the forward line in which we had very different options. A Slot or a Ped don't see the game like that. Look at Ped ditching players because they don't do exactly what he wanted in certain situations. Look at Slot talking about two players for each position or giving players clearly defined positions. A Slot or a Ped wants the vast majority of the team in set positions and the odd wild card who changes position around the fixed players. Look at Slot stating that Nunez and Jota are now 9s when Klopp would often use them from the left. If you want control then you need players in fixed positions.

That for me raises two points why did the recruitment team see Slot as almost a clone of Klopp and why haven't they recruited the specialists he needs.
My impression of him so far is that he is a very good coach. Weak personality tho, he should have asked for a guaranteed investment from FSG. His success will depend on if he learns how to deal with owners or not because if it's up to them our net spend will be negative every season.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:51:12 am
I find these comments unnecessarily critical of the players, while avoiding any blame regarding selection decisions.

When asked if squad rotation was the reason behind the dismal performance, Slot told reporters: "If rotation is why we don't win then the first game I lost in 2024 wouldn't be last Saturday. Everyone can have their own opinion but it is too simple to put it down to rotation, but too many players are not at their best level.

"Forest made it difficult for us and when you don't win you look at as many arguments as you can. I prefer to see the game back and what we didn't do well and some of it was not related to rotation. We will never know if we would have won if rotated.

"Someone asked me about how many players started for national teams, now I can do something about rotation as they are all with me but before that, they were with their national teams. We try to prepare them for that, we didn't lose because of rotation, too many players didn't do what they can."

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/liverpool-arne-slot-ac-milan-29948248

Am I being hyper-critical? Each time I read it I find it more annoying.

Sorry but this is bullshit to me.

I think he needs to tread carefully with how he's speaking about the players publicly - yes they underperformed and sometimes that happens but you can't just throw all of the blame on individuals. They are all responsible for the shite performance on Saturday and especially him and his coaching staff. He's also going to find out very soon that he will need to rotate with this squad particularly and of course to play at a high level in the premier league and CL. He can't be this naive, surely?

It would be good for him to acknowledge some learnings from Saturday and that they all need to do better rather than just say oh the players were shit. It doesn't work like that.

This isn't the Eredivisie/Europa Conference League.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:16:32 am
Sorry but this is bullshit to me.

I think he needs to tread carefully with how he's speaking about the players publicly - yes they underperformed and sometimes that happens but you can't just throw all of the blame on individuals. They are all responsible for the shite performance on Saturday and especially him and his coaching staff. He's also going to find out very soon that he will need to rotate with this squad particularly and of course to play at a high level in the premier league and CL. He can't be this naive, surely?

It would be good for him to acknowledge some learnings from Saturday and that they all need to do better rather than just say oh the players were shit. It doesn't work like that.

This isn't the Eredivisie/Europa Conference League.

The players were terrible, bar a Ali and Gravenberch they were all terrible. Fair play to him for calling them out on it, just like he was full of praise when they played well. He mainly points out that this early in the season they weren't tired so the rotation angle is a bit of an excuse.

He's in charge, if players aren't doing as he asks them to do then he needs to go hard on them.

Van Dijk said exactly the same as Slot did after the game.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:51:12 am
I find these comments unnecessarily critical of the players, while avoiding any blame regarding selection decisions.

When asked if squad rotation was the reason behind the dismal performance, Slot told reporters: "If rotation is why we don't win then the first game I lost in 2024 wouldn't be last Saturday. Everyone can have their own opinion but it is too simple to put it down to rotation, but too many players are not at their best level.

"Forest made it difficult for us and when you don't win you look at as many arguments as you can. I prefer to see the game back and what we didn't do well and some of it was not related to rotation. We will never know if we would have won if rotated.

"Someone asked me about how many players started for national teams, now I can do something about rotation as they are all with me but before that, they were with their national teams. We try to prepare them for that, we didn't lose because of rotation, too many players didn't do what they can."

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/liverpool-arne-slot-ac-milan-29948248

Am I being hyper-critical? Each time I read it I find it more annoying.

I don't know, really, but I do find his last line important. Now I couldn't watch the match and I've only had the chance of seeing fairly brief highlights since, but going by the gist of so many comments on the game since, it would appear that we simply didn't play to our own standards and abilities. If so, that would make, in my eyes at least, Slot's comments fair. Like he's just saying it as he saw it.

