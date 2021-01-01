« previous next »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 10:40:36 pm
Wait till half the season is played, 3 wins from 4 is not a bad start.
Sense.  Now it might go badly, it might go brilliantly. Now is not the time to judge
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:22:03 pm
Firstly Quansah was "hooked" because there was a better, more experienced, more senior, more prime-level player on the bench to bring on in his stead. Who was there to bring on for Salah or Dom that is even close? If Harvey was on the bench he might have been brought on for Dom. Or Chiesa for Mo. But they were not available.

And secondly the subs on Saturday were clearly pre-planned with Tuesday in mind. Now there's a valid discussion to be had as to whether it was wise to stick to the pre-planned changes given the game state, or sway with circumstances and try something more appropriate or even daring. And various commentators including TAW have had that discussion, which is fair enough.

But that doesn't escuse your implication that Slot is too scared to "hook" the bigger name players while happy to do so with a young player. If nothing else his treatment of Trent in the last few games shows that to be a lie.

We had our best team out on Saturday, and perhaps our best two options behind that weren't in the squad in Elliott and potentially Chiesa who can offer direct pace out wide. Elliott was our biggest impact sub last season and given our first half showings he was often needed

There was a lack of options on the bench to change that game. Nunez in current form is not worth a shirt and Gakpo didn't impact the game. Jones is always lacking when he comes back from injury. There was no attacking midfield option so Slot tried pushing Trent in there while bringing on Bradley.

Slot should have had 3 or 4 signings made for him. He's been hung out to dry by piss poor planning (not least with contracts). Once you get into September you can't just rely on your first eleven twice a week.

We're going to have to leave key players on the bench just to have someone worth bringing on if we need to change the game and this is where Slot perhaps went wrong. It's a difficult dynamic if you've got your first eleven on the pitch and need to make subs to win or get back in the game.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm
We had our best team out on Saturday, and perhaps our best two options behind that weren't in the squad in Elliott and potentially Chiesa who can offer direct pace out wide. Nunez in current form is not worth a shirt.
we've seen so little of him so far this season, I don't know how to rate his form -- 18 mins vs Brentford, 14 vs MU, 30 mins vs NF (where the team created basically bugger all for 90 mins).

and playing in a team that may not be setup to suit his strengths.

classic striker dilemma - drop him completely, or give him time to play himself into form.

anyhow I'd start him tomorrow.  AC more likely to come at us and leave more space for him.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
we've seen so little of him so far this season, I don't know how to rate his form -- 18 mins vs Brentford, 14 vs MU, 30 mins vs NF (where the team created basically bugger all for 90 mins).

and playing in a team that may not be setup to suit his strengths.

classic striker dilemma - drop him completely, or give him time to play himself into form.

anyhow I'd start him tomorrow.  AC more likely to come at us and leave more space for him.

Hope is a goal gets him going again rather than playing like the ghost of Benteke since the run-in last season.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm
Some things we saw from Slot on the weekend which are worth discussing:

1) the 3 at the back, leaving VVD as the only CB on the pitch
2) moving Trent from right back into an odd hybrid RAM/number 10 position
3) throwing on a bunch of attackers and not addressing the lack of ball progression further down the pitch. Has that ever worked?

Some key early lessons for Slot. Having no time with the team over the last 2 weeks wont have helped, but thats another obstacle the hectic schedule will batter him with very quickly.

Difficult to know where to set expectations as fans. We were close to the top of the league for 70% of last season, and very much in a title race at Xmas.
#3 has been  done successful by Liverpool and Other clubs too when losing
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm
It is about giving Slot the best chance of being successful. Why on God's earth would you bring in a coach with clear ideas about how he wants to play the game? Things he has spoken about at length and then not back him and give him the tools to do his job properly.

As for Klopp imagine how successful he would have been if he wasn't forced to be flexible and make changes. Imagine if he had been backed to the hilt. Slot is clearly a good coach. However, the League is full of good coaches. So how is Slot going to overcome good coaches like Ped, Arteta, Emery etc if they are backed and allowed to bring in the players they need whilst Slot isn't?

