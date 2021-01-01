But the entire point is that people assumed for the first 18 months he was here that the Klopp style involved a rigid 4-2-3-1, and that we needed to replicate what he was doing at Dortmund. He ended up creating something different and better, and part of that was because he was persuaded to bring in different players.



What is quite clear is that a significant part of Slot being appointed ahead of Amorim is that his style was relatively similar to Klopp's and would require less adaptation. But at the same time, it's inevitable that there will be some adaptation because Slot is managing at a higher level, in a completely different league, with different players and a different culture. He also needs to learn the ropes to some extent. If you get a manager in and immediately spend, spend, spend to replicate the last club before you know what works, you end up with Ten Hag at Manchester United.



In short, why don't we wait for a couple of years before we pass judgement? If nothing else, it's a sign the ownership are willing to be patient with Slot and are in it for the long term.