Could the players we had out performed better than they did? I'd say yes, absolutely. The general consensus seems to be that we didn't hit our own standards individually and collectively.

The feeling I get is we simply weren't on our game on the day. A team that, with all due respect to the opposition, should have been more than enough to dispatch Forest at home, didn't play to their own level and got punished for it.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:21:05 am
The players were terrible, bar a Ali and Gravenberch they were all terrible. Fair play to him for calling them out on it, just like he was full of praise when they played well. He mainly points out that this early in the season they weren't tired so the rotation angle is a bit of an excuse.

He's in charge, if players aren't doing as he asks them to do then he needs to go hard on them.

Van Dijk said exactly the same as Slot did after the game.

Players will always blame themselves when they don't perform. However, when so many players don't perform then there is a question to ask about the setup and the wider environment. Fair enough if one or two don't perform, but virtually the entire team and the subs were below par. 

On top of that, the changes at 65 and then the mad 3 at the back thing were two of the worst sub and tactical decisions we have seen a manager make for a long time. That and the overall performance puts more of the questions at the managers door.

In terms of the comments, its not that bad i don't think. Don't think he is lambasting the players and sometimes it reads probably more blunt than it. That said, whats quite clear with Slot is he is quite the cold, blunt individual and the way he expresses himself is clearly something we are not used to and will have to get used to. Lets not forget this is the guy that was telling the world in a Feyenoord press conference that he wanted to be our manager.

It does bring a wider discussion about what point the fans will build a connection with this manager. Also how will he harness the power of Anfield, considering he is a very cold individual who obviously isnt getting the crowd involved and also because his style of play is quite slow so its not like you get the highs of rock and roll (or as Jurgen would say, heavy metal) football.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:46:28 am
I don't know, really, but I do find his last line important. Now I couldn't watch the match and I've only had the chance of seeing fairly brief highlights since, but going by the gist of so many comments on the game since, it would appear that we simply didn't play to our own standards and abilities. If so, that would make, in my eyes at least, Slot's comments fair. Like he's just saying it as he saw it.

Could the players we had out performed better than they did? I'd say yes, absolutely. The general consensus seems to be that we didn't hit our own standards individually and collectively.

The feeling I get is we simply weren't on our game on the day. A team that, with all due respect to the opposition, should have been more than enough to dispatch Forest at home, didn't play to their own level and got punished for it.

Yes, but then those changes he did on 65 and that tactical shift, when there was plenty of time left in the game, made us considerably worse.
Happy birthday, Arne Slot
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:53 am
Yes, but then those changes he did on 65 and that tactical shift, when there was plenty of time left in the game, made us considerably worse.

The irony is that the shift occurred when Nuno did exactly what Slot used to do at Feyenoord which was to bring on pacey wide players as the game opened up. What options and tactical solutions could he have come up with to regain control of the game?
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:21:05 am
The players were terrible, bar a Ali and Gravenberch they were all terrible. Fair play to him for calling them out on it, just like he was full of praise when they played well. He mainly points out that this early in the season they weren't tired so the rotation angle is a bit of an excuse.

He's in charge, if players aren't doing as he asks them to do then he needs to go hard on them.

Van Dijk said exactly the same as Slot did after the game.

I think it's poor leadership.

It's quite clear that the issues on Saturday were beyond "the players were shit". Is it just a coincidence that 11 out of the 15 lads who played did not perform as they should? Did they all just get out of the wrong side of the bed? The manager, squad, coaching staff, are all responsible for Saturday. Yes the players were poor, but he picked the players, he picked the formation and the system and style of play, he decided who he thought was fit and who he thought was not.

I am not saying Saturday was ALL Slot's fault, but he played a part. You can't just say "I did my job" as a coach and sit back for 90 minutes and either take credit or absolve responsibility based on the result.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:02:18 am
The irony is that the shift occurred when Nuno did exactly what Slot used to do at Feyenoord which was to bring on pacey wide players as the game opened up. What options and tactical solutions could he have come up with to regain control of the game?

He had options. The problem was the subs were clearly pre-programmed based on getting minutes in the legs of Gakpo and Nunez and very little about winning the game. But for whatever reason, its like the team had half baked solutions. Robertson didnt adjust his game at all, Gakpo stuck out wide, Nunez was all over the place. Lets not even go into that 3 at the back fiasco, that was like a kid playing on a football game putting players all over the place, I have never seen anything that bad.