Why do we appoint managers/coaches and then get them to adapt? It is nuts. Do you think City, Arsenal and Villa would have improved if they had failed to back their coach, waited for opportunistic signings, and told them to adapt?
From reading the stuff of Slot at Feyenoord. He seemed very flexible and very good at improving players.
He has a very clear ideas on how break down low blocks too.
Klopp didnt use the underlaps like this but he still went from having inside forwards to going to inverted FB with Winger wider.
There not a lot of need for the squad. Basically replace robertson(not sure they could do that this summer, maybe they really like Beck or Scanlon or Chambers and they need a loan year with transition next summer etc)
Another deep midfielder who really good in first phase of Build up but Gravenberch looks really good at that right. The best suited player in the market didnt want to come. Added another winger type to have more depth and suits the style.
Klopp did a lot of the rebuilding last year and set it up for successor to build on. Slot style has differences to Klopp like more short passing but he still is very vertical based etc.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
we've seen so little of him so far this season, I don't know how to rate his form -- 18 mins vs Brentford, 14 vs MU, 30 mins vs NF (where the team created basically bugger all for 90 mins).

and playing in a team that may not be setup to suit his strengths.

classic striker dilemma - drop him completely, or give him time to play himself into form.

anyhow I'd start him tomorrow.  AC more likely to come at us and leave more space for him.

He hasnt started a game, have to give him a few games at least before you start to form a judgement.
We better not lose again all season because this super boring ultra repetitive totally negative drivel is complete shit.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
We better not lose again all season because this super boring ultra repetitive totally negative drivel is complete shit.

That'll happen either way. Fromola, Al, et al, were negative even during the seasons when we won the league, CL, etc.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
We better not lose again all season because this super boring ultra repetitive totally negative drivel is complete shit.
if we lose tomorrow I'm staying off the internet for the rest of the week.
I find these comments unnecessarily critical of the players, while avoiding any blame regarding selection decisions.

When asked if squad rotation was the reason behind the dismal performance, Slot told reporters: "If rotation is why we don't win then the first game I lost in 2024 wouldn't be last Saturday. Everyone can have their own opinion but it is too simple to put it down to rotation, but too many players are not at their best level.

"Forest made it difficult for us and when you don't win you look at as many arguments as you can. I prefer to see the game back and what we didn't do well and some of it was not related to rotation. We will never know if we would have won if rotated.

"Someone asked me about how many players started for national teams, now I can do something about rotation as they are all with me but before that, they were with their national teams. We try to prepare them for that, we didn't lose because of rotation, too many players didn't do what they can."

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/liverpool-arne-slot-ac-milan-29948248

Am I being hyper-critical? Each time I read it I find it more annoying.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:51:12 am
I find these comments unnecessarily critical of the players, while avoiding any blame regarding selection decisions.

When asked if squad rotation was the reason behind the dismal performance, Slot told reporters: "If rotation is why we don't win then the first game I lost in 2024 wouldn't be last Saturday. Everyone can have their own opinion but it is too simple to put it down to rotation, but too many players are not at their best level.

"Forest made it difficult for us and when you don't win you look at as many arguments as you can. I prefer to see the game back and what we didn't do well and some of it was not related to rotation. We will never know if we would have won if rotated.

"Someone asked me about how many players started for national teams, now I can do something about rotation as they are all with me but before that, they were with their national teams. We try to prepare them for that, we didn't lose because of rotation, too many players didn't do what they can."

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/liverpool-arne-slot-ac-milan-29948248

Am I being hyper-critical? Each time I read it I find it more annoying.

Could be that Arne is emphasizing what can be seen, i.e. an evaluation of how players actually played.

Rotation will be theoretical to consider, whereas he can sit down and watch the game and see what actually happened.

Not saying it's necessarily right to take that stance, but it may be from where he is coming...
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:51:12 am
I find these comments unnecessarily critical of the players, while avoiding any blame regarding selection decisions.

When asked if squad rotation was the reason behind the dismal performance, Slot told reporters: "If rotation is why we don't win then the first game I lost in 2024 wouldn't be last Saturday. Everyone can have their own opinion but it is too simple to put it down to rotation, but too many players are not at their best level.

"Forest made it difficult for us and when you don't win you look at as many arguments as you can. I prefer to see the game back and what we didn't do well and some of it was not related to rotation. We will never know if we would have won if rotated.

"Someone asked me about how many players started for national teams, now I can do something about rotation as they are all with me but before that, they were with their national teams. We try to prepare them for that, we didn't lose because of rotation, too many players didn't do what they can."

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/liverpool-arne-slot-ac-milan-29948248

Am I being hyper-critical? Each time I read it I find it more annoying.

Surely, surely the plan is not to play a first XI until they start to drop and then create a new first XI and play them until they drop and then ad infinitum...   

We have a strong, deep squad.  It is baffling that Darwin, our one truly fresh and energetic forward didn't get that start.  I'm a little concerned with what that might say about his position on the team to be honest.   I just find it a potentially worrying trend of so little rotation.  Not saying it is going to be a trend, but something worth keeping sight of. 

Anyway, at this point, going on such little history to base it on, it has to be In Slot We Trust.
