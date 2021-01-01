Firstly Quansah was "hooked" because there was a better, more experienced, more senior, more prime-level player on the bench to bring on in his stead. Who was there to bring on for Salah or Dom that is even close? If Harvey was on the bench he might have been brought on for Dom. Or Chiesa for Mo. But they were not available.



And secondly the subs on Saturday were clearly pre-planned with Tuesday in mind. Now there's a valid discussion to be had as to whether it was wise to stick to the pre-planned changes given the game state, or sway with circumstances and try something more appropriate or even daring. And various commentators including TAW have had that discussion, which is fair enough.



But that doesn't escuse your implication that Slot is too scared to "hook" the bigger name players while happy to do so with a young player. If nothing else his treatment of Trent in the last few games shows that to be a lie.



We had our best team out on Saturday, and perhaps our best two options behind that weren't in the squad in Elliott and potentially Chiesa who can offer direct pace out wide. Elliott was our biggest impact sub last season and given our first half showings he was often neededThere was a lack of options on the bench to change that game. Nunez in current form is not worth a shirt and Gakpo didn't impact the game. Jones is always lacking when he comes back from injury. There was no attacking midfield option so Slot tried pushing Trent in there while bringing on Bradley.Slot should have had 3 or 4 signings made for him. He's been hung out to dry by piss poor planning (not least with contracts). Once you get into September you can't just rely on your first eleven twice a week.We're going to have to leave key players on the bench just to have someone worth bringing on if we need to change the game and this is where Slot perhaps went wrong. It's a difficult dynamic if you've got your first eleven on the pitch and need to make subs to win or get back in the game.