I am not happy about how the summer went as my constant digs at Hughes and the summer window illustrates, but Saturday was a bit of a shit show from all involved.

I think for me what it crystalised once more is that we have a relatively green manager here, who still has a lot to learn not only about this league but how you navigate league and CL schedules over a season. I have been banging on about how I expect him to get around or just over 80 points, but I am starting to doubt whether that expectation needs to be down dialed a bit (only a bit mind, nothing drastic).
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:53 am
Yes, but then those changes he did on 65 and that tactical shift, when there was plenty of time left in the game, made us considerably worse.
I can't comment on any of that. I'm away at the moment and didn't see the game. I'm only going on the after-match inquest and brief highlights.

From the little I did see, it looked like we were well below our own standards, picked the wrong passes in crucial moments or simply failed to execute passes effectively. My view might be skewed by only seeing such brief highlights, but I got the impression that if we'd been on our game with those crucial passes we'd probably have been in and scored enough to call it a routine home win.

Over all, though, I think it's a learning curve for both the manager and the players. New set-up. New ideas. A whole new partnership. Everyone involved can and should learn lessons from that game. We win as a collective, and we lose as a collective too.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:02:56 am
I think it's poor leadership.

It's quite clear that the issues on Saturday were beyond "the players were shit". Is it just a coincidence that 11 out of the 15 lads who played did not perform as they should? Did they all just get out of the wrong side of the bed? The manager, squad, coaching staff, are all responsible for Saturday. Yes the players were poor, but he picked the players, he picked the formation and the system and style of play, he decided who he thought was fit and who he thought was not.

I am not saying Saturday was ALL Slot's fault, but he played a part. You can't just say "I did my job" as a coach and sit back for 90 minutes and either take credit or absolve responsibility based on the result.

The team didn't perform because he hasn't got the players he requires to play the game how he wants to play the game. He isn't a flexible coach who will come up with a new system and new patterns of play to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

He is similar to Rodgers. He has clearly defined principles of how he wants to play the game. We hired Arne Slot not a Jurgen Klopp tribute act. If you hire an ideological coach with clearly defined ideas then you have to back him and give him the tools to make his system work. We haven't done that and for me Slot will struggle unless we do.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:02:56 am
I think it's poor leadership.

It's quite clear that the issues on Saturday were beyond "the players were shit". Is it just a coincidence that 11 out of the 15 lads who played did not perform as they should? Did they all just get out of the wrong side of the bed? The manager, squad, coaching staff, are all responsible for Saturday. Yes the players were poor, but he picked the players, he picked the formation and the system and style of play, he decided who he thought was fit and who he thought was not.

I am not saying Saturday was ALL Slot's fault, but he played a part. You can't just say "I did my job" as a coach and sit back for 90 minutes and either take credit or absolve responsibility based on the result.

I think poor leadership is a stretch, how do you "coach" Salah, Szobo and Trent losing posession 70+ times between them? That's not a tactical problem, that's 3 players performing well below their usual standards and it wasn't just those 3, all round the pitch we made the wrong decisions and rushed play.

I agree with KH it wasn't the first 60 minutes which was the problem, it was the changes he introduced which simply didn't work and infact made us worse. So yes Slot needs to review why his changes didn't impact the game, Klopp was brilliant at that.

However it's his 4th game for us, lets see how we play tonight but let's not reinvent Klopp's last 2 seasons we had lots of games like this one, the difference was we came back and got the draw or result after conceeding first, that's something Slot must and will improve on although I'd prefer we didn't conceed first and not need to chase a game for 70 minutes!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:09:46 am
The team didn't perform because he hasn't got the players he requires to play the game how he wants to play the game. He isn't a flexible coach who will come up with a new system and new patterns of play to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

He is similar to Rodgers. He has clearly defined principles of how he wants to play the game. We hired Arne Slot not a Jurgen Klopp tribute act. If you hire an ideological coach with clearly defined ideas then you have to back him and give him the tools to make his system work. We haven't done that and for me Slot will struggle unless we do.

