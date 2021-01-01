I find these comments unnecessarily critical of the players, while avoiding any blame regarding selection decisions.When asked if squad rotation was the reason behind the dismal performance, Slot told reporters: "If rotation is why we don't win then the first game I lost in 2024 wouldn't be last Saturday. Everyone can have their own opinion but it is too simple to put it down to rotation, but too many players are not at their best level."Forest made it difficult for us and when you don't win you look at as many arguments as you can. I prefer to see the game back and what we didn't do well and some of it was not related to rotation. We will never know if we would have won if rotated."Someone asked me about how many players started for national teams, now I can do something about rotation as they are all with me but before that, they were with their national teams. We try to prepare them for that, we didn't lose because of rotation, too many players didn't do what they can."Am I being hyper-critical? Each time I read it I find it more annoying.