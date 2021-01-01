From reading the stuff of Slot at Feyenoord. He seemed very flexible and very good at improving players.

He has a very clear ideas on how break down low blocks too.

Klopp didnt use the underlaps like this but he still went from having inside forwards to going to inverted FB with Winger wider.

There not a lot of need for the squad. Basically replace robertson(not sure they could do that this summer, maybe they really like Beck or Scanlon or Chambers and they need a loan year with transition next summer etc)

Another deep midfielder who really good in first phase of Build up but Gravenberch looks really good at that right. The best suited player in the market didnt want to come. Added another winger type to have more depth and suits the style.

Klopp did a lot of the rebuilding last year and set it up for successor to build on. Slot style has differences to Klopp like more short passing but he still is very vertical based etc.





I think the Feyenoord comparisons are interesting. At Feyenoord he had two huge advantages firstly he had far more time on the training pitch. Secondly he had far more easy games to bed in players and get his tactical approach across. I think it is very telling that he continually talks about teams from the bottom half of the table. In the Netherlands the top teams basically just have to turn up to beat those teams.That doesnt happen here, every game is a battle and training sessions are basically just recovery sessions or preparation sessions for the next game. You don't get time to do do many tactical sessions during the season. The other major thing is that Klopp had a far simpler system. His modus operandi was all about creating transitions through gegenpressing. Slot is the polar opposite he wants to reduce transitions and create control.The key thing here is that it is far easier to create chaos than it is to create control. Posters have complained about Slots substitutions on Saturday. The thing is he had no choice. Nuno had started with a very workman like midfield designed to turn it into a battle. He then switched things up and brought real energy and pace on in Elanga and Hudson Odoi. That was best demonstrated by them combining for the goal. Our legs had gone in midfield because Grav, Macca and Szobozslai have played too much.Whereas with Klopp who last season was incredible in game. Then it was much easier to make changes because he wanted to create chaos. Klopp regurlarly threw the kitchen sink at teams and we often ended up with a whole host of attacking players on the pitch and Trent pushed into midfield. It worked because Klopp was exceptional at spotting weaknesses and adjusting accordingly and because he was much less reliant on control. Above all he was far less reliant on set patterns of play than a Ped or Slot. They need those patterns of play because the killer pass often only happens if you get a whole set of passes leading up to that killer pass right.On Saturday we looked like City when Ped has one of his look at me moments and makes mad changes usually for knockout European ties. We looked disjointed because the patterns of play had gone out of the window. Slot and Ped need patterns of play Klopps teams just needed to win the ball back to play the killer pass. Klopps teams wore down the opposition Anfield and then brought on fresh legs. Forest turned the tables on Saturday.That for me raise two points. Coaches like Slot need two things. They need an exceptional first 11 with no weaknesses and they need specialists not versatile players. That is why posters are missing the point regarding our squad. It is a very good squad for a Klopp but not for a Slot, Ped or Arteta. They want small squads so they can ingrain their methods and they want specialists so that if they need to make a change in the starting line up they swap like for like. Look at City the games they tend to make the fewest changes in are the games they lose. They make changes and rest players when games are won.We don't have specialists in midfield so in the first three games we had three versatile midfield players basically doing bits of the three specialist roles in a Slot midfield. That worked to an extent because all three teams came at us and all three players have game intelligence, Macca in particular is off the scale in terms of game intelligence. They took turns to drop deep, go box to box or end up as the highest midfield player. We weren't controlling games and weren't dominating possession, we won because we had the more talented midfield and crucially because we scored first and the opposition didn't take their chances.The lack of specialists and the understanding between Grav, Macca and Szobo is why we basically had to play them again. This is where it gets silly we have posters basically turning Jones into a firm of solicitors. Jones, Jones and Jones. In effect one player who is cover for all three midfield positions. Posters see it like that but Slot won't. He for me sees players as one dimensional players for one position. Carvalho was a wide player and not a 10. Elliott was seen as backup to Salah and since the arrival of Chiesa is now seen as a a 10. Coaches like Slot want very particular things from a player and they want them to have ingrained habits that suit one position. If you are going to use set patterns of play and make multiple passes during a transition to setup a killer pass then players need to be in set positions and make instinctive movements. You need specialists not versatility.Klopp was incredibly flexible. Look at the forward line in which we had very different options. A Slot or a Ped don't see the game like that. Look at Ped ditching players because they don't do exactly what he wanted in certain situations. Look at Slot talking about two players for each position or giving players clearly defined positions. A Slot or a Ped wants the vast majority of the team in set positions and the odd wild card who changes position around the fixed players. Look at Slot stating that Nunez and Jota are now 9s when Klopp would often use them from the left. If you want control then you need players in fixed positions.That for me raises two points why did the recruitment team see Slot as almost a clone of Klopp and why haven't they recruited the specialists he needs.