Come on Al, you are being a bit disingenuous here. He could have easily done some tactical shifts in that game with the players we had on the field and the bench to play close to the way he wanted. The issue wasn't a lack of options, the issue was the changes were not made with the sole aim of winning the game, they were made to get minutes in the legs of the players. To me, it screamed of a manager trying to manage the load of players, without actually knowing how it is that you do manage load whilst still trying to win the game.

For me its quite ironic. The whole summer we were told that Slot has this amazing medical team and they will do mind blowing stuff that the previous group couldn't. However, what we saw instead was a group of coaches who, quite frankly, don't know yet how you manage under this level of scrutiny, intensity and schedule.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:06:47 am
He had options. The problem was the subs were clearly pre-programmed based on getting minutes in the legs of Gakpo and Nunez and very little about winning the game. But for whatever reason, its like the team had half baked solutions. Robertson didnt adjust his game at all, Gakpo stuck out wide, Nunez was all over the place. Lets not even go into that 3 at the back fiasco, that was like a kid playing on a football game putting players all over the place, I have never seen anything that bad.

I am not happy about how the summer went as my constant digs at Hughes and the summer window illustrates, but Saturday was a bit of a shit show from all involved.

I think for me what it crystalised once more is that we have a relatively green manager here, who still has a lot to learn not only about this league but how you navigate league and CL schedules over a season. I have been banging on about how I expect him to get around or just over 80 points, but I am starting to doubt whether that expectation needs to be down dialed a bit (only a bit mind, nothing drastic).

We went to three at the back because the moment Macca went off and they brought on Elanga and Hudson Odoi we were being completely overrun in midfield. He couldn't make like for like substitutions to regain control. So he resorted to getting more bodies in there.

The problem for me is that we simply don't have the players that Slot requires. The midfield only works to any extent when you have Grav, Macca and Szobo essentially running marathons in there covering for each other. If you want control then you need specialists performing in fixed positions.

Klopp frequently made the kind of changes that Slot made. That is fine when you want to create chaos and use gegen pressing as your playmaker. Slot doesn't he was trying to gain control with a chaotic formation. The structure went completely. As I said it was like watching City in a European away when Ped through in a curveball. It doesn't work.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:19:39 am
We went to three at the back because the moment Macca went off and they brought on Elanga and Hudson Odoi we were being completely overrun in midfield. He couldn't make like for like substitutions to regain control. So he resorted to getting more bodies in there.

The problem for me is that we simply don't have the players that Slot requires. The midfield only works to any extent when you have Grav, Macca and Szobo essentially running marathons in there covering for each other. If you want control then you need specialists performing in fixed positions.

Klopp frequently made the kind of changes that Slot made. That is fine when you want to create chaos and use gegen pressing as your playmaker. Slot doesn't he was trying to gain control with a chaotic formation. The structure went completely. As I said it was like watching City in a European away when Ped through in a curveball. It doesn't work.

I don't know about that. He said he made the changes to get more bodies forward, don't think control was something he was looking for and even if it was, we lost all control. He brought Bradley on presumably to give us width, however Bradley then goes into a back three so within minutes he has negated his own sub a few minutes before.

For me he just did a hail mary and looked to get as many of his best lads on the field. The result however was an incredible mess and like I said, one of the worst tactical shifts we have seen at Anfield for a long, long time.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:48 am
Come on Al, you are being a bit disingenuous here. He could have easily done some tactical shifts in that game with the players we had on the field and the bench to play close to the way he wanted. The issue wasn't a lack of options, the issue was the changes were not made with the sole aim of winning the game, they were made to get minutes in the legs of the players. To me, it screamed of a manager trying to manage the load of players, without actually knowing how it is that you do manage load whilst still trying to win the game.

For me its quite ironic. The whole summer we were told that Slot has this amazing medical team and they will do mind blowing stuff that the previous group couldn't. However, what we saw instead was a group of coaches who, quite frankly, don't know yet how you manage under this level of scrutiny, intensity and schedule.

What tactical shifts.

Bring on a six who could dictate the tempo. Bring on a left back comfortable in the build up phase. Bring on a 10 whose forte is breaking down a low block. Bring on pacey wide players who are excellent 1v1.

He couldn't because we simply don't have them. Look at City without Rodri when they have one of them things missing.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:23:43 am
I don't know about that. He said he made the changes to get more bodies forward, don't think control was something he was looking for and even if it was, we lost all control. He brought Bradley on presumably to give us width, however Bradley then goes into a back three so within minutes he has negated his own sub a few minutes before.

