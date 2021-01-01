It is about giving Slot the best chance of being successful. Why on God's earth would you bring in a coach with clear ideas about how he wants to play the game? Things he has spoken about at length and then not back him and give him the tools to do his job properly.
As for Klopp imagine how successful he would have been if he wasn't forced to be flexible and make changes. Imagine if he had been backed to the hilt. Slot is clearly a good coach. However, the League is full of good coaches. So how is Slot going to overcome good coaches like Ped, Arteta, Emery etc if they are backed and allowed to bring in the players they need whilst Slot isn't?
Why do we appoint managers/coaches and then get them to adapt? It is nuts. Do you think City, Arsenal and Villa would have improved if they had failed to back their coach, waited for opportunistic signings, and told them to adapt?
From reading the stuff of Slot at Feyenoord. He seemed very flexible and very good at improving players.
He has a very clear ideas on how break down low blocks too.
Klopp didnt use the underlaps like this but he still went from having inside forwards to going to inverted FB with Winger wider.
There not a lot of need for the squad. Basically replace robertson(not sure they could do that this summer, maybe they really like Beck or Scanlon or Chambers and they need a loan year with transition next summer etc)
Another deep midfielder who really good in first phase of Build up but Gravenberch looks really good at that right. The best suited player in the market didnt want to come. Added another winger type to have more depth and suits the style.
Klopp did a lot of the rebuilding last year and set it up for successor to build on. Slot style has differences to Klopp like more short passing but he still is very vertical based etc.