For me he just did a hail mary and looked to get as many of his best lads on the field. The result however was an incredible mess and like I said, one of the worst tactical shifts we have seen at Anfield for a long, long time.

Bradley was brought on to get Trent into midfield because we were being out gunned and creating nothing. I agree we lost control but that is what happens when you have a chaotic formation but still look to control the game. If that was Klopp who made those changes he would have pushed us right up the pitch and looked to pen them in and turn the last 20 into the Alamo.

We made those changes but still looked to control the transitions. We had three or four players in the centre circle and didn't look to counter press at all.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:24:29 am
What tactical shifts.

Bring on a six who could dictate the tempo. Bring on a left back comfortable in the build up phase. Bring on a 10 whose forte is breaking down a low block. Bring on pacey wide players who are excellent 1v1.

He couldn't because we simply don't have them. Look at City without Rodri when they have one of them things missing.

Yeah, but thats the point, he didn't look to bring on subs to win the game, he brought on subs to manage the minutes of the players exclusively.

He could have brought in Gomez and got him to invert, so that you had a midfield of him, Mac/Gravenberch and Jones to ensure we retained possession, with Bradley providing width and Salah tucking in. Gakpo or Nunez could have been told to get chalk on their boots and go at the full back on the other side.

But quite clearly like I said, there was no sub made with the intention of winning the game by making a tactical shift, it was all about getting minutes into the legs of some players.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:30:14 am
Yeah, but thats the point, he didn't look to bring on subs to win the game, he brought on subs to manage the minutes of the players exclusively.

He could have brought in Gomez and got him to invert, so that you had a midfield of him, Mac/Gravenberch and Jones to ensure we retained possession, with Bradley providing width and Salah tucking in. Gakpo or Nunez could have been told to get chalk on their boots and go at the full back on the other side.

But quite clearly like I said, there was no sub made with the intention of winning the game by making a tactical shift, it was all about getting minutes into the legs of some players.

I don't believe this is true, Nunez is a different option than Jota so this was a change to try and win the game, the bizzare thing was Nunez decided to push left and go into Gakpo's space.

When has Gomez inverting helped us in posession? The main problem with the changes was pushing Trent forward as the 10 as he then went into hollywood mode and roamed around, our structure vanished - Instructions or player it's something that shouldn't happen again.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:52:44 am
Players will always blame themselves when they don't perform. However, when so many players don't perform then there is a question to ask about the setup and the wider environment. Fair enough if one or two don't perform, but virtually the entire team and the subs were below par. 

On top of that, the changes at 65 and then the mad 3 at the back thing were two of the worst sub and tactical decisions we have seen a manager make for a long time. That and the overall performance puts more of the questions at the managers door.

In terms of the comments, its not that bad i don't think. Don't think he is lambasting the players and sometimes it reads probably more blunt than it. That said, whats quite clear with Slot is he is quite the cold, blunt individual and the way he expresses himself is clearly something we are not used to and will have to get used to. Lets not forget this is the guy that was telling the world in a Feyenoord press conference that he wanted to be our manager.

It does bring a wider discussion about what point the fans will build a connection with this manager. Also how will he harness the power of Anfield, considering he is a very cold individual who obviously isnt getting the crowd involved and also because his style of play is quite slow so its not like you get the highs of rock and roll (or as Jurgen would say, heavy metal) football.




Fuck me there is some shite opinion  in this ( and others your not alone)....four games in and some like you cant wait to get the stick out and where the fuck do you get " considering he is a very cold individual '' From?...he has come over as amiable with a wry sense of humor..maybe you want him to 'heart' the crowd ?

Thank fuck there was no internet when Bob took over....but then again a different culture of fan then.


Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:38:25 am

Fuck me there is some shite opinion  in this ( and others your not alone)....four games in and some like you cant wait to get the stick out and where the fuck do you get " considering he is a very cold individual '' From?...he has come over as amiable with a wry sense of humor..maybe you want him to 'heart' the crowd ?

Thank fuck there was no internet when Bob took over....but then again a different culture of fan then.


Are you personally offended that I think he is a cold, blunt individual? What has that got to do with how good of a manager he is, which is the main aim of